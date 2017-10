All of them go dey born pikin for U.S. Fellow Nigerian youths, if this is not indicative of what our celebrities and leaders feel about the future of this country, then i don't know what is. And if we, as youths, still haven't figured it out yet, then we need to examine the way we reason. Come 2019, if you like carry bottle and machete onto say you want fight for one politician, i pity your life. Anyway, congratulations to the actress and her husband. I wish em all the best. And to the new born baby, i say luckeeeee!

Hmmm to be poor in this country is a curse, the politicians, the celebrities, the powerful, the rich and those who can avoid it will carry themselves fia fia fia anything na abroad, headache abroad, stomach ache abroad, poo abroad, born abroad, just name it.



Dem will na be preaching for the poor to pray, and hope in God. Nothing you wont hear from them, everyone na counsellor when it come to motivations sermon, every one na pastor when it come to the msg, everyone of them na Alfa when it com to sacrifice...



Is naija made only for the down trodden? No one among the well to do want to identify with the country again..



God Papa hmmm 1 Like