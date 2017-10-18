₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by siliconville: 1:35pm
Today makes it 10 years since we lost a great South African reggae music legend Lucky Dube who was killed in an attempted hijacking in Rosettenville, Johannesburg on the 18 October 2007.
Lucky was dropping off his son at a family member’s house when the incident occurred.
Drop your favourite hit song, quote or lyrics in remembrance
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by siliconville: 1:48pm
I'VE GOT JAH
You keep on telling people about
Something you don't know,
They'll hate you
Tell them about yourself,
They say you're boasting,
They won't like you
Tell them about somebody
They call you a go-say,
They won't love you
Now let me tell you about somebody
Who doesn't care when
You tell people about his name.
I've got Him, He's mine,
He's in my heart, everyday
I've got Jah, He's mine,
He's in my heart, everyday
I was a gambler, I was a killer,
Doing all the bad things
That you can think of
But almighty Jah looked down on me,
And have mercy on me
I've found him, He's mine
He's in my heart, everyday
cc: lalasticlala
1 Like
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by Samsimple(m): 2:19pm
Crazy world - luckydube
blessed is the hand that giveth than the one that taketh
lucky dube
1 Like
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by nony43(m): 3:13pm
L
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by looseweight: 3:13pm
Love his music
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by modelmike7(m): 3:13pm
.
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by Keneking: 3:13pm
"Slave" was a masterpiece..
Rochas needs to mount his statue in memory at Owerri Roundabout
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by countryfive: 3:13pm
f
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by Realfitbody: 3:13pm
One Love Sir
Re: Remembering Lucky Dube 10 Years After Death by chukwukahenry(m): 3:14pm
the south african idiots that killed him thought he was a Nigerian but....... Anyway keep resting in the lord
