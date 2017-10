Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sandra Okagbue: Throwback Photos Of Her Pregnancy Days (5554 Views)

In anticipation of their daughter’s birthday tomorrow, Flavour’s first baby mama, former beauty queen, Sandra Okagbue has shared these photos of her pregnancy days.



Their daughter, Gabrielle turns 3-years-old tomorrow, October 20th.

She wrote;

“Almost 3years 20/10/2014 #unbelievable .. Thank you Lord! #myjoyunspeakable #TBT”



so much for baby mama. i love it

If you wanna become a celebrity in a short period, date a popular singer, get belle and born d child, separate from him take custody of d child. Then begin posting pictures 7 Likes





What's the throwback?





I see no difference;

Nice.

Shes beautiful even without makeup 4 Likes

D

babymama then babymama now, no difference...

proudly baby mama .,, 7 Likes 1 Share

I want to be like flavor when I grow up 1 Like

Worthless throwback!

Nigeria police has fine ladies after all



The little girl is cute tho. Baby mamaThe little girl is cute tho. 1 Like

Beautiful

YOU ARE SO SENSELESS AND STUPID. YOU ARE SO SENSELESS AND STUPID. 4 Likes

...how much does she think flavour has? Watch out she go soon enter market again, that is if she neva resume already

Baby is cute

Why d hate? Or were u havin a crush on her? because na so e dey start Why d hate? Or were u havin a crush on her? because na so e dey start 1 Like

She throws back and nairaland catches. .. 1 Like

It's only a matter of time before flavor marry all the fair chick finish 1 Like

Ha Flavour The Beauty Queens Hunter

E

BABY MAMA[color=#990000][/color]

sunshineV:

It's only a matter of time before flavor marry all the fair chick finish

Flavour!!!!! I no know why girls like that guy..



In all honesty, because of Flavour, am registering for GYM class starting November Flavour!!!!! I no know why girls like that guy..In all honesty, because of Flavour, am registering for GYM class starting November

Probably asking for another pregnancy

Do not judge so that ye may also not be judged



Why the word "worthless"?



how so quick we are in defaming others while our own lives are still not free of blemishes. Do not judge so that ye may also not be judgedWhy the word "worthless"?how so quick we are in defaming others while our own lives are still not free of blemishes. 2 Likes

Flavour has a superior taste in women



I wish her the best She's so beautiful,she deserves betterI wish her the best 1 Like