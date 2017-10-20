₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,662 members, 3,864,655 topics. Date: Friday, 20 October 2017 at 05:42 PM

Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits (4901 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Irukkanews: 2:40pm
Ever since music star Flavour and his former beauty queen second baby mama, Anna Banner broke up, there have been rumors that Flavour and his first baby mama, Sandra Okagbue got married secretly which led to his break up with Anna. Even though Flavour has shut down those rumors, they tend to still linger around especially owing to the fact that Flavour and Sandra seem always to be in the same location whenever he travels abroad, the last been Flavors appearance at the One Festival in New York.

Now, it seems Sandra is tired of hiding and have shown to the world that indeed, she is married to Flavor. Sandra who is also a former beauty queen today took to her Instagram page to celebrate her and Flavour's daughter, Muna's 3rd birthday and she shared series of photos but one stood out among the others, and it is the picture of her, Flavour and their daughter Muna wearing uniform color OF clothing. In the picture, you can see Flavour's hand resting on Sandra's shoulders.

Most people will say it's not a big deal, but then it is a big deal owing to the fact that Flavour's daughter with Anna Banner, Sofia just celebrated her 2nd birthday but Flavour and Anna did not come together to celebrate her birthday, she did get a big birthday celebration but Flavour was not around neither did he take a family photo with Anna and Sofia.

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE: http://irukkanews.com/could-this-be-a-confirmation-that-flavour-and-sandra-are-married-p2864-96.htm

Cc Lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Rokia2(f): 2:41pm
The girl is pretty.

4 Likes

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by andreweb(m): 2:42pm
just passing by
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by CecyAdrian(f): 2:52pm
Hehehehehehehe, indeed
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:52pm
Ok
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Kyliegame: 3:24pm
Beautiful family

1 Like

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by DIKEnaWAR: 5:10pm
What of the other fair baby mama?

They should all rock matching outfits. A great man is known by the number of his women and kids.


OK, I get. This one inherited a lot of money from her father. She also has more potentials when it comes to 'oyorima'.

"The beauty of a woman is in her front and back". This one is beautiful.

2 Likes

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by barnawilla: 5:11pm
HUSHPUPPI Did this to someone on twitter, i thought he's philanthropist

1 Like

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by candlewax: 5:11pm
A musician, a baby mama and a future baby mama

1 Like

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Sarang: 5:11pm
grin
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by MilesLamar(m): 5:11pm
Good ooo


GIONEE M5 MINI 4 SALE

http://www.nairaland.com/4127650/gionee-m5-mini-4-sale
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by cescky(m): 5:12pm
Cool

But am not love with anner Banner tongue

xxx3224:
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim



Guy grin you node tire? angry

2 Likes

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by kay29000(m): 5:13pm
Flavor has great taste in women.
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by barnawilla: 5:13pm
HUSHPUPPI Did this to someone on twitter, i thought he's philanthropist

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Titto93(m): 5:13pm
grin
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by tanjeje: 5:14pm
Lovely
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by SlayQueenSlayer: 5:14pm
Oh, Anna. They yaff chop you and they yaff clean mouth o.

1 Like

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by candlewax: 5:14pm
grin
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Princewilla(m): 5:15pm
barnawilla:
HUSHPUPPI Did this to someone on twitter, i thought he's philanthropist

Hushpuppi is not on Twitter
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by cstr1000: 5:15pm
Flavour really chop better frog o.
You want a babymama, atleast go for the very best.

1 Like

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by ZaraGift: 5:15pm
Rubbish
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by princepee: 5:16pm
Flavour go still dey yansh this fine mama oo.
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Jboy5050(m): 5:17pm
Nice one, flavor get eyes ooo

1 Like

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Badgers14: 5:17pm
Another baby loading grin
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by sirdjay1: 5:17pm
So ?
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by dustmalik: 5:17pm
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Tonytonex(m): 5:18pm
Rokia2:
The girl is pretty.
YOU ARE PRETIER
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by RoyalBoutique(m): 5:18pm
cescky:
Cool

But am not love with anner Banner tongue





Guy grin you node tire? angry

I tire for the guy,... If he puts this energy into something positive, then Dangote will be a kid beside him
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by naijaboiy: 5:18pm
They're just wearing same white top and you call it matching outfit. I thought I'd see something like a traditional wear or something more convincing. undecided
Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by dustmalik: 5:19pm
barnawilla:
HUSHPUPPI Did this to someone on twitter, i thought he's philanthropist
The last time I checked, hushpuppi made it clear that he doesn't have Facebook nor Twitter account.

1 Like

Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by RoyalBoutique(m): 5:20pm
dustmalik:

The last time I checked, hushpuppi made it clear that he doesn't have Facebook nor Twitter account.

Leave them, make them dey deceive themselves... They want to be scanned, so they will get scammed

(0) (1) (Reply)

Lola Alao: A Woman You Would Never Pray To Marry / This Body Is Anti-progress / Naija's Celebrities Websites

Viewing this topic: 30BillionGang, talk2saintify(m), beinstein(m), sharliz(f), vincent561(m), ProfEinstein, Fogman(m), Mutab4u(m), okpurukata(f), tiso222(m), cenofmekzy, DarkFive, YungDizzle88, kinzubi20, Fosco2812, nettan, lafean20(f), georgementday(m), ObongawanAKS, Nazacent, oliidell(m), lenitaas(m), NL1960, obioji(f), toni68, JUBILEE2000, draj93(m), cacmatters(m), oshe11(m), samwhi(m), ERONX(m), naijafella(m), zuercher, timy22(f), faithisallihave, SpaceAngel, SURYSuri(f), Terror666(m), sunhine, Desdes, cowgirl9090, fatymore(f), proudlyND(m), Gabaleve(m), potentialOAU(m), LanreGH(m), Nimi22(f), Ollivation05, Myeyeoo, yushin, soulbless(f), ibietela2(m), mofeoluwadassah, Ginaz(f), njokuuche77(m), Xda59, Chizzir(m), Enigmaticprof and 110 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.