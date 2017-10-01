₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,433 members, 3,859,885 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 11:52 AM

Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo (5706 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Mrop(m): 6:39am
Singer Adekunle gold looks exactly like an international model with this new look. He even wrote it on his page that he wants to be an international model.

Lol

Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/adekunle-gold-looks-like-international.html?m=0

3 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Mrop(m): 6:39am
Oya nq





See more beautiful photos of here >>>http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/adekunle-gold-looks-like-international.html?m=0
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:42am
Ok
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:45am
This boy and Simi sha undecided

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Xerox01(m): 7:09am
my man
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Larrey(f): 7:48am
May God help you
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by oshibote1: 10:56am
Good

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Haryourmikun(m): 10:57am
Ok
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by bjdawaz(m): 10:58am
Na so, One road no just lead to d market
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by judecares1: 10:59am
international model? who is buhari then?

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by lastmaster(m): 10:59am
bhai
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by elyte89: 10:59am
Struggling hard to stay relevant grin
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:59am
Mr Intanashaunal model, life is step by step.
Start yours by learning how to press your clothes.
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:00am
Adekunle Gold - The Simi knacker
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by SoftP: 11:00am
Yoluba boy
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Berrywinky(m): 11:01am
He looks like Khalid that sang young dumb and broke

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by GdexFolami(m): 11:02am
Na him hair or them fix am?
He looks like a madman anyway

Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Austinoiz(m): 11:02am
See as ds fine boy take disguise himself as GAYbriel.
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Mkolde: 11:04am
ADEKUNLE THE VOICE
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by ChristyB(f): 11:04am
Nice, from your mouth to God's ears.
I wish you all the best
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by davodyguy: 11:06am
Why you come resemble Basket Mouth?
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by valdes00(m): 11:07am
She asked "What do I do for a living?
Then I replied, "I analyze and invest in highly risky business opportunities that has the possibilities of high returns, I deal with international investment of over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, analyzing and investing in business opportunities across England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France etc."
She was excited but she neva knew I was talking about Bet9ja...

2 Likes

Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Milonis(m): 11:10am
Sorry bro, Buhari is the trending international model.

Btw, this guy kinda share some resemblance with Basket Mouth
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by psp2pc(m): 11:11am
ugly fonts @OP
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Virgohills(m): 11:12am
Book cheap local flights and international flights
check my signature
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by DIKEnaWAR: 11:12am
Always looking African. Keep it up!

He doesn't look materialistic with bling bling.

1 Like

Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Houseofglam7(f): 11:16am
Me thinks this guy is kinda levelheaded
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by ojmetrix(m): 11:19am
h
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by lenghtinny(m): 11:20am
Keeping it simple
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by joyndidi: 11:24am
valdes00:
She asked "What do I do for a living?
Then I replied, "I analyze and invest in highly risky business opportunities that has the possibilities of high returns, I deal with international investment of over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, analyzing and investing in business opportunities across England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France etc."
She was excited but she neva knew I was talking about Bet9ja...
lwkm you must be a very bad pulzon......lol
Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Mr0jay(m): 11:24am
.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Friend Exposes Private Photos Of Her Friend Because Of Wedding / Kola Boof Drags Rapper Wale On Twitter,say She Slept With Him&wasn't Good In Bed / Are You Still Living In The Past, Using “LOL”?

Viewing this topic: lekside071, Hajikay(m), mrmachine, oludayoJr(m), zikkyzikky, Missyetty(f), Chibkizzy, ThinkWISELY(m), babatee1985(m), benuejosh(m), adeoba5, Chimezie198(m), MoSEXELLENCY, Kcolz, callola, raker300, freshboy31, ndubueze92(m), immortalcrown(m), babadot00(m), ElectGINeer(m), emeogbo, ookesanjo(m), Bonaventura(m), udosoft(m), DaSugarBoi(m) and 31 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.