I am completely against starving yourself to look good, although many celebrities claim to do it, one thing you and I know is that many hot looking celebrities have money to spend on hospital bills when their body starts reacting to the lack of sufficient nutrients (which might due to starvation).



To look good you need to think about the way healthy good looking people do and not just grab any advice you see on the internet, you need something that works and most importantly something that can work for you.



These tips are not to trick your body into believing that it is full. It's more of discipline.



5 Ways To Control The Amount Of Food You Eat Without Starving



1. Decide How Much You Want to Eat



Decide how much food you will be willing to consume and your body will readily accept it. Although it would not be easy at first, you will be able to scale through if you remain true to yourself.



This will also help you maintain your weight long term as you are in control how much calories you consume and how you make use of them.



Making this decision simply means staying off the excess calories you normally consume all in the name of them being irresistible (a.k.a longthroat). After your dinner, don't go for any other meal just because you feel that your body needs more. Make that decision and stick to it.



2. Drink Water Before and During Eating



Make sure you drink water before eating as this makes you get full quickly and helps control your food intake. Also, drink water in between meals to help you eat less.



When I say drink water, I don't mean you just take a sip like Celebrities do when drinking wine on Africa Magic. Take enough.



Drinking water before and during meals is one of the best ways to control your food intake. Maybe its because it requires less discipline.



3. Smaller Plates, Smaller Meals



Use smaller plates, and eat smaller meals, these aids in quick digestion and allows you to make use of the calories that comes out of these foods.



Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)



Also eating smaller meals helps you moderate the amount of food you eat, although losing fat is not about reducing the amount of food you eat but reducing the number of calories you consume. A small meal should contain more proteins and fiber and less carbohydrate or simply just half your normal meal.



4. Chew Slowly and Longer



I believe the reason why most people eat a lot more food is that of 3 main reasons.



1. They allow themselves to go extremely hungry before they eat

2. They eat very fast.

3. They don’t want to control themselves



Take longer time to chew your meals and chew them slowly enough. Enjoy the taste of the food. If you think this is weird, then you are not thinking the way healthy good looking people do.



5. Drink More Water



Water is required to make your brain and organs work more efficiently and that is why sometimes we feel confused, easily fatigued and thirsty.



Also, increased water intake reduces food cravings which normally makes us eat more.



The recommended intake of water is at least 2 litres of water (6 - 10 glasses). But I recommend that whatever you take should depend on your weight, age and lifestyle as those who have more weight and have high activity levels should take more water.



I normally go for as many as I can, but you can put that between 8 – 10 glasses of water a day.



6. Proteins



Filling your plate with proteins help you fill up quickly and also stay full. A small breakfast of bread, tea, and eggs is good enough to keep you running for the day before your next big meal.



So there you have it



I find this post funny. 1 Like

airmirthd1:

I find this post funny.

Maybe its because its not important to you. if you were trying to lose weight and finding it hard to control how much you eat, you would have signed up my blog by now

wetin concern if you wan loose weight just start drinking garri no add anything o. check my signature

The best, effective way to bring down your weight is by undergoing 'water fasting' at least for 30 days.

I am on my 4th day, and I have seen drastic changes, with a very flat tummy. 5 Likes

Me77:

The best, effective way to bring down your weight is by undergoing 'water fasting' at least for 30 days.

I am on my 4th day, and I have seen drastic changes, with a very flat tummy.

Then the question comes.. What is the best way to maintain it?



Then the question comes.. What is the best way to maintain it?

Sometimes people choose the easiest way to lose weight like intermittent fasting but the problem is that when they finally lose that weight, they find it hard to maintain it. Then they fatten up again and so a cycle ensures which not only harms their body internally but externally.

Me77:

The best, effective way to bring down your weight is by undergoing 'water fasting' at least for 30 days.

Please add prayers too.

Realfitbody:





Okay



Why will a wealthy and well to do human watch what he eats?



I am broke myself but I pray to earn a transfer to the next level soon.





This is a thread for broke people.
Why will a wealthy and well to do human watch what he eats?
I am broke myself but I pray to earn a transfer to the next level soon.
I didn't read the post at all

Why don't people write on how to gain weight for skinny people like me? Everyone is always writing on how you can lose weight.

OP take it 3 Likes

it was too sweet



God help me @op is very correct but temptation of food is much oo, i wanna reduce what i eat but sometimes its kind of difficult, I ate vegetable soup last night like tomorrow no deyit was too sweetGod help me

Where food dey to chop?

EAT WHILE RUNNING IS THE BEST METHOD! 3 Likes 1 Share

Use a small spoon and a small plate when eating

sacluxisback:

If we come check for your house na food full everywhere



Pics please.

alexistaiwo:

This is a thread for broke people.

Why will a wealthy and well to do human watch what he eats?



I am broke myself but I pray to earn a transfer to the next level soon. Shallowness talking... Shallowness talking...

Why would I want to control the amount of what I eat bikonu?



Is it your tummy?

The best way is to look for that particular thing, that can confuse your tummy, that it's full.

Popcorn does wonders 1 Like

Nice...

I'm gonna give it a try..

I pray it works 1 Like

zurielsam:

wetin concern if you wan loose weight just start drinking garri no add anything o.

Even garri dey fat person up.. Even garri dey fat person up..

shurley22:

hopefully it will

Ok

When the aroma of better egusi soup hit you, you will forget all these protocols...... 1 Like

Me77:

The best, effective way to bring down your weight is by undergoing 'water fasting' at least for 30 days.

I am on my 4th day, and I have seen drastic changes, with a very flat tummy. No wonder people are telling me that I look lean because My stomach is always flat and me I prefrer the thing that way I don't really drink much water unless I'm thirsty and I try to limit drinking water when eating I prefer not to drink water with food. No wonder people are telling me that I look lean because My stomach is always flat and me I prefrer the thing that way I don't really drink much water unless I'm thirsty and I try to limit drinking water when eating I prefer not to drink water with food.

Interestingly I giving someone this exact advice last week.



Well done though.

why putting irresponsible picture? why putting irresponsible picture?





Anyway sha for me this is what i eat All those actresses in the first pix are pretending...you need to see what they eat off camera..i swear you'd be like oh lord take controlAnyway sha for me this is what i eat