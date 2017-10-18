Today makes it 10 years since we lost a great South African reggae music legend Lucky Dube who was killed in an attempted hijacking in Rosettenville, Johannesburg on the 18 October 2007. Lucky was dropping off his son at a family member’s house when the incident occurred. Drop your favourite hit song, quote or lyrics in remembrance





I'VE GOT JAH



You keep on telling people about

Something you don't know,

They'll hate you

Tell them about yourself,

They say you're boasting,

They won't like you



Tell them about somebody

They call you a go-say,

They won't love you

Now let me tell you about somebody

Who doesn't care when

You tell people about his name.



I've got Him, He's mine,

He's in my heart, everyday

I've got Jah, He's mine,

He's in my heart, everyday



I was a gambler, I was a killer,

Doing all the bad things

That you can think of

But almighty Jah looked down on me,

And have mercy on me



I've found him, He's mine

He's in my heart, everyday



