|Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by kidap: 1:02pm
Nollywood actress, Uche Nnanna and her husband, Richard Maduka have just welcomed their second baby, a cute boy in USA.
The excited father who couldn’t contain his joy noted that his Christmas gift came quite early.
“ANOTHERONE,in dj Khleed’s voice…My exmas gift came quite early.welcome to world son.Son of the Most High,to God we give all the glory.congrats to my B for being the one God choose to bring my kids to world#grateful#Anotherboy#gratefulheart#positivevibes#teampositive#bepositive#Godisgood,” he captioned the mother and baby photo he shared.
See more photos below:
Source; http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-uche-nnanna-welcomes-second-son/
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by aalangel(f): 1:10pm
Beautiful!! I like babies...
1 Like
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by Preca(f): 1:15pm
good news
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 1:22pm
aalangel:
Oya come let Uncle Seun test ur engine
because he told me he likes babies tooo
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by Tednersy: 1:56pm
Mbok Although I don't know you; Congratulations.
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 1:57pm
All of them go dey born pikin for U.S. Fellow Nigerian youths, if this is not indicative of what our celebrities and leaders feel about the future of this country, then i don't know what is. And if we, as youths, still haven't figured it out yet, then we need to examine the way we reason.
Come 2019, if you like carry bottle and machete onto say you want fight for one politician, i pity your life.
Anyway, congratulations to the actress and her husband. I wish em all the best. And to the new born baby, i say luckeeeee!
2 Likes
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by Yameater(m): 1:57pm
Cool . I wish I could have babies every year
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by policy12: 1:58pm
Hmmm to be poor in this country is a curse, the politicians, the celebrities, the powerful, the rich and those who can avoid it will carry themselves fia fia fia anything na abroad, headache abroad, stomach ache abroad, poo abroad, born abroad, just name it.
Dem will na be preaching for the poor to pray, and hope in God. Nothing you wont hear from them, everyone na counsellor when it come to motivations sermon, every one na pastor when it come to the msg, everyone of them na Alfa when it com to sacrifice...
Is naija made only for the down trodden? No one among the well to do want to identify with the country again..
God Papa hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by asatemple(f): 1:59pm
Congratulations, welcome to the world baby
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by kendylet(f): 1:59pm
beautiful family...welcome baby boy!!! patiently waiting for mine
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by Ajoboss(m): 2:00pm
aalangel:den start making
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by bunmioguns(m): 2:02pm
cute baby
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by tendix: 2:04pm
congrats on that
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 2:05pm
aalangel:Yet you get scared at every period missed
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by benega: 2:05pm
Cograts
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by sotall(m): 2:07pm
Our celebrities and politicians have seen the future of this country and know it is gonna be worse than it present state, hence they are giving their children and unborn children a root in the Whiteman's land.
If you are in your youth and not married, better start finding your way out of this country . A word is enough for a wise person.
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by mschubby: 2:08pm
Congrats to them
My love for cute babies tho☺☺
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 2:09pm
That boy is cute.. despite his dad not looking so cute... wat ibo gals can do.
|Re: Uchenna Nnanna And Richard Maduka Welcome Second Son (Photos) by Goddaughter: 2:10pm
Thank God for you. Congrats
