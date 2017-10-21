₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by Rosskii: 3:35am
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by xreal: 3:40am
Logos or Dubai?
@ 4th pic.
Na swimming pool be dat?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by Rosskii: 3:48am
xreal:
Lagos, live and direct bro.
Na swimming pool oh my brotha.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by xreal: 3:50am
Rosskii:
I am surprised.
Kudos to the brains behind it.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by Shawnnn01: 4:14am
The developer from the land the sun will never rise are doing an awesome job. Chai ! NL as turn me to a tribal bigot
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by FastShipping: 4:18am
Shawnnn01:
Unnecessary.
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:24am
LAGOS, the heart beat of Africa
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by michlins: 4:40am
I don't know what Lagos is trying to achieve by all these industrial and economic thrives. It's too intimidating. There are two countries in Nigeria Lagos and Nigeria. Congratulations to lagosians and to my developer brothers come back home please.
Some people will not have a pleasant weekend
51 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by HtwoOw: 4:52am
Mo forh o
Lagos
2 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by Baba419: 4:55am
Instagram go die for here
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by jideflash(m): 5:40am
Make we act fast and furious (naija version) for here
3 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by ednut1(m): 6:11am
repercussions dey along the coast line. Most pple who bot plots der under GEJ regime hv gone into hiding before EFCC comes for dem
3 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by seunowa(f): 6:23am
Developers from dat redmudland are sincerely trying...Gbosa 4 u pple
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by omenka(m): 6:24am
Like play like play, this thing don dey mature oo.
This is a place I'd like to spend some lengthy holiday.
Beautiful..
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by omenka(m): 6:25am
michlins:
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by omenka(m): 6:27am
seunowa:How about we just quietly savour the beauty of the images and avoid turning the thread into another ethnic war zone?
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by ezex(m): 6:34am
Indeed a mega city
1 Like
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by Hissexcellencie(m): 6:37am
Rosskii:
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by AlfaWaleFatai: 6:37am
michlins:
deal with abokii that hacked your account first
1 Like
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by bestview: 6:37am
Now this is beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by OZAOEKPE(m): 6:38am
Give other coastal states a standard sea port and watch them dust Lagos State to the ground...
2 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by michIins: 6:39am
michlins:good morning Nsukka boy
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:47am
This is extraordinary. See Dubai for lagos
2 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by malton: 6:49am
OZAOEKPE:
No be competition na.
Why is it so hard for us to be happy for each other?
I'll welcome developmental strides in any state of the federation. This is time for celebration, not detraction.
Celebrate that which is here already. Yours is mere wishful thinking.
24 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by Danladi7: 6:55am
OZAOEKPE:Stale excuse
Onne seaport is functional.Atiku intel even has his headquarters there.
12 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by net282: 7:20am
Kudos to the conscience governor, God bles him
3 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by BrainCONCEPTZ(m): 7:40am
Nice and on point
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by chloride6: 8:25am
OZAOEKPE:
Like they gave Port Harcourt?
3 Likes
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by sukkot: 9:04am
my 2 mansion there is the one overlooking the atlantic ocean. big man tinz bruv
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by kay29000(m): 9:05am
I love this.
1 Like
|Re: Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures by roqrules04(m): 9:05am
Money make you handsome
1 Like
