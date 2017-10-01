₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,433 members, 3,859,885 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 11:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo (5706 Views)
|Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Mrop(m): 6:39am
Singer Adekunle gold looks exactly like an international model with this new look. He even wrote it on his page that he wants to be an international model.
Lol
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/adekunle-gold-looks-like-international.html?m=0
3 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Mrop(m): 6:39am
Oya nq
See more beautiful photos of here >>>http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/adekunle-gold-looks-like-international.html?m=0
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:42am
Ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:45am
This boy and Simi sha
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Xerox01(m): 7:09am
my man
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Larrey(f): 7:48am
May God help you
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by oshibote1: 10:56am
Good
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Haryourmikun(m): 10:57am
Ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by bjdawaz(m): 10:58am
Na so, One road no just lead to d market
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by judecares1: 10:59am
international model? who is buhari then?
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by lastmaster(m): 10:59am
bhai
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by elyte89: 10:59am
Struggling hard to stay relevant
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:59am
Mr Intanashaunal model, life is step by step.
Start yours by learning how to press your clothes.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:00am
Adekunle Gold - The Simi knacker
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by SoftP: 11:00am
Yoluba boy
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Berrywinky(m): 11:01am
He looks like Khalid that sang young dumb and broke
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by GdexFolami(m): 11:02am
Na him hair or them fix am?
He looks like a madman anyway
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Austinoiz(m): 11:02am
See as ds fine boy take disguise himself as GAYbriel.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Mkolde: 11:04am
ADEKUNLE THE VOICE
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by ChristyB(f): 11:04am
Nice, from your mouth to God's ears.
I wish you all the best
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by davodyguy: 11:06am
Why you come resemble Basket Mouth?
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by valdes00(m): 11:07am
She asked "What do I do for a living?
Then I replied, "I analyze and invest in highly risky business opportunities that has the possibilities of high returns, I deal with international investment of over 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, analyzing and investing in business opportunities across England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France etc."
She was excited but she neva knew I was talking about Bet9ja...
2 Likes
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Milonis(m): 11:10am
Sorry bro, Buhari is the trending international model.
Btw, this guy kinda share some resemblance with Basket Mouth
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by psp2pc(m): 11:11am
ugly fonts @OP
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Virgohills(m): 11:12am
Book cheap local flights and international flights
check my signature
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by DIKEnaWAR: 11:12am
Always looking African. Keep it up!
He doesn't look materialistic with bling bling.
1 Like
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Houseofglam7(f): 11:16am
Me thinks this guy is kinda levelheaded
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by ojmetrix(m): 11:19am
h
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by lenghtinny(m): 11:20am
Keeping it simple
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by joyndidi: 11:24am
valdes00:lwkm you must be a very bad pulzon......lol
|Re: Adekunle Gold Rocks International Model Pose In New Photo by Mr0jay(m): 11:24am
.
Friend Exposes Private Photos Of Her Friend Because Of Wedding / Kola Boof Drags Rapper Wale On Twitter,say She Slept With Him&wasn't Good In Bed / Are You Still Living In The Past, Using “LOL”?
Viewing this topic: lekside071, Hajikay(m), mrmachine, oludayoJr(m), zikkyzikky, Missyetty(f), Chibkizzy, ThinkWISELY(m), babatee1985(m), benuejosh(m), adeoba5, Chimezie198(m), MoSEXELLENCY, Kcolz, callola, raker300, freshboy31, ndubueze92(m), immortalcrown(m), babadot00(m), ElectGINeer(m), emeogbo, ookesanjo(m), Bonaventura(m), udosoft(m), DaSugarBoi(m) and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25