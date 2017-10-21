Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Eko Atlantic Taking Shape - Latest Beautiful Pictures (10401 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)









































































18 Likes 2 Shares

Logos or Dubai?





@ 4th pic.

Na swimming pool be dat? 16 Likes 2 Shares

xreal:

Lagos or Dubai?





@ 4th pic.

Na swimming pool be dat?



Lagos, live and direct bro.



Na swimming pool oh my brotha. Lagos, live and direct bro.Na swimming pool oh my brotha. 24 Likes 3 Shares

Rosskii:





Lagos, live and direct bro.



Na swimming pool oh my brotha.

I am surprised.

Kudos to the brains behind it. I am surprised.Kudos to the brains behind it. 21 Likes 2 Shares

The developer from the land the sun will never rise are doing an awesome job. Chai ! NL as turn me to a tribal bigot 22 Likes 1 Share

Shawnnn01:

The developer from the land the sun will never rise are doing an awesome job. Chai ! NL as turn me to a tribal bigot

Unnecessary. Unnecessary. 52 Likes 5 Shares

LAGOS, the heart beat of Africa 14 Likes 1 Share







Some people will not have a pleasant weekend I don't know what Lagos is trying to achieve by all these industrial and economic thrives. It's too intimidating. There are two countries in Nigeria Lagos and Nigeria. Congratulations to lagosians and to my developer brothers come back home please.Some people will not have a pleasant weekend 51 Likes 5 Shares

Mo forh o





Lagos 2 Likes

Instagram go die for here 8 Likes 1 Share

Make we act fast and furious (naija version) for here 3 Likes

repercussions dey along the coast line. Most pple who bot plots der under GEJ regime hv gone into hiding before EFCC comes for dem repercussions dey along the coast line. Most pple who bot plots der under GEJ regime hv gone into hiding before EFCC comes for dem 3 Likes

Developers from dat redmudland are sincerely trying...Gbosa 4 u pple 19 Likes 1 Share





This is a place I'd like to spend some lengthy holiday.



Beautiful.. Like play like play, this thing don dey mature oo.This is a place I'd like to spend some lengthy holiday.Beautiful.. 17 Likes 1 Share

michlins:

I don't know what Lagos is trying to achieve by all these industrial and economic thrives. It's too intimidating. There are two countries in Nigeria Lagos and Nigeria. Congratulations to lagosians and to my developer brothers come back home please.





Some people will not have a pleasant weekend 10 Likes 1 Share

seunowa:

Developers from dat redmudland are sincerely trying...Gbosa 4 u pple How about we just quietly savour the beauty of the images and avoid turning the thread into another ethnic war zone? How about we just quietly savour the beauty of the images and avoid turning the thread into another ethnic war zone? 29 Likes 1 Share

Indeed a mega city 1 Like

Rosskii:















I hope they put drainages oh... so people won't suffer during the rainy season





























































michlins:

I don't know what Lagos is trying to achieve by all these industrial and economic thrives. It's too intimidating. There are two countries in Nigeria Lagos and Nigeria. Congratulations to lagosians and to my developer brothers come back home please.





Some people will not have a pleasant weekend

deal with abokii that hacked your account first deal with abokii that hacked your account first 1 Like

Now this is beautiful. 1 Like

Give other coastal states a standard sea port and watch them dust Lagos State to the ground... 2 Likes

michlins:

I don't know what Lagos is trying to achieve by all these industrial and economic thrives. It's too intimidating. There are two countries in Nigeria Lagos and Nigeria. Congratulations to lagosians and to my developer brothers come back home please.





Some people will not have a pleasant weekend good morning Nsukka boy good morning Nsukka boy

This is extraordinary. See Dubai for lagos 2 Likes

OZAOEKPE:

Give other coastal states a standard sea port and watch them dust Lagos State to the ground...



No be competition na.



Why is it so hard for us to be happy for each other?



I'll welcome developmental strides in any state of the federation. This is time for celebration, not detraction.



Celebrate that which is here already. Yours is mere wishful thinking. No be competition na.Why is it so hard for us to be happy for each other?I'll welcome developmental strides in any state of the federation. This is time for celebration, not detraction.Celebrate that which is here already. Yours is mere wishful thinking. 24 Likes

OZAOEKPE:

Give other coastal states a standard sea port and watch them dust Lagos State to the ground...

Stale excuse



Onne seaport is functional.Atiku intel even has his headquarters there. Stale excuseOnne seaport is functional.Atiku intel even has his headquarters there. 12 Likes

Kudos to the conscience governor, God bles him 3 Likes

Nice and on point

OZAOEKPE:

Give other coastal states a standard sea port and watch them dust Lagos State to the ground...



Like they gave Port Harcourt? Like they gave Port Harcourt? 3 Likes

my 2 mansion there is the one overlooking the atlantic ocean. big man tinz bruv

I love this. 1 Like