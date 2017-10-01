₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,532 members, 3,864,027 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 12:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) (10127 Views)
|Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by activistjohnny: 9:36am
Nollywood actor, Ugezu, pictured cutting his birthday yam, yesterday. check the photos below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/nollywood-actor-ugezu-pictured-cutting.html
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:37am
birthday with yam?
I love and respect this man very core traditionalist And a learned fellow.
I love watching every movie he featured in due to the way he acts.
38 Likes
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by activistjohnny: 9:38am
Happy birthday to the veteran actor.
9 Likes
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by biacan(f): 9:41am
Happy Birthday....... but why yam
2 Likes
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:44am
Theres more to this
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Rokia2(f): 9:52am
The boss himself.
A director an actor an all round talented guy. I bow sir happy birthday.
16 Likes
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by sinaj(f): 10:04am
This crazy man
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by PenisCaP: 10:12am
sinaj:
Rokia2:
Oooh why did i login now.
See my 2crush under same topic
Is this a good sign. Who knows .
Rokiatu ur bumbum is too big and will be my pillow.
3 Likes
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Rokia2(f): 10:26am
PenisCaP:
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:09am
If this Rokia2 girl should fart, it will be loud o!
3 Likes
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by looseweight: 11:27am
Lolzzzz....no be cake again??
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:28am
Happy Birthday to him!
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:28am
.
The only Man who will produce a film Direct it and still act in the same film
I was reading his massage exactly the way he talks
Respect sir
6 Likes
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Proffdada: 11:29am
I really love this. Back to our ROOTS and tubers
1 Like
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:29am
This is highly spiritual
Before you know na he would buy Venza
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by tooth4tooth: 11:29am
Yes oooh!! We are Africans. White men and their own things. Chai!! Roated yam and palm oil....very sweet collabo.
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Onbelivable(m): 11:29am
ok, this looks like a new movie though.. OP do some research before posting and shouting LALA
1 Like
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by BUHARImyDOG: 11:29am
Bleep
Bleep
Bleep
1 Like
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by tanjeje: 11:30am
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by phemmyutd(m): 11:30am
Nice one.
But why are there so many remote villages in the East? They only have few town
2 Likes
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Pringlez: 11:30am
I love this man too; Happy bornday Sir Ugezu J!!!
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Dearlord(m): 11:30am
I love the spirit
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by vivianbelema(f): 11:31am
This man get bad mouth
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 11:32am
Nice concept
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by riyanxeally(f): 11:33am
swagga guy....odogwu...respect n happy birthday sir
1 Like
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Patto5050(m): 11:34am
this is real, learn to stop leaving a fake life
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by ibietela2(m): 11:34am
Happy Birthday sire.........
Same month with me, my is next week
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Ayoswit(f): 11:34am
Hmm..
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 11:34am
vivianbelema:The criticizing team.......... they shaaaaaaa must criticize....
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by Gozbrown: 11:35am
2 likes 1 share
|Re: Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:35am
phemmyutd:commot here joor
Ibadan
Ekiti
Ogun
Osun
Ondo
Kwara
We be looking at you this
Where is soka forest
3 Likes 2 Shares
Muna Obiekwe Goes To Grave With An Ipad: / Your Celebrity Dream Dates: Names Please! / Meet The Celebrity Who Had Lip, Butt, And Bust Enlargement
Viewing this topic: Equalizer(m), crystalzoe, Yomitogreat, dare2011(m), Fresia01(f), koolcat, fayvoh(f), dozzynet(m), BrandPromotions(m), Omasiri, dhebz2pon(m), folu500(m), fatdon2(m), Seeker17(m), calobinna(m), chinedubrazil(m), Hisxellency, Donkay82, Sakie, bolaji2020(m), princessantia(f), SpaceAngel, friedakara, kenkel, Nazacent, prestige2013(m), amikolz(m), achp(m), misterme, lonelyhousewife(m), Damilola12345, jessyz(f), yinka20(f), Phemvin(m), pablo1759, afolabiola58(m), ochanya21, ajaolu(m), TWorks, ralphblac(m), Dikechigozie, Zico4real(m), HILCROWN(m), peterz(m), ZACHIE, kwencypresh(f), chimeskigabby(m), BoleynDynaSTY(f), omaramzy, mokset123, esaias1(m), oyinkatua, hotdealz(m), rsalami(f), silverleaf(m), otakah101(m), Tony16 and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18