|Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by activistjohnny: 10:32am
Ghanaian man commits suicide days after posting about his family’s refusal to allow him marry his babymama. check the photos below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/ghanaian-man-commits-suicide-days-after.html
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by BreezyCB(m): 10:35am
Smh
Some ppl in Ghana are senseless
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by olajide14: 10:38am
may good help us, how could you take your own life cause of a woman ? I think this woman has charmed him
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by bizza45: 10:57am
nigga u are a fool for doing such to yourself, d woman go find anoda prick dey 4k while conji go dey kill u for grave
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Johnnyessence: 1:29pm
He will surely be rewarded in heaven for perpetuating this evil crime.
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Johnnyessence: 1:33pm
Well God will surely ask him on what he did to his body and the like of his babymummy.
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Generalkaycee(m): 3:35pm
FOOLISH MAN
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Opistorincos(m): 3:35pm
Man for that matter
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by dljbd1(m): 3:36pm
wtf
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by SIRKAY98(m): 3:36pm
Ok
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by candlewax: 3:36pm
Baby man, what stops you from eloping to another country with your woman, eeh baby man
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by crackerspub: 3:37pm
Pvssy has rewired and factory reset the Niggers' brain
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Agriman(m): 3:37pm
He is not lucky... nobody rescue him
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Lincoln275(m): 3:37pm
hmmm! aye le ooo
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Keneking: 3:38pm
Ghanaians can express themselves in simple English
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Mac2016(m): 3:39pm
I think some people do say Ghanaians have better command of English than Nigerians! RIP English
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by hezy4real01(m): 3:39pm
Eyah...... I don't know why parent still stop their children from get married to people the love
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Ekiseme(m): 3:40pm
Ode.
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by SLOVFO(m): 3:40pm
Now I know why the family refused giving their consent.
Too bad!
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by EmekaBlue(m): 3:40pm
yeye dey smell...kwasia
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by victorvezx(m): 3:40pm
Lol, Mad man. Suicide is not the solution to every problem. U should remember There are people in far worse situations but they don't even consider suicide
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by sunshineV(m): 3:41pm
bizza45:
Prick dey stand for grave?
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by alexistaiwo: 3:41pm
Idiot
Idioter
Idiotest.
What a waste of money, time and spermatozoa
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by cashlurd(m): 3:41pm
That's why some people will keep dying in neglect.... And stupidity
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by thesicilian: 3:41pm
.
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by pmc01(m): 3:42pm
Ladies aren't watch that much trouble na. Ladies?!
NO! NO! NO!
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by Piiko(m): 3:42pm
Love is wicked rest in peace
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by pmc01(m): 3:42pm
sunshineV:
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by maxysmith(f): 3:42pm
To hell with him
|Re: Ghana Man Commits Suicide After His Family Refused Him To Marry His Baby Mama by YelloweWest: 3:42pm
He was too weak of a man.
Is it his family that was feeding him?
