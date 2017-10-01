





"That moment when i held what the Sonographer first confirmed was Fibroid.

Sir, my womb is not meant for Fibroid, i said.

Madam, he said, i know a foetus when i see one and fibroid when i see one. Can't you see the difference? As he showed me the images on his scan machine.

Sir, i will come back here and you will see that i am carrying twins, i got up and left.



He looked at me like, so this one want to teach me my job. Me too looked at him like, am about to shock you with the miracles the God i serve can wroth.

Not after i hear those amazing testimonies from the altar, not after all the twins prayer request i have been writing years before i even met my husband. "Devil you can lie sha o"



Long story short... i got home and started preparing for twins. God gave me a miraculous testimony, no fertility drugs (contrary to what i have heard people say), no special regimen, easy pregnancy save for palpitations as a result of 2 men growing inside me, favourable conditions etc... Most times i think i don't deserve it but Jehovah is the all merciful who blesses us regardless of our situation.



I look at these gifts and wonder... none of them look like fibroid ���, what i see are great and honorable men, who will impact their generation and beyond, positevely doing exploits and constantly showcasing God's Glory.



Jehovah, me your daughter is saying thank you again. My whole being and all that i am is not enough to say thank you. Gratitude is all i have got in me!!!'''





News From Ebiwali-- The Miracle twins! A woman with a strong faith has shared her testimony, of how she gave birth to twins, After Doctors declared her wombs filled with Fibroid.. The Woman stood on her ground, and rebuked it, Months later she welcomed cute Twins, pictured with her above, The excited mother shared the photos and wrote;"That moment when i held what the Sonographer first confirmed was Fibroid.Sir, my womb is not meant for Fibroid, i said.Madam, he said, i know a foetus when i see one and fibroid when i see one. Can't you see the difference? As he showed me the images on his scan machine.Sir, i will come back here and you will see that i am carrying twins, i got up and left.He looked at me like, so this one want to teach me my job. Me too looked at him like, am about to shock you with the miracles the God i serve can wroth.Not after i hear those amazing testimonies from the altar, not after all the twins prayer request i have been writing years before i even met my husband. "Devil you can lie sha o"Long story short... i got home and started preparing for twins. God gave me a miraculous testimony, no fertility drugs (contrary to what i have heard people say), no special regimen, easy pregnancy save for palpitations as a result of 2 men growing inside me, favourable conditions etc... Most times i think i don't deserve it but Jehovah is the all merciful who blesses us regardless of our situation.I look at these gifts and wonder... none of them look like fibroid ���, what i see are great and honorable men, who will impact their generation and beyond, positevely doing exploits and constantly showcasing God's Glory.Jehovah, me your daughter is saying thank you again. My whole being and all that i am is not enough to say thank you. Gratitude is all i have got in me!!!'''News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/woman-gives-birth-to-miracle-twins.html 16 Likes 3 Shares