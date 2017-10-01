₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by activistjohnny: 10:00am
Residents ignore the threat of N100k fine, continue dumping refuse in front of Benin post office in Edo State. check the photos below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/residents-ignore-threat-of-n100k-fine.html
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by activistjohnny: 10:02am
it is when the Edo state security operatives arrest the residents and charged them to the court of jurisprudence, they will never learn.
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by biacan(f): 10:03am
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by tukdi: 10:08am
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:16am
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by thesicilian: 10:23am
NIPOST should do their job and post the refuse to the appropriate site.
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by teflonjake(m): 11:46am
thesicilian:
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by looseweight: 12:05pm
Lolzzzz
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by orobs93(m): 12:06pm
Edo people stubborn
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by maxiuc(m): 12:06pm
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Adekorya: 12:06pm
Animalistic behaviour
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:06pm
"No dumping of refuse/waste in this Location..."
Nobody said anything about the location next to the signboard.
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by smithsydny(m): 12:07pm
Fear Nigerians ooo
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Fran6ik: 12:07pm
those refused are dumled through EDO AIR POST
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Ayoswit(f): 12:07pm
K
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by nnamdismart25(m): 12:07pm
the environment is what is attracting the refuse,let them do the needful asap
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Hofbrauhaus: 12:07pm
What a country!!
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by cardoctor(m): 12:08pm
Very soon the rubbish heap will cover the sign post. Abi no be Benin?
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by SamAbims(m): 12:08pm
Ok
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Loyalblak007(f): 12:09pm
Nigeria's for you oh
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by omobs(m): 12:09pm
Haha, edo peeps I greet una,arrest and fly at night
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by honey001(m): 12:09pm
The place looks more like a refuse dump than Post Office......
It goes to confirm the saying " You will be addressed the way you dress"
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by HopeRisingmatte(m): 12:09pm
Sad.
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by HopeRisingmatte(m): 12:10pm
Sad. E go tey wella b4 we fit change this kind mentality. Provide bins though and do the needful.
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by kuntash: 12:11pm
Na dirty be that?
I beg come Lagos Island especially in the mornings make you come see Dirty !
the discipline needs to trickle down... else the whole Penkelemessi would be a merry go round
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by ehissi(m): 12:11pm
activistjohnny:
Who dey live for post office side? Abi na Oba of Benin dem wan arrest........
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by MrHighSea: 12:11pm
Post no bill
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Nbote(m): 12:12pm
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by lexy2014: 12:14pm
orobs93:really?
|Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by nairaman66(m): 12:15pm
Another crazy agency of the satanic government! The criminals there sha
