|Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by gistking22(m): 3:35pm
Fitness Coach Amaru Kanu and Legendary footballer Kanu Nwankwo,looks beautiful in photo to show us that love and fitness goes hand in hand.
27 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by FortifiedCity: 3:38pm
Hmmm. Cute.
But I'm sure one of them will have a smelly mouth
11 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by cyndy1000(f): 3:41pm
So adorable ever young cute couple
2 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by itspzpics(m): 3:42pm
wow
1 Like
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by AntiWailer: 3:44pm
Amara fit as in she fit chai
1 Like
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by Seeker17(m): 3:51pm
Nice one.. The only Kanu I know
23 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by DoTheNeedful: 5:00pm
cyndy1000:
Young? Kanu can father many guys here on nairaland
4 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by brunobaba(m): 5:00pm
The authentic KANU..
3 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by modath(f): 5:00pm
Cool..
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by columbus007(m): 5:00pm
Yes @least that place is boko haram and fulani terrorist free
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by Andrella51(f): 5:00pm
awwwww so romantic, wish more women would hit the gym and embrace fitness as a lifestyle.
2 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by phemzy200: 5:01pm
Nice pics
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by PAPMAIN: 5:01pm
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by Sirheny007(m): 5:01pm
A man is kissing his wife whilst keeping fit..
and you want me to give a phvck?
no, thanks.
4 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by madjune: 5:01pm
FortifiedCity:
That's, if dem be afonja.
12 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by Pebcak: 5:01pm
in FALZ voice future wife let them be our road model
#let me come and be going
1 Like
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by ChristyB(f): 5:01pm
PAPILOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
1 Like
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by GlorifiedTunde(m): 5:02pm
Beautiful
Nothing like having a good marriage. Trust me!
1 Like
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by stevemarkdangot(m): 5:02pm
see the lady Fitness. My lady must see this.
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by abels(m): 5:02pm
FortifiedCity:lol yeye man
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 5:02pm
Peak milk is working. Papilo I know one day u will make us proud.
2 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by oluwatymylehyn(m): 5:02pm
Nice shot
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by daveP(m): 5:02pm
This is the true Kanu. Meanwhile, the true bubu's whereabouts is still unknown.
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by bewla(m): 5:02pm
papilo
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by Delastitches: 5:02pm
Lovely
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by Guyman02: 5:03pm
Seeker17:No, we have them in various fileds
Kanu Nwankwo = Footballer
aKanu Ibiam = The Governor
Nnamdi Kanu = The pro Biafra activist
Ndubuisi Kanu = Naval Chief
Idika kanu = The legendary Economist
Orji Uzor Kanu = The publisher, politician and business man
I can go on and on since it is only that you
10 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by mekuso89(m): 5:03pm
Really sweet
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by nwabobo: 5:03pm
FortifiedCity:
They are Igbos not Afonjas that hold the patent to brown smelly oral cavities.
19 Likes
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by Realfitbody: 5:03pm
rrugged fitness
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by MrRhymes101(m): 5:03pm
Papilo, always fit!!!!... wedding MC
|Re: Amara And Kanu Nwankwo Kiss In Fitness Photo by TimeManager(m): 5:04pm
Another version of "one corner"
kiss the truth!
