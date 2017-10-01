₦airaland Forum

Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by activistjohnny: 9:36am
Nollywood actor, Ugezu, pictured cutting his birthday yam, yesterday. check the photos below:

source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/nollywood-actor-ugezu-pictured-cutting.html

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:37am
grin birthday with yam? grin

I love and respect this man very core traditionalist And a learned fellow.

I love watching every movie he featured in due to the way he acts. grin

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by activistjohnny: 9:38am
Happy birthday to the veteran actor.

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by biacan(f): 9:41am
Happy Birthday....... but why yam

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:44am
Theres more to this

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Rokia2(f): 9:52am
The boss himself.

A director an actor an all round talented guy. I bow sir happy birthday.

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by sinaj(f): 10:04am
This crazy man grin

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by PenisCaP: 10:12am
sinaj:
This crazy man grin
Rokia2:
The boss himself.

A director an actor an all round talented guy. I bow sir happy birthday.

Oooh why did i login now.
See my 2crush under same topic angry

Is this a good sign. Who knows undecided.




Rokiatu ur bumbum is too big and will be my pillow.

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Rokia2(f): 10:26am
PenisCaP:





Rokiatu ur bumbum is too big and will be my pillow.

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:09am
If this Rokia2 girl should fart, it will be loud o! shocked shocked

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by looseweight: 11:27am
Lolzzzz....no be cake again??
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:28am
Happy Birthday to him!
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:28am
cheesy.

The only Man who will produce a film Direct it and still act in the same film

I was reading his massage exactly the way he talks

Respect sir

cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy grin

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Proffdada: 11:29am
I really love this. Back to our ROOTS and tubers grin

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:29am
This is highly spiritual lipsrsealed


Before you know na he would buy Venza
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by tooth4tooth: 11:29am
Yes oooh!! We are Africans. White men and their own things. Chai!! Roated yam and palm oil....very sweet collabo. grin
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Onbelivable(m): 11:29am
ok, this looks like a new movie though.. OP do some research before posting and shouting LALA

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by BUHARImyDOG: 11:29am
Bleep
Bleep
Bleep

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by tanjeje: 11:30am
grin grin grin
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by phemmyutd(m): 11:30am
Nice one.

But why are there so many remote villages in the East? They only have few town

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Pringlez: 11:30am
I love this man too; Happy bornday Sir Ugezu J!!!
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Dearlord(m): 11:30am
I love the spirit cheesy
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by vivianbelema(f): 11:31am
This man get bad mouth undecided undecided undecided
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 11:32am
Nice concept
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by riyanxeally(f): 11:33am
swagga guy....odogwu...respect n happy birthday sir

Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Patto5050(m): 11:34am
this is real, learn to stop leaving a fake life
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by ibietela2(m): 11:34am
Happy Birthday sire.........

Same month with me, my is next week
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Ayoswit(f): 11:34am
Hmm..
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 11:34am
vivianbelema:
This man get bad mouth undecided undecided undecided
The criticizing team.......... they shaaaaaaa must criticize....
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Gozbrown: 11:35am
2 likes 1 share
Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:35am
phemmyutd:
Nice one.

But why are there so many remote villages in the East? They only have few town
commot here joor

Ibadan
Ekiti
Ogun
Osun
Ondo
Kwara
We be looking at you this

Where is soka forest

