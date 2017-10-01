Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Benin Residents Ignore The Threat Of N100k Fine, Dump Refuse At Post Office (3424 Views)

Residents ignore the threat of N100k fine, continue dumping refuse in front of Benin post office in Edo State.

it is when the Edo state security operatives arrest the residents and charged them to the court of jurisprudence, they will never learn.

NIPOST should do their job and post the refuse to the appropriate site.

NIPOST should do their job and post the refuse to the appropriate site.

Edo people stubborn

Animalistic behaviour

"No dumping of refuse/waste in this Location..."

Fear Nigerians ooo

those refused are dumled through EDO AIR POST

the environment is what is attracting the refuse,let them do the needful asap

What a country!!

Very soon the rubbish heap will cover the sign post. Abi no be Benin?

Nigeria's for you oh

Haha, edo peeps I greet una,arrest and fly at night

The place looks more like a refuse dump than Post Office......

It goes to confirm the saying " You will be addressed the way you dress"

Sad. E go tey wella b4 we fit change this kind mentality. Provide bins though and do the needful.





I beg come Lagos Island especially in the mornings make you come see Dirty !



the discipline needs to trickle down... else the whole Penkelemessi would be a merry go round

it is when the Edo state security operatives arrest the residents and charged them to the court of jurisprudence, they will never learn.

Who dey live for post office side? Abi na Oba of Benin dem wan arrest........

Edo people stubborn really? really?