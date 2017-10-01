₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,532 members, 3,864,027 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 12:41 PM

Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office (3424 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by activistjohnny: 10:00am
Residents ignore the threat of N100k fine, continue dumping refuse in front of Benin post office in Edo State. check the photos below:

source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/residents-ignore-threat-of-n100k-fine.html

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by activistjohnny: 10:02am
it is when the Edo state security operatives arrest the residents and charged them to the court of jurisprudence, they will never learn.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by biacan(f): 10:03am
smiley

1 Like

Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by tukdi: 10:08am
wink
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:16am
shocked
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by thesicilian: 10:23am
NIPOST should do their job and post the refuse to the appropriate site.

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by teflonjake(m): 11:46am
thesicilian:
NIPOST should do their job and post the refuse to the appropriate site.

grin grin grin cheesy

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by looseweight: 12:05pm
Lolzzzz
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by orobs93(m): 12:06pm
Edo people stubborn
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by maxiuc(m): 12:06pm
cheesy
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Adekorya: 12:06pm
Animalistic behaviour angry
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:06pm
"No dumping of refuse/waste in this Location..."
Nobody said anything about the location next to the signboard.

1 Like

Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by smithsydny(m): 12:07pm
Fear Nigerians ooo grin
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Fran6ik: 12:07pm
those refused are dumled through EDO AIR POST
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Ayoswit(f): 12:07pm
K
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by nnamdismart25(m): 12:07pm
the environment is what is attracting the refuse,let them do the needful asap
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Hofbrauhaus: 12:07pm
What a country!!
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by cardoctor(m): 12:08pm
Very soon the rubbish heap will cover the sign post. Abi no be Benin?
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by SamAbims(m): 12:08pm
Ok
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Loyalblak007(f): 12:09pm
Nigeria's for you oh cheesy
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by omobs(m): 12:09pm
Haha, edo peeps I greet una,arrest and fly at night
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by honey001(m): 12:09pm
The place looks more like a refuse dump than Post Office......
It goes to confirm the saying " You will be addressed the way you dress"
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by HopeRisingmatte(m): 12:09pm
Sad. sad
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by HopeRisingmatte(m): 12:10pm
Sad. E go tey wella b4 we fit change this kind mentality. Provide bins though and do the needful.
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by kuntash: 12:11pm
Na dirty be that?

I beg come Lagos Island especially in the mornings make you come see Dirty ! grin grin grin grin

the discipline needs to trickle down... else the whole Penkelemessi would be a merry go round
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by ehissi(m): 12:11pm
activistjohnny:
it is when the Edo state security operatives arrest the residents and charged them to the court of jurisprudence, they will never learn.

Who dey live for post office side? Abi na Oba of Benin dem wan arrest........ undecided
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by MrHighSea: 12:11pm
Post no bill
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by Nbote(m): 12:12pm
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by lexy2014: 12:14pm
orobs93:
Edo people stubborn
really?
Re: Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office by nairaman66(m): 12:15pm
Another crazy agency of the satanic government! The criminals there sha

(0) (1) (Reply)

Slavery Is Still Real In Europe / Equitorial Trust Bank site hacked! / .

Viewing this topic: linkehis12, Kraspo(m), ayowonder(m), calebify1(m), buskie13(m), prinzy1(m), terzurum5(m), chuksze, peddy231(m), slimderek(m), Dozi05(m), Oluwaseydex(m), KingHenry2, Esmith12(m), azeezlabi81, BlinkyBling, ebimila, InsideOut247, austino677(m), jobaltol, zico10(m), moneyok(m), Dlapezzi, 8lngish, prestigiouslady, omotoyin007, columbus007(m), positivelord, chiorganic, samguru, beeff(m), Nelannie, kbshow100(m), 88natzy(m), tino22(m), Sanchez01, Mistermamus(m), Lalaska(m), Gozbrown, NonsoChris(m), mercuryeyez, PqsMike, Sadejos(m), segola7(m), mickeyenglish(m), MasterKim, Sharu001(m), bostonj, kayzat, abdulwizzy(m), oluwamitomisin, toboy, seunakin231(m), SwissGeneva(m) and 78 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.