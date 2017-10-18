₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Kufie(m): 11:28am
Just visited my cousins in the village and this is what they're preparing for breakfast. Lol. I've never had snake meat before but you bet I'm giving it a shot today.
cc: lalasticlala
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by ShyCypher(m): 11:30am
Pythons should just secede from Nigeria in peace...
This is gettin' too much
57 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by sod09(m): 11:35am
lala is coming for you
9 Likes
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Mrjo(m): 11:38am
ShyCypher:did u want tham to become terriorists?
73 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by ShyCypher(m): 11:43am
Mrjo:
That tactic won't work with this lot. They are already pythons so another dance style will be needed to subdue them.
3 Likes
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Mrjo(m): 11:48am
ShyCypher:ar u suggesting chicken dance?
22 Likes
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by dollytino4real(f): 11:58am
pls we have not finish with monkey pox o! we dont know how snake pox will look o!
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by hilroy: 1:35pm
Oya Lala food don done o
82 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Fistop: 1:35pm
LALA.........
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Kufie(m): 1:35pm
ShyCypher:
Another one
We found another while cutting up the first one. More meat!!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by eleojo23: 1:36pm
Abeg make una no invent Python Pox o
8 Likes
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Factfinder1(f): 1:36pm
I wan vomit
1 Like
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by cardoctor(m): 1:36pm
Very soon there wont be pythons left in Nigeria. STOP THE KILLINGS.
3 Likes
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Randyhot(m): 1:36pm
As an agent of the water kingdom..you have destroyed some trusted servants of queen mother..expect us tonite.
1 Like
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by tayo200(m): 1:36pm
this thing gonna be sweet...should I come and join
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by morikee(m): 1:36pm
Be eating Brutai's phyton upandan by d time sickness hit una hmm i pity o
2 Likes
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Dutchey(m): 1:36pm
ka soro, ka babe ni'yi omo eniyan....lala, i dab for u oo... food is ready
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Daniel058(m): 1:36pm
Me Drooling
. E be like say I go go Snake hunting, because even if I kill the one wey dem no dey chop, at least I go make fp..
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by adisabarber(m): 1:37pm
This one plenty pass goat ooo
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by ABJDOT(m): 1:37pm
o
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by iammaKING(m): 1:38pm
Snake pox loading...
1 Like
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by temmypotter(m): 1:38pm
This one you are killing so many snakes in one day
I hope those pythons are not planning to invade your area
and these first two just came to survey the land.
3 Likes
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by hopyroll(m): 1:38pm
My throat is wet already
Op abeg where e dey happen?
I haven't eaten snake since I left my world and got to this zoo called earth.
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by maxiuc(m): 1:38pm
To catch a snake thread here on nairaland you have to First
Be jobless
Have a bullet speed network service
Be vigilant
That's what it takes to be on front-page of any snake thread
11 Likes
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by castrol180(m): 1:39pm
Get us enough palmy and we are good to go with this meats... Let's go there. Oya now! Emu oguro ati pepper soup elejo.
1 Like
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by Kendroid: 1:39pm
Python Pox loading 78%
1 Like
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by helphelp: 1:39pm
Enjoyment galore
DHL some na
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by RottenTomato: 1:39pm
Who has live python for sale? I need one as a pet!
1 Like
|Re: Two Pythons in one day. Breakfast and Lunch Loading. by sunnyworld2love(m): 1:40pm
Snake Pox..... Loading.....
2 Likes
