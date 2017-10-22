Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Poultry Directly Beside A Creche,please Help!!! (4665 Views)

Hi everyone,please I send this mail on behalf of my sister in law,she has been crying for weeks.



She works with a school somewhere in Ogun state,the school has a creche for staff where she keeps her 5months old baby,now the issue is that the creche was moved from a cubicle to a slightly bigger room directly beside the school's poultry,the smell that oozes into the creche is sickening in her words,she said they only pack the poo once in a week,which makes the smell bad,a new staff who joined said she can't bring her child cos of the smell,this was the awakening call,she has been moody and crying for weeks ,she dsnt have help and she can't resign(the job is really needed),they spoke with their director's p.a so he can talk to him,Bt so far nothing,he then told her and other worried parents in confidence that they should involve external body like Ministry of health cos the man is making so much from there and he won't bulge,but she dosnt know how to go about it, please help us,cos of the long term adverse effect on these children.

She has two options: either to resign and apply to teach in another school with a healthy creche environment, or keep her present job and put her child in another creche.

she shld beta have a rethink b4 she jeopardize d health of her child In as much as d money is needed, health comes first in all. Wat if d money she makes at d end is used for hospital bills as result of d hazards d child is being exposed to

u dnt choose job over health, she shud resign

Let her take her baby to another creche na..

Prevention is better than cure pls. 4 Likes

Till a solution is found, she has no choice but to take her baby to another Creche. I'll also suggest that she starts seeking for another job. If she reports to ministry of health or environment and the poultry is shut down, she could lose her job. 2 Likes

is that the only crèche in the town? is that the only crèche in the town? 5 Likes

Even if she takes her child else where... What about the health of the other children...... Reporting to the authorities is the moral thing to do here.

They may tell him to take his poultry elsewhere 5 Likes

Dunno how a chicken taking a shyte can create so much fuss... Tis bout smell?Get an industrial air freshener for the creche instead of reorganizing her life setup and all.....Jes cuz of chicken shyte. 1 Like

So, you are asking us to advice you on how to bite the fingers that is feeding your sister inlaw? cover the nose of the children always. or change the creche

A simple one here!



Change her creche.

Health over job ni o

The paltry salary will be spent on drugs/hospital for the baby. . .



Is the creche open to the public or its something the company slapped together for their staff? If it's the later, reporting will only make the company shut down the "creche"



The paltry salary will be spent on drugs/hospital for the baby. . .

Is the creche open to the public or its something the company slapped together for their staff? If it's the later, reporting will only make the company shut down the "creche"

What will I do if I'm in your friends shoe? I'd probably find a way to poison the whole poultry.

They really should involve the ministry of health as advised.. What rubbish I don't know y some people. Are so selfish .....I'd the creche free so what nonsense?



They really should involve the ministry of health as advised.. What rubbish I don't know y some people. Are so selfish .....I'd the creche free so what nonsense?

Tell the to stop crying and take actions in fact let them flood it on social media ..blogs ,including pictures ..let them also tag necessary organizations ..in less han a month they will see wonders of God

Wow! Nigerians deserve what they get from their leaders.

Will changing crèche solve the issue?

How about the other kids?

I'm surprised the op was hinted on what to do yet she brought it on here.

Someone is at risk of being fired by your thoughtless act, you know, right?





The advice you seek I shall give you

Everyone is advising she change creche.Wow! Nigerians deserve what they get from their leaders.Will changing crèche solve the issue?How about the other kids?I'm surprised the op was hinted on what to do yet she brought it on here.Someone is at risk of being fired by your thoughtless act, you know, right?The advice you seek I shall give youPray about it

so I guess u want the creche to close down right ?