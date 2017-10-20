₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Irukkanews: 2:40pm
Ever since music star Flavour and his former beauty queen second baby mama, Anna Banner broke up, there have been rumors that Flavour and his first baby mama, Sandra Okagbue got married secretly which led to his break up with Anna. Even though Flavour has shut down those rumors, they tend to still linger around especially owing to the fact that Flavour and Sandra seem always to be in the same location whenever he travels abroad, the last been Flavors appearance at the One Festival in New York.
Now, it seems Sandra is tired of hiding and have shown to the world that indeed, she is married to Flavor. Sandra who is also a former beauty queen today took to her Instagram page to celebrate her and Flavour's daughter, Muna's 3rd birthday and she shared series of photos but one stood out among the others, and it is the picture of her, Flavour and their daughter Muna wearing uniform color OF clothing. In the picture, you can see Flavour's hand resting on Sandra's shoulders.
Most people will say it's not a big deal, but then it is a big deal owing to the fact that Flavour's daughter with Anna Banner, Sofia just celebrated her 2nd birthday but Flavour and Anna did not come together to celebrate her birthday, she did get a big birthday celebration but Flavour was not around neither did he take a family photo with Anna and Sofia.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Rokia2(f): 2:41pm
The girl is pretty.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by andreweb(m): 2:42pm
just passing by
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by CecyAdrian(f): 2:52pm
Hehehehehehehe, indeed
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:52pm
Ok
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Kyliegame: 3:24pm
Beautiful family
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by DIKEnaWAR: 5:10pm
What of the other fair baby mama?
They should all rock matching outfits. A great man is known by the number of his women and kids.
OK, I get. This one inherited a lot of money from her father. She also has more potentials when it comes to 'oyorima'.
"The beauty of a woman is in her front and back". This one is beautiful.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by barnawilla: 5:11pm
HUSHPUPPI Did this to someone on twitter, i thought he's philanthropist
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by candlewax: 5:11pm
A musician, a baby mama and a future baby mama
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Sarang: 5:11pm
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by MilesLamar(m): 5:11pm
Good ooo
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by cescky(m): 5:12pm
Cool
But am not love with anner Banner
xxx3224:
Guy you node tire?
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by kay29000(m): 5:13pm
Flavor has great taste in women.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Titto93(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by tanjeje: 5:14pm
Lovely
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by SlayQueenSlayer: 5:14pm
Oh, Anna. They yaff chop you and they yaff clean mouth o.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by candlewax: 5:14pm
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Princewilla(m): 5:15pm
barnawilla:
Hushpuppi is not on Twitter
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by cstr1000: 5:15pm
Flavour really chop better frog o.
You want a babymama, atleast go for the very best.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by ZaraGift: 5:15pm
Rubbish
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by princepee: 5:16pm
Flavour go still dey yansh this fine mama oo.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Jboy5050(m): 5:17pm
Nice one, flavor get eyes ooo
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Badgers14: 5:17pm
Another baby loading
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by sirdjay1: 5:17pm
So ?
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by dustmalik: 5:17pm
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by Tonytonex(m): 5:18pm
Rokia2:YOU ARE PRETIER
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by RoyalBoutique(m): 5:18pm
cescky:
I tire for the guy,... If he puts this energy into something positive, then Dangote will be a kid beside him
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by naijaboiy: 5:18pm
They're just wearing same white top and you call it matching outfit. I thought I'd see something like a traditional wear or something more convincing.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by dustmalik: 5:19pm
barnawilla:The last time I checked, hushpuppi made it clear that he doesn't have Facebook nor Twitter account.
|Re: Flavour, Sandra Okagbue, Daughter Gabrielle Munachim Okoli In Matching Outfits by RoyalBoutique(m): 5:20pm
dustmalik:
Leave them, make them dey deceive themselves... They want to be scanned, so they will get scammed
