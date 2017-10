Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo (5706 Views)

Lol



Source :: Singer Adekunle gold looks exactly like an international model with this new look. He even wrote it on his page that he wants to be an international model.LolSource :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/adekunle-gold-looks-like-international.html?m=0 3 Likes













See more beautiful photos of here >>> Oya nqSee more beautiful photos of here >>> http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/adekunle-gold-looks-like-international.html?m=0

Ok

This boy and Simi sha 1 Like

my man

May God help you

Good 1 Like

Ok

Na so, One road no just lead to d market

international model? who is buhari then? 1 Like

bhai

Struggling hard to stay relevant

Mr Intanashaunal model, life is step by step.

Start yours by learning how to press your clothes.

Adekunle Gold - The Simi knacker

Yoluba boy

He looks like Khalid that sang young dumb and broke 1 Like

Na him hair or them fix am?

He looks like a madman anyway

See as ds fine boy take disguise himself as GAYbriel.

ADEKUNLE THE VOICE

Nice, from your mouth to God's ears.

I wish you all the best

Why you come resemble Basket Mouth?

She asked "What do I do for a living?

Then I replied, "I analyze and invest in highly risky business opportunities that has the possibilities of high returns, I deal with international investment of over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, analyzing and investing in business opportunities across England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France etc."

She was excited but she neva knew I was talking about Bet9ja... 2 Likes

Sorry bro, Buhari is the trending international model.



Btw, this guy kinda share some resemblance with Basket Mouth

ugly fonts @OP

Always looking African. Keep it up!



He doesn't look materialistic with bling bling. 1 Like

Me thinks this guy is kinda levelheaded

h

Keeping it simple

valdes00:

