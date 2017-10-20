Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Shoots Man Dead In Anambra State (Disturbing Photos) (6589 Views)

A policeman who is an escort to a political campaign people just shot a Young man dead for no reason at Tarzan junction idemili north LGA.



The man was riding a Toyota Camry while the police man shot him at close range before running away with their police car.

It was saint that the policeman claims that the young man dragged road with him.

A riot have started as men troops out and started blocking the road,while setting a hilux ablaze.



Please mods help push to front page at lest enough of these youth killings by men in uniform. 1 Share

Tire has been set ablaze, another man have died too. roads blocked and cars vandalized. 1 Like

Ipob police. killed a Biafran.E get as E be.But which kind confusionist news be dis

And u tell me naija isnt cursed 1 Like

This is not Nigeria but Biafra

The trigger happy terrorist policeman must be brought to book 3 Likes

Igbo's killing Igbo's wonder hw Biafra will be 5 Likes 1 Share

Why should police Who are meant to protect lives are the ones destroying it. pls youths let's push it to front page. Travelers beware ESP trailers.

Rumors is ongoing that it's campaign policemen. 1 Like

Nigeria Police which way 1 Like

Police in Nigeria are devilish and useless. I wish they should scrab it soon. 2 Likes

Its APC, they held their mega rally today and now they are killing our brothers. APC will never again win any seat in Anambra State.

Igbo's killing Igbo's wonder hw Biafra will be .



You no get sense abi You no get sense abi 5 Likes

Its APC, they held their mega rally today and now they are killing our brothers. APC will never again win any seat in Anambra State. Dead on arrival.

That's the whole reason for this thread.



A life wasted again Police again but WhyA life wasted again

Jesus Christ. What sort of nonsense is this. If thorough investigation is carried out I won't be surprised that police man might be an Aboki. See mistake this young man did that has cost him his life.

Too bad. I abhor jungle justice but if those policemen are "jungle justiced" in my very before, I won't be against it. Rip man.

APC always killing our ppl.



Any Igbo man that vote for APC is a bastard 1 Like 2 Shares

Igbo's killing Igbo's wonder hw Biafra will be

I am very sure that police man is from the North and not an Igbo by tribe.

Mehn... I saw that sh*t while coming from Awka.... it was terrible.... All of us passing by were told to raise our hands up....

They shot that man in cold blood...

Soldiers everywhere... Sporadic shooting... multiple and senseless arrest...

Burning van...

I'm tired of this country...

That's the whole reason for this thread.



Tell me, what is disturbing about the photos?



No blood, no attention to supposed victim.



Just a man lying on the ground and later the roof of a car.

3 people are alleged to be lying dead from a hit and run driver in their convoy. Lets watch as the news unfolds. 3 people are alleged to be lying dead from a hit and run driver in their convoy. Lets watch as the news unfolds.