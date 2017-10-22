₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by Skinglow(f): 5:12pm On Oct 18
Hi everyone,please I send this mail on behalf of my sister in law,she has been crying for weeks.
She works with a school somewhere in Ogun state,the school has a creche for staff where she keeps her 5months old baby,now the issue is that the creche was moved from a cubicle to a slightly bigger room directly beside the school's poultry,the smell that oozes into the creche is sickening in her words,she said they only pack the poo once in a week,which makes the smell bad,a new staff who joined said she can't bring her child cos of the smell,this was the awakening call,she has been moody and crying for weeks ,she dsnt have help and she can't resign(the job is really needed),they spoke with their director's p.a so he can talk to him,Bt so far nothing,he then told her and other worried parents in confidence that they should involve external body like Ministry of health cos the man is making so much from there and he won't bulge,but she dosnt know how to go about it, please help us,cos of the long term adverse effect on these children.
God bless ,please Help!!!
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by thesicilian: 5:31pm On Oct 18
Skinglow:The job is really needed abi? Continue. We shall know soon enough which is more needed between the Jon and her child's health.
She has two options: either to resign and apply to teach in another school with a healthy creche environment, or keep her present job and put her child in another creche.
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by DanielsParker: 4:32pm
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by ggrin(f): 4:33pm
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by fabulousfortune(m): 4:34pm
In as much as d money is needed, health comes first in all. Wat if d money she makes at d end is used for hospital bills as result of d hazards d child is being exposed to she shld beta have a rethink b4 she jeopardize d health of her child
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by IAMSASHY(f): 4:34pm
u dnt choose job over health, she shud resign
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by Divay22(f): 4:34pm
Let her take her baby to another creche na..
Prevention is better than cure pls.
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by dominique(f): 4:35pm
Till a solution is found, she has no choice but to take her baby to another Creche. I'll also suggest that she starts seeking for another job. If she reports to ministry of health or environment and the poultry is shut down, she could lose her job.
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by fabulousfortune(m): 4:35pm
ggrin:Ur not first to comment. Check well
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by femu(m): 4:37pm
Skinglow:
is that the only crèche in the town?
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by jashar(f): 4:38pm
Na wa o
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by Codes151(m): 4:38pm
So? Change am if u have issues.
This is not sth to ask
It’s your deciSion!!!
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by angelo5uk(m): 4:38pm
Even if she takes her child else where... What about the health of the other children...... Reporting to the authorities is the moral thing to do here.
They may tell him to take his poultry elsewhere
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by tk4rd: 4:39pm
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by comradeodunze: 4:40pm
The simple reason why this country is so bleeped up all in the aim to be FTC...
thesicilian:
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by ichidodo(m): 4:40pm
Dunno how a chicken taking a shyte can create so much fuss... Tis bout smell?Get an industrial air freshener for the creche instead of reorganizing her life setup and all.....Jes cuz of chicken shyte.
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by ggrin(f): 4:44pm
fabulousfortune:yh that's why I used that angry emoji
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by slurity1: 4:44pm
Skinglow:So, you are asking us to advice you on how to bite the fingers that is feeding your sister inlaw? cover the nose of the children always. or change the creche
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by Benekruku(m): 4:46pm
A simple one here!
Change her creche.
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by Nutase(f): 4:47pm
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by dayleke(m): 4:48pm
Health over job ni o
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by fabulousfortune(m): 4:50pm
ggrin:Eyah sorry. Beta luck next time
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by wellmax(m): 4:52pm
But why is she crying.
Its like she has plenty tears in her eyes.
Op I suspect the inlaw is YOU.
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by talk2emma: 4:57pm
The job or your baby's life which one is more important
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by ifyalways(f): 4:57pm
Interesting read.
The paltry salary will be spent on drugs/hospital for the baby. . .
Is the creche open to the public or its something the company slapped together for their staff? If it's the later, reporting will only make the company shut down the "creche"
What will I do if I'm in your friends shoe? I'd probably find a way to poison the whole poultry.
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by lazygal: 4:58pm
Skinglow:
They really should involve the ministry of health as advised.. What rubbish I don't know y some people. Are so selfish .....I'd the creche free so what nonsense?
Tell the to stop crying and take actions in fact let them flood it on social media ..blogs ,including pictures ..let them also tag necessary organizations ..in less han a month they will see wonders of God
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by ibietela2(m): 4:58pm
Crying for what exactly?
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by Kobicove(m): 5:03pm
Her best bet at the moment is to look for another crèche fast
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by AuroraB(f): 5:11pm
Everyone is advising she change creche.
Wow! Nigerians deserve what they get from their leaders.
Will changing crèche solve the issue?
How about the other kids?
I'm surprised the op was hinted on what to do yet she brought it on here.
Someone is at risk of being fired by your thoughtless act, you know, right?
The advice you seek I shall give you
Pray about it
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by darlenese(f): 5:14pm
so I guess u want the creche to close down right ?
|Re: Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! by Lexusgs430: 5:20pm
Skinglow:
Why not quit?
