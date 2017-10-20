₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by Explorers(m): 9:59am
The Nigerian Air Force has deployed some of its air assets to Plateau state in a bid to maintain peace in the state following reports of attacks.
In a statement by NAF on Thursday, October 19, it explained that the deployment was ordered by Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the chief of air staff.
"The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed some of its air assets and personnel to Jos, the Plateau State capital, to support Operation SAFE HAVEN to maintain peace and curtail senseless killings as well as possible spread of violence in some parts of the State.
The deployment was ordered by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in compliance with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that an end is put to the current spate of violence and killings in the state.
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by biacan(f): 10:01am
Good one
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by Explorers(m): 10:01am
This is in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the killings and violence reported in the state.
NAF said the deployment was to provide air cover to ground troops in order to stop attacks in the state.
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by Leetunechi: 10:01am
G
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by Riko2(m): 10:07am
where is d Army? :Pwhere is d Army?
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by smithsydny(m): 10:09am
We dey watch unah ooo
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by sirBLUNT(m): 10:11am
i pray it brings an end to this fulani herdsmen madness...plateau state have had enough...
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by proudlyYoruba(m): 10:35am
Has the President condemn the killings in the plateau? Wonder what Americans would have done if they have a Bubu as presido. NIGERIA Ready to pour bullets on her citizens , most of those bullets more likely to fall on the innocents
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by borntosuccess(m): 10:39am
its sir explorers again
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by iamchybs(m): 10:40am
proudlyYoruba:
It's like waiting for a tree to speak... That old wood won't say a word. We all know they don't care
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by deepwater(f): 11:40am
The bigotry in the land is too much and rubbed on our faces without shame nor care.
You call this OP SAFE HAVEN - the very one with proven killing and butchering of innocent people cut on tape!
and call that other one OP PYTHON DANCE - the one without any record of a single shot from the gun nor a person been killed.
so your plan is to make a part of the north a safe haven and a part if the east / south a forest where crocodiles smiles and python dance?
I H*TE YOU!!!!!
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by looseweight: 11:40am
U deployed a machine gun mounted civilian helicopter to maintain peace. I guess them military's brains are paining them.
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by lokicoin: 11:41am
cool heli.
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by cescky(m): 11:41am
Useless nation
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by hotornot(m): 11:42am
lolzzzzz
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by Hades2016(m): 11:42am
And so?
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by opemiposiodoo: 11:42am
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by GreenMavro: 11:42am
may the peace of the lord b with u
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by amunkita(m): 11:42am
Hmm...
Not just helicopter but jet fighter.
They almost caused panic this morning nd i am wondering wat kind of fighter jet we have that cant identify a barrack nd a parade.
This guyz had to fly over our heads that is within a pistol range, thank god no one was armed cous the panic would ve resulted into exchange.
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by GREATESTPIANIST: 11:43am
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by SalamRushdie: 11:43am
Make no mistake the helicopter was provided to protect Fulani herdmens hiding in the plateau from reprisals . I have never seen a more biggotted and divisive govt before
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by ehie(f): 11:43am
How can maintain peace without justice lol Nigeria sef
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by WILLYBABS(m): 11:43am
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by lajuto: 11:44am
To maintain peace....
Not to stop the marauding herdsmen
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by modelmike7(m): 11:44am
Peace must reign in our nation by force by fire.
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by irumanle(m): 11:44am
Medicine after death
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by SalamRushdie: 11:44am
sirBLUNT:
Be wise , that is Fulani air support you see there
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by tanjeje: 11:45am
Thank God
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by johnclement: 11:45am
Sai baba
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by Onbelivable(m): 11:45am
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by Lordave: 11:45am
I hope they don't mistake innocent citizens for terrorist herdsmen.
|Re: Fighter Helicopter Deployed To Plateau By Nigerian Air Force To Maintain Peace by tstx(m): 11:46am
ok
