In a statement by NAF on Thursday, October 19, it explained that the deployment was ordered by Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the chief of air staff.







"The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed some of its air assets and personnel to Jos, the Plateau State capital, to support Operation SAFE HAVEN to maintain peace and curtail senseless killings as well as possible spread of violence in some parts of the State.





The deployment was ordered by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in compliance with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that an end is put to the current spate of violence and killings in the state.





Good one

This is in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the killings and violence reported in the state.





NAF said the deployment was to provide air cover to ground troops in order to stop attacks in the state. 1 Like

G

where is d Army? :Pwhere is d Army? where is d Army? :Pwhere is d Army? 1 Like

We dey watch unah ooo

i pray it brings an end to this fulani herdsmen madness...plateau state have had enough...

Has the President condemn the killings in the plateau? Wonder what Americans would have done if they have a Bubu as presido. NIGERIA Ready to pour bullets on her citizens , most of those bullets more likely to fall on the innocents 10 Likes

its sir explorers again its sir explorers again

proudlyYoruba:

Has the President condemn the killings in the plateau? Wonder what American would have done if they have a Bubu as presido

It's like waiting for a tree to speak... That old wood won't say a word. We all know they don't care It's like waiting for a tree to speak... That old wood won't say a word. We all know they don't care 5 Likes





You call this OP SAFE HAVEN - the very one with proven killing and butchering of innocent people cut on tape!

and call that other one OP PYTHON DANCE - the one without any record of a single shot from the gun nor a person been killed.



so your plan is to make a part of the north a safe haven and a part if the east / south a forest where crocodiles smiles and python dance?



I H*TE YOU!!!!!



The bigotry in the land is too much and rubbed on our faces without shame nor care.You call this OP- the very one with proven killing and butchering of innocent people cut on tape!and call that other one OP- the one without any record of a single shot from the gun nor a person been killed.so your plan is to make a part of the north a safe haven and a part if the east / south a forest where crocodiles smiles and python dance? 9 Likes

U deployed a machine gun mounted civilian helicopter to maintain peace. I guess them military's brains are paining them.



cool heli.



Useless nation 2 Likes

lolzzzzz



And so?



may the peace of the lord b with u

Hmm...

Not just helicopter but jet fighter.

They almost caused panic this morning nd i am wondering wat kind of fighter jet we have that cant identify a barrack nd a parade.

This guyz had to fly over our heads that is within a pistol range, thank god no one was armed cous the panic would ve resulted into exchange.

Make no mistake the helicopter was provided to protect Fulani herdmens hiding in the plateau from reprisals . I have never seen a more biggotted and divisive govt before 4 Likes

How can maintain peace without justice lol Nigeria sef

Not to stop the marauding herdsmen To maintain peace....Not to stop the marauding herdsmen 3 Likes

Peace must reign in our nation by force by fire.

Medicine after death

sirBLUNT:

i pray it brings an end to this fulani herdsmen madness...plateau state have had enough...

Be wise , that is Fulani air support you see there Be wise , that is Fulani air support you see there 2 Likes

Thank God

Sai baba

I hope they don't mistake innocent citizens for terrorist herdsmen. 1 Like