|Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by BloggersNG: 11:22am
The Miracle twins! A woman with a strong faith has shared her testimony, of how she gave birth to twins, After Doctors declared her wombs filled with Fibroid.. The Woman stood on her ground, and rebuked it, Months later she welcomed cute Twins, pictured with her above, The excited mother shared the photos and wrote;
"That moment when i held what the Sonographer first confirmed was Fibroid.
Sir, my womb is not meant for Fibroid, i said.
Madam, he said, i know a foetus when i see one and fibroid when i see one. Can't you see the difference? As he showed me the images on his scan machine.
Sir, i will come back here and you will see that i am carrying twins, i got up and left.
He looked at me like, so this one want to teach me my job. Me too looked at him like, am about to shock you with the miracles the God i serve can wroth.
Not after i hear those amazing testimonies from the altar, not after all the twins prayer request i have been writing years before i even met my husband. "Devil you can lie sha o"
Long story short... i got home and started preparing for twins. God gave me a miraculous testimony, no fertility drugs (contrary to what i have heard people say), no special regimen, easy pregnancy save for palpitations as a result of 2 men growing inside me, favourable conditions etc... Most times i think i don't deserve it but Jehovah is the all merciful who blesses us regardless of our situation.
I look at these gifts and wonder... none of them look like fibroid ���, what i see are great and honorable men, who will impact their generation and beyond, positevely doing exploits and constantly showcasing God's Glory.
Jehovah, me your daughter is saying thank you again. My whole being and all that i am is not enough to say thank you. Gratitude is all i have got in me!!!'''
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by biacan(f): 11:26am
OMG can't wait to get married...... and start having kids 4 would be okay for me...... To all the expectant couples you're next in line this is your year of testimonies....... cheers
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by nairavsdollars: 1:32pm
That doctor needs to have his medical certificate verified and if possible, withdrawn from him. The same doctors who wrongly diagnosed Gani Fawehinmi and sent him to early grave
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by YelloweWest: 1:33pm
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by enemyofprogress: 1:33pm
Naija doctor I hail o
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by EzeEbira(m): 1:33pm
Atheist will say
'It was change of blood reaction'.
We Christians and Muslims know it was the work of God.
Man proposes God disposes.
God is great.
Allahu Akbar.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by maxiuc(m): 1:33pm
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by davodyguy: 1:33pm
Old. Saw the image on Facebook couple of weeks back.
Our bloggers love to celebrate.
It's cool to have such testimony, especially to encourage those TTC that anything is possible with God
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by Emiismart(m): 1:33pm
God of wonders indeed
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by enemyofprogress: 1:33pm
biacan:Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by Perfecter4real(m): 1:33pm
There is nothing God can not do?
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by AlexCk: 1:34pm
Na God oo.
Miracles happen,
Anyways,........@pix below
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by stanley99a(m): 1:34pm
That's a miracle.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by cutefergiee(m): 1:34pm
IT CAN ONLY BE GOD
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by itiswellandwell: 1:34pm
Happy for you Madam. I tap into this testimony for all expecting mothers. May God grant your wishes.
Happy for you Madam. I tap into this testimony for all expecting mothers. May God grant your wishes.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by GIDIBANKZ(m): 1:34pm
biacan:
I want to merry you øoh sowi marry you
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by asawanathegreat(m): 1:34pm
Naija doctor 4 you, God pass man. All glory returns to him.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by gebest: 1:34pm
the doctor was 100% correct, she was actually carrying a fibroid, but the doctor of all doctors who can turn genotype from SS to AA, who can turn DISSAPPOINTMENT to APPOINTMENT who can turn GRASS to GRACE, who can turn BITTER to SWEET, who can make I CAN'T to I CAN, who can course NOTHING to SOMETHING, when that man says yes nobody can say no, am talking about the LORD of LORDS and the KING of KINGS, when that man pick ur calls, all is sttled, so he picked her call nd now here is the result, baba GOD pls pick my calls.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by etinanguy(m): 1:34pm
See as those pikin resemble me.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by Factfinder1(f): 1:35pm
Quack doctors everywhere
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by paulchineduN(m): 1:35pm
Whose report shall we believe? It's the report of our Lord Jesus Christ. To all the expectant mothers, trust in the Lord and he will do it.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by sharisto(m): 1:35pm
it must be all dis ipob doctors who will not sit dwn n learn well.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by bentlywills(m): 1:35pm
Wonderful God
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by sharisto(m): 1:35pm
it must be all dis ipob doctors who will not sit dwn n learn very well.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by hopyroll(m): 1:35pm
The so call doctor is definitely not a qualified doctor.
Congrats ma'am
Abe where and when be the ceremony
I love naming ceremony amala
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by goldenarrow: 1:36pm
It can only be GOD.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by HMZi(m): 1:36pm
HATE THIS SPACE BOOKERS FOR REAL
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by Odey1997(m): 1:36pm
Nigerian doctors for you simple test/scan/x-ray they can't carry out
For how long can this incompetence continue?
Only a few know their craft later they'll carry strike for head like gala while innocent souls are dying
Congrats to her though
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by Primenet(m): 1:36pm
To God Be The Glory
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by Mhizkel(f): 1:37pm
I will continue to tell people this 'Doctors are not God'
Seen similar cases like this times without number. I have witnessed where a doctor told a pregnant patient not to bother herself that she would only put to bed through cesarean session. God so good, it came out the opposite way.
Lesson to learn: Your faith and hopes should be in God, not human.
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by cardoctor(m): 1:37pm
Quack doctors
|Re: Woman Gives Birth To Miracle Twins, After Doctor Said She Was Carrying Fibroid by Primenet(m): 1:37pm
