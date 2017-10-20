₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Flazer101(m): 6:13pm
A policeman who is an escort to a political campaign people just shot a Young man dead for no reason at Tarzan junction idemili north LGA.
The man was riding a Toyota Camry while the police man shot him at close range before running away with their police car.
It was saint that the policeman claims that the young man dragged road with him.
A riot have started as men troops out and started blocking the road,while setting a hilux ablaze.
Please mods help push to front page at lest enough of these youth killings by men in uniform.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Flazer101(m): 6:16pm
Tire has been set ablaze, another man have died too. roads blocked and cars vandalized.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Wizzykinging(m): 6:16pm
Kill the killer
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 6:29pm
Ipob police. killed a Biafran.E get as E be.But which kind confusionist news be dis
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by supervillain52(m): 6:39pm
And u tell me naija isnt cursed
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Riko2(m): 6:41pm
supervillain52:This is not Nigeria but Biafra
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by coluka: 6:41pm
The trigger happy terrorist policeman must be brought to book
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Riko2(m): 6:43pm
Igbo's killing Igbo's wonder hw Biafra will be
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Flazer101(m): 6:45pm
Why should police Who are meant to protect lives are the ones destroying it. pls youths let's push it to front page. Travelers beware ESP trailers.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Flazer101(m): 6:47pm
Rumors is ongoing that it's campaign policemen.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by superior494(m): 7:57pm
Nigeria Police which way
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Flashh: 9:18pm
Police in Nigeria are devilish and useless. I wish they should scrab it soon.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by GavelSlam: 9:19pm
No blood?
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by emmaliver(m): 9:20pm
Its APC, they held their mega rally today and now they are killing our brothers. APC will never again win any seat in Anambra State. Dead on arrival.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:20pm
Nigerian police, set of misfortunate people
When u see them coming towards you, my brother cross to the other side of the road cos craze dey enter deir body every minute
RIP
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by princechiemekam(m): 9:21pm
Riko2:.
You no get sense abi
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Guilderland1: 9:22pm
No election for Anambra be that.........
Nsala soup loading.....
# Bleep Buhari
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by GavelSlam: 9:24pm
emmaliver:
That's the whole reason for this thread.
Tell me, what is disturbing about the photos?
No blood, no attention to supposed victim.
Just a man lying on the ground and later the roof of a car.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 9:24pm
Police again but Why A life wasted again
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Jeezuzpick(m): 9:24pm
Which way, this we country?
Ehn?
Which kain news be dis one again?
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Josh44s(m): 9:25pm
Jesus Christ. What sort of nonsense is this. If thorough investigation is carried out I won’t be surprised that police man might be an Aboki. See mistake this young man did that has cost him his life. Y’all know Aboki don’t like you guys and still y’all we be arguing with them Police. See the end results eh.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 9:26pm
Too bad. I abhor jungle justice but if those policemen are "jungle justiced" in my very before, I won't be against it. Rip man.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by edeXede: 9:26pm
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Arysexy(m): 9:26pm
APC always killing our ppl.
Any Igbo man that vote for APC is a bastard
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by priscaoge(f): 9:27pm
And somebody will tell me Police is Ur friend?
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Amajerry83(m): 9:28pm
Life no get value again for Nigeria
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by coolebux(m): 9:29pm
APC and wickedness
Are just like shoki and aah.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Josh44s(m): 9:29pm
Riko2:
I am very sure that police man is from the North and not an Igbo by tribe.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by MrMicholo(m): 9:30pm
Mehn... I saw that sh*t while coming from Awka.... it was terrible.... All of us passing by were told to raise our hands up....
.
They shot that man in cold blood...
.
Soldiers everywhere... Sporadic shooting... multiple and senseless arrest...
Burning van...
I'm tired of this country...
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by emmaliver(m): 9:30pm
GavelSlam:
3 people are alleged to be lying dead from a hit and run driver in their convoy. Lets watch as the news unfolds.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by brainpulse: 9:31pm
|Re: Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) by Oluwason(m): 9:32pm
There was a country
