source: Nollywood actor, Ugezu, pictured cutting his birthday yam, yesterday. check the photos below:source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/nollywood-actor-ugezu-pictured-cutting.html 12 Likes 1 Share

birthday with yam?



I love and respect this man very core traditionalist And a learned fellow.



Happy birthday to the veteran actor. 9 Likes

Happy Birthday....... but why yam 2 Likes

Theres more to this 3 Likes 3 Shares

The boss himself.



A director an actor an all round talented guy. I bow sir happy birthday. 16 Likes

This crazy man 4 Likes 1 Share

Lolzzzz....no be cake again??

Happy Birthday to him!

The only Man who will produce a film Direct it and still act in the same film



I was reading his massage exactly the way he talks



Respect sir



Yes oooh!! We are Africans. White men and their own things. Chai!! Roated yam and palm oil....very sweet collabo.

ok, this looks like a new movie though.. OP do some research before posting and shouting LALA 1 Like

Nice one.



But why are there so many remote villages in the East? They only have few town 2 Likes

I love this man too; Happy bornday Sir Ugezu J!!!

I love the spirit

This man get bad mouth

Nice concept

swagga guy....odogwu...respect n happy birthday sir 1 Like

this is real, learn to stop leaving a fake life

Happy Birthday sire.........



Same month with me, my is next week

