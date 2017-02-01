₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University
Actress Chika Ike Shares Picture From Harvard University , checkout this latest picture of Actress Actress Chika Ike spotted at Harvard University.
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by biacan(f): 10:16am
Been there sha
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:16am
Nice One! Make mama proud..
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by TheMainMan: 10:24am
ok
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by BreezyCB(m): 10:29am
Nice one
I have been thinking
Infant loves Infantry
Carpenter loves Carpentry
Chemist loves Chemistry
Adult loves ........
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by looseweight: 12:08pm
Ok
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by stcool(m): 12:09pm
You have not started classes, you are already doing slay queen.
Which kind nonsense be dis
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by SamAbims(m): 12:09pm
Ok
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Austinoiz(m): 12:09pm
biacan:
Nobody asked u
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by koma1(m): 12:09pm
And so?
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by kirchofff(m): 12:09pm
Na only she go go Harvard? Next time na Harvard toilet una go picture am..
Shior
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by mickeyenglish(m): 12:10pm
Post No Bill
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by kizz007: 12:10pm
AM NOT HATING OOO , BUT MY SISTER NO BE YOUR TYPE DEY GO HARVARD UNIVERSITY
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Keneking: 12:10pm
Stale...school is no longer ranked number 1, 2
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by christaddicted: 12:10pm
Viewing with lala
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by cardoctor(m): 12:13pm
Doing what there?
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Austinoiz(m): 12:13pm
biacan:
Show us ur Harvard pinshure nah
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Tweetysparkles(f): 12:13pm
she went for foto shot, Niger and foto are 5 $ 6
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by kuntash: 12:14pm
kirchofff:
Terrible!
Front page for that matter!
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Onbelivable(m): 12:14pm
OK WHY SHE COME SNAP INFRONT OF THE SIGNBOARD.. to show us she knw where the havard dey ??
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by whizpa(m): 12:15pm
biacan:Really??! Oya where's your picture?
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Ebonka1: 12:15pm
>: (
stcool :
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Josh44s(m): 12:16pm
biacan:
Me too.
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Rocketmaster(f): 12:18pm
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by TrillionBrains(m): 12:18pm
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by biacan(f): 12:18pm
whizpa:Pay for my premium account
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by biacan(f): 12:19pm
Austinoiz:Read my status
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by asawanathegreat(m): 12:20pm
Wetin she go do there?
|Re: Chika Ike Pictured At Harvard University by Elnino4ladies: 12:23pm
Olosho
