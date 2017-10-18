Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. (14653 Views)

Just visited my cousins in the village and this is what they're preparing for breakfast. Lol. I've never had snake meat before but you bet I'm giving it a shot today.



Pythons should just secede from Nigeria in peace...



This is gettin' too much 57 Likes 1 Share

lala is coming for you 9 Likes

Pythons should just secede from Nigeria in peace...



This is gettin' too much did u want tham to become terriorists? did u want tham to become terriorists? 73 Likes 2 Shares

did u want tham to become terriorists?



That tactic won't work with this lot. They are already pythons so another dance style will be needed to subdue them. That tactic won't work with this lot. They are already pythons so another dance style will be needed to subdue them. 3 Likes

That tactic won't work with this lot. They are already pythons so another dance style will be needed to subdue them. ar u suggesting chicken dance? ar u suggesting chicken dance? 22 Likes

pls we have not finish with monkey pox o! we dont know how snake pox will look o! 22 Likes 1 Share





Oya Lala food don done o 82 Likes 7 Shares

Pythons should just secede from Nigeria in peace...



This is gettin' too much

Another one



We found another while cutting up the first one. More meat!! Another oneWe found another while cutting up the first one. More meat!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Abeg make una no invent Python Pox o 8 Likes

I wan vomit 1 Like

Very soon there wont be pythons left in Nigeria. STOP THE KILLINGS. 3 Likes

As an agent of the water kingdom..you have destroyed some trusted servants of queen mother..expect us tonite. 1 Like

this thing gonna be sweet...should I come and join

Be eating Brutai's phyton upandan by d time sickness hit una hmm i pity o 2 Likes

ka soro, ka babe ni'yi omo eniyan....lala, i dab for u oo... food is ready

Drooling





. E be like say I go go Snake hunting, because even if I kill the one wey dem no dey chop, at least I go make fp.. Me

This one plenty pass goat ooo

Snake pox loading... 1 Like

This one you are killing so many snakes in one day



I hope those pythons are not planning to invade your area



and these first two just came to survey the land. 3 Likes

My throat is wet already

Op abeg where e dey happen?

I haven't eaten snake since I left my world and got to this zoo called earth.

To catch a snake thread here on nairaland you have to First



Be jobless



Have a bullet speed network service



Be vigilant



That's what it takes to be on front-page of any snake thread 11 Likes

Get us enough palmy and we are good to go with this meats... Let's go there. Oya now! Emu oguro ati pepper soup elejo. 1 Like

Python Pox loading 78% 1 Like

Enjoyment galore



DHL some na

I need one as a pet! Who has live python for sale?I need one as a pet! 1 Like