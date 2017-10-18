₦airaland Forum

Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by ijustdey: 7:57pm
From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba


A suspected armed robber, who was attempting to escape after his arrest, was on Wednesday shot dead by security operatives in Delta State.

The suspect, whose identity was yet be verified, as at press time, reportedly jumped out of a moving police patrol van.

He was subsequently gunned down allegedly by enraged police officers who were taking him to the station.

The incident occurred at Agidiesei Quarters, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

A source at the Ogwashi-Uku police division told our correspondent that operatives of anti-robbery squad of the command had accosted a three-man gang suspected to be armed robbers during the wee hours of the fateful day.

The source said the operatives decided to search the suspects, adding that the suspects took to their heels on sighting the officers alighting from the patrol van.

“However, one of them was caught, and in the process of searching him, a locally made cut-to-size gun was found in his bag and he swiftly arrested.

“But on their way to the police station, the boy jumped down from the moving police vehicle in a bid to escape, hence, he was shot. He gave up the ghost at the station,” the source said.

According to the source, operatives of the division have spread out dragnet to trap down the other fleeing members of the gang.


http://sunnewsonline.com/escapee-robbery-suspect-shot-dead-in-delta/


lalasticlala
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by decatalyst(m): 7:58pm
He jumped to his death unlike this man.... grin

5 Likes

Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by maryjan8(f): 8:00pm
Too bad for them
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by 9japrof(m): 9:50pm
Could it be that the police decided to waste the guy to reduce the pressure on their cells

Could it be that the guy boasted that he has men at high places who would release him

Could it be that the guy was a protége of the police who was on the field making some dough for the men in black uniform, buh threatened to expose the deal.


Trust the police at your peril, I don't believe any poo that they say

10 Likes

Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:50pm
Stupid thief. Rot in hell
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by biacan(f): 9:50pm
Men they will always do anything for money
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by lordlek(m): 9:51pm
jump and pass
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Bullhari007(m): 9:51pm
must this useless people in black shoot to kill... why are they killing unarmed suspect as if their own live get duplicate

1 Like

Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 9:52pm
Police that can kill n frame person up so....


I WONT BELIV THEM



NAIJA POLICE CAN RVEN ARREST U COS U DEY KEKEgrin
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by princeuwanile: 9:52pm
2nd to comment but afonja why

1 Like

Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 9:52pm
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Whoeppme(m): 9:52pm
The boy was only trying out his high jump skills why shot an innocent boy? Ha! Naija police sefembarassed embarassed embarassed
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by youngbabaj(m): 9:52pm
Why I no believe this police story

Even after death, police still framing him

1 Like

Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 9:54pm
Bullhari007:
must this useless people in black shoot to kill... why are they killing unarmed suspect as if their own live get duplicate

Dnt be suprise that the suspect was a passerby
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by erico2k2(m): 9:55pm
He gave up the ghost in the police station, never knew if you are shot you get taken to the police station angry angry

1 Like

Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Bullhari007(m): 9:55pm
oshe11:

Dnt be suprise that the suspect was a passerby
I'm not surprise brother
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by highchief1: 9:55pm
biacan:
Men they will always do anything for money
make we for fit buy una shawarma na sister
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 9:57pm
Bullhari007:
I'm not surprise brother
Correct....


These guys cn even arrest u for keke n u av to pay 15k or else.....


For my area
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by biacan(f): 9:58pm
highchief1:
make we for fit buy una shawarma na sister

That's acceptable
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Marcofranz(m): 9:58pm
Nigerian policemen and lies . They killed him probably because they couldn't get cash from him and they decided to frame the guy.

1 Like

Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by meforyou1(m): 10:06pm
abbeyoye2001:
Stupid thief. Rot in hell
u believe the story?
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Bullhari007(m): 10:18pm
oshe11:

Correct....



These guys cn even arrest u for keke n u av to pay 15k or else.....



For my area
there was a time I went to see a friend that had police case, I was in their counter, I overheard the Dpo instructing officers on night patrol to arrest anyone they see on the road, he said, he need money that anyone they catch on the road they should bring them to the station, imaging arresting law abiding citizen just to extort the person... I hate NPF
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 10:28pm
Bullhari007:
there was a time I went to see a friend that had police case, I was in their counter, I overheard the Dpo instructing officers on night patrol to arrest anyone they see on the road, he said, he need money that anyone they catch on the road they should bring them to the station, imaging arresting law abiding citizen just to extort the person... I hate NPF
lol....


na so ooo

especially during december
Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Bullhari007(m): 10:57pm
oshe11:

lol....


na so ooo

especially during december
this people no get season oooO , everyday is their day, most especially in this southern side

