|Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by ijustdey: 7:57pm
From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by decatalyst(m): 7:58pm
He jumped to his death unlike this man....
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by maryjan8(f): 8:00pm
Too bad for them
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by 9japrof(m): 9:50pm
Could it be that the police decided to waste the guy to reduce the pressure on their cells
Could it be that the guy boasted that he has men at high places who would release him
Could it be that the guy was a protége of the police who was on the field making some dough for the men in black uniform, buh threatened to expose the deal.
Trust the police at your peril, I don't believe any poo that they say
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:50pm
Stupid thief. Rot in hell
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by biacan(f): 9:50pm
Men they will always do anything for money
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by lordlek(m): 9:51pm
jump and pass
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Bullhari007(m): 9:51pm
must this useless people in black shoot to kill... why are they killing unarmed suspect as if their own live get duplicate
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 9:52pm
Police that can kill n frame person up so....
I WONT BELIV THEM
NAIJA POLICE CAN RVEN ARREST U COS U DEY KEKE
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by princeuwanile: 9:52pm
2nd to comment but afonja why
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 9:52pm
Police that can kill n frame person up so....
I WONT BELIV THEM
NAIJA POLICE CAN RVEN ARREST U COS U DEY KEKE
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Whoeppme(m): 9:52pm
The boy was only trying out his high jump skills why shot an innocent boy? Ha! Naija police sef
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by youngbabaj(m): 9:52pm
Why I no believe this police story
Even after death, police still framing him
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 9:54pm
Bullhari007:
Dnt be suprise that the suspect was a passerby
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by erico2k2(m): 9:55pm
He gave up the ghost in the police station, never knew if you are shot you get taken to the police station
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Bullhari007(m): 9:55pm
oshe11:I'm not surprise brother
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by highchief1: 9:55pm
biacan:make we for fit buy una shawarma na sister
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 9:57pm
Bullhari007:Correct....
These guys cn even arrest u for keke n u av to pay 15k or else.....
For my area
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by biacan(f): 9:58pm
highchief1:
That's acceptable
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Marcofranz(m): 9:58pm
Nigerian policemen and lies . They killed him probably because they couldn't get cash from him and they decided to frame the guy.
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by meforyou1(m): 10:06pm
abbeyoye2001:u believe the story?
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Bullhari007(m): 10:18pm
oshe11:there was a time I went to see a friend that had police case, I was in their counter, I overheard the Dpo instructing officers on night patrol to arrest anyone they see on the road, he said, he need money that anyone they catch on the road they should bring them to the station, imaging arresting law abiding citizen just to extort the person... I hate NPF
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by oshe11(m): 10:28pm
Bullhari007:lol....
na so ooo
especially during december
|Re: Escapee Robbery Suspect Shot Dead In Delta by Bullhari007(m): 10:57pm
oshe11:this people no get season oooO , everyday is their day, most especially in this southern side
