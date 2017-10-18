Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta (5507 Views)

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba





A suspected armed robber, who was attempting to escape after his arrest, was on Wednesday shot dead by security operatives in Delta State.



The suspect, whose identity was yet be verified, as at press time, reportedly jumped out of a moving police patrol van.



He was subsequently gunned down allegedly by enraged police officers who were taking him to the station.



The incident occurred at Agidiesei Quarters, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.



A source at the Ogwashi-Uku police division told our correspondent that operatives of anti-robbery squad of the command had accosted a three-man gang suspected to be armed robbers during the wee hours of the fateful day.



The source said the operatives decided to search the suspects, adding that the suspects took to their heels on sighting the officers alighting from the patrol van.



“However, one of them was caught, and in the process of searching him, a locally made cut-to-size gun was found in his bag and he swiftly arrested.



“But on their way to the police station, the boy jumped down from the moving police vehicle in a bid to escape, hence, he was shot. He gave up the ghost at the station,” the source said.



According to the source, operatives of the division have spread out dragnet to trap down the other fleeing members of the gang.



http://sunnewsonline.com/escapee-robbery-suspect-shot-dead-in-delta/





lalasticlala

He jumped to his death unlike this man.... 5 Likes

Too bad for them

Could it be that the police decided to waste the guy to reduce the pressure on their cells



Could it be that the guy boasted that he has men at high places who would release him



Could it be that the guy was a protége of the police who was on the field making some dough for the men in black uniform, buh threatened to expose the deal.





Trust the police at your peril, I don't believe any poo that they say 10 Likes

Stupid thief. Rot in hell

Men they will always do anything for money

jump and pass

must this useless people in black shoot to kill... why are they killing unarmed suspect as if their own live get duplicate 1 Like







NAIJA POLICE CAN RVEN ARREST U COS U DEY KEKE Police that can kill n frame person up so....I WONT BELIV THEM

2nd to comment but afonja why 1 Like







The boy was only trying out his high jump skills why shot an innocent boy? Ha! Naija police sef

Why I no believe this police story



Even after death, police still framing him 1 Like

must this useless people in black shoot to kill... why are they killing unarmed suspect as if their own live get duplicate

Dnt be suprise that the suspect was a passerby Dnt be suprise that the suspect was a passerby

He gave up the ghost in the police station, never knew if you are shot you get taken to the police station 1 Like

Dnt be suprise that the suspect was a passerby I'm not surprise brother I'm not surprise brother

Men they will always do anything for money make we for fit buy una shawarma na sister make we for fit buy una shawarma na sister

I'm not surprise brother Correct....





These guys cn even arrest u for keke n u av to pay 15k or else.....





For my area Correct....These guys cn even arrest u for keke n u av to pay 15k or else.....For my area

make we for fit buy una shawarma na sister

That's acceptable That's acceptable

Nigerian policemen and lies . They killed him probably because they couldn't get cash from him and they decided to frame the guy. 1 Like

Stupid thief. Rot in hell u believe the story? u believe the story?

Correct....







These guys cn even arrest u for keke n u av to pay 15k or else.....







For my area there was a time I went to see a friend that had police case, I was in their counter, I overheard the Dpo instructing officers on night patrol to arrest anyone they see on the road, he said, he need money that anyone they catch on the road they should bring them to the station, imaging arresting law abiding citizen just to extort the person... I hate NPF there was a time I went to see a friend that had police case, I was in their counter, I overheard the Dpo instructing officers on night patrol to arrest anyone they see on the road, he said, he need money that anyone they catch on the road they should bring them to the station, imaging arresting law abiding citizen just to extort the person... I hate NPF

there was a time I went to see a friend that had police case, I was in their counter, I overheard the Dpo instructing officers on night patrol to arrest anyone they see on the road, he said, he need money that anyone they catch on the road they should bring them to the station, imaging arresting law abiding citizen just to extort the person... I hate NPF lol....





na so ooo



especially during december lol....na so oooespecially during december