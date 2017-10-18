₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,542 members, 3,860,297 topics. Date: Wednesday, 18 October 2017 at 03:15 PM

Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. (14653 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Kufie(m): 11:28am
Just visited my cousins in the village and this is what they're preparing for breakfast. Lol. I've never had snake meat before but you bet I'm giving it a shot today.

cc: lalasticlala

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by ShyCypher(m): 11:30am
Pythons should just secede from Nigeria in peace...

This is gettin' too much

57 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by sod09(m): 11:35am
lala is coming for you

9 Likes

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Mrjo(m): 11:38am
ShyCypher:
Pythons should just secede from Nigeria in peace...

This is gettin' too much
did u want tham to become terriorists?

73 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by ShyCypher(m): 11:43am
Mrjo:
did u want tham to become terriorists?


That tactic won't work with this lot. They are already pythons so another dance style will be needed to subdue them.

3 Likes

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Mrjo(m): 11:48am
ShyCypher:



That tactic won't work with this lot. They are already pythons so another dance style will be needed to subdue them.
ar u suggesting chicken dance?

22 Likes

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by dollytino4real(f): 11:58am
pls we have not finish with monkey pox o! we dont know how snake pox will look o!

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by hilroy: 1:35pm
Oya Lala food don done o

82 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Fistop: 1:35pm
LALA.........
Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Kufie(m): 1:35pm
ShyCypher:
Pythons should just secede from Nigeria in peace...

This is gettin' too much

Another one cool

We found another while cutting up the first one. More meat!! grin grin grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by eleojo23: 1:36pm
Abeg make una no invent Python Pox o

8 Likes

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Factfinder1(f): 1:36pm
I wan vomit

1 Like

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by cardoctor(m): 1:36pm
Very soon there wont be pythons left in Nigeria. STOP THE KILLINGS.

3 Likes

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Randyhot(m): 1:36pm
As an agent of the water kingdom..you have destroyed some trusted servants of queen mother..expect us tonite.

1 Like

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by tayo200(m): 1:36pm
this thing gonna be sweet...should I come and join
Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by morikee(m): 1:36pm
Be eating Brutai's phyton upandan by d time sickness hit una hmm i pity o

2 Likes

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Dutchey(m): 1:36pm
ka soro, ka babe ni'yi omo eniyan....lala, i dab for u oo... food is ready
Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Daniel058(m): 1:36pm
Me Drooling


. E be like say I go go Snake hunting, because even if I kill the one wey dem no dey chop, at least I go make fp.. grin
Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by adisabarber(m): 1:37pm
This one plenty pass goat ooo
Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by ABJDOT(m): 1:37pm
o
Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by iammaKING(m): 1:38pm
Snake pox loading...

1 Like

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by temmypotter(m): 1:38pm
This one you are killing so many snakes in one day

I hope those pythons are not planning to invade your area

and these first two just came to survey the land.

3 Likes

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by hopyroll(m): 1:38pm
My throat is wet already
Op abeg where e dey happen?
I haven't eaten snake since I left my world and got to this zoo called earth.
Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by maxiuc(m): 1:38pm
To catch a snake thread here on nairaland you have to First

Be jobless

Have a bullet speed network service

Be vigilant

That's what it takes to be on front-page of any snake thread

11 Likes

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by castrol180(m): 1:39pm
Get us enough palmy and we are good to go with this meats... Let's go there. Oya now! Emu oguro ati pepper soup elejo.

1 Like

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Kendroid: 1:39pm
Python Pox loading 78% tongue

1 Like

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by helphelp: 1:39pm
Enjoyment galore

DHL some na
Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by RottenTomato: 1:39pm
Who has live python for sale? I need one as a pet!

1 Like

Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by sunnyworld2love(m): 1:40pm
Snake Pox..... Loading.....

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Picture Of My Kitchen / What Is The Yoruba Name For Milk Thistle Leaves And Dandelion Leaves? / "Poisonous" Jack And Jill Biscuits Message Is A Hoax

Viewing this topic: sesanolu2, Sizar, MadCow1, propanet(m), iamezekwesiri, STEREOV4545, shoczy(m), benzene00, Masta2, UfuomaUN(m), pword, johnbosco5050(m), sirwilson(m), ACHIEVERBA, Figs(m), celebsnes, donpap, omotee123, DeManNextDoor(m), sammylove22, Aieboocaar(m), you2fine(m), uyiekpenn(m), mfm04622, taurus21, Ore000, olaidey007, hopeuba(f), seunamode, McBeee(m), panthera4, Ekasco1(m), milo9(m), bablononi(m), sirfemzy(m), Femsyn(m), BarryCham(m), toygod2, elda2303(m), SarcasticSage(m), bfire(m), jayAjoku(m), PretyDEE, hanassholesolo, janefarms2015, ray102(m), timothy2566, adisabarber(m), Asuokaa, Petercross4u123(m), Hanabian, docadams, sped1oro(m), cpapa, Joecruise(m), chuksze, stevemarkdangot(m), verygudbadguy(m), aku626(m) and 95 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.