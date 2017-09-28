Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) (11406 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

So i came across these on instagram and felt like sharing.

I know this is no big deal but it's funny how Africans are striving hard to be seen on English wears while the whites are loving our native wears.This white baby is seen rocking different African attires on different occasions and all I can say is,he is all shades of cuteness.

See pictures below

P.s his tailor is good 16 Likes 2 Shares

ok.

but the baby swell up like puff puff! 3 Likes

proudly. Nigerian proudly. Nigerian

My boy rocked it better. 70 Likes

Better Pikin

.....and someone said i shouldn't be proud of NIGERIA...... NI KINI?





GOD BLESS GOV AMBODE



let it trend abeg





#AIM4AMBO2019





Drabeey was HERE

the evolution of the agbada regalia would impress those who invented it. The swag is just too much... 26 Likes 2 Shares

Ignorant dimwits. He's biracial, not white. Most probably has a Nigerian parent.

Meanwhile, he's so precious! 20 Likes

he is such a cutie



with swag

First pix looks like that short fat funny looking man who carries the urn for undertaker during the WWF days. 1 Like

Cute boi



Where is seyilaw when u need him



Aunty Kemi



IAMLOOSEWEIGHT

everybody is white smh 2 Likes 1 Share

It is so certain, the mum is Nigerian.... and I am guessing from Benin.







Edo no dey carry last 1 Like





He should goan connect with that fat comedian's daughter ObeseHe should goan connect with that fat comedian's daughter

Fine boy

He isn't white. He is cute tho and he did rock it.

All those yarning "obese" and "puff puff" I hope say Una don born. If not, Una own fit worse sef.

Cute boy rocking it good. 1 Like





The first reminds me of Buhari inspecting guard of Honour



Second is Saraki rising from senate seat



Third is Fayose posing for the press



Fourth is GEJ laughing at Nigerians that voted for Buhari



Na joke o. Cute little politicianThe first reminds me of Buhari inspecting guard of HonourSecond is Saraki rising from senate seatThird is Fayose posing for the pressFourth is GEJ laughing at Nigerians that voted for BuhariNa joke o.

wow!!! I love the second pix die, cute bobo



He's not a white boy. He's mixed. One of his parents must be African. Cute though 2 Likes

Jonathan:

Obese





Lol...u think that kid is obese shey? Even if you are definitely frustrated , pls don't bring it close to this boy, he's just a kid.. Carry ur hatred elsewhere.. bad belle Lol...u think that kid is obese shey? Even if you are definitely frustrated , pls don't bring it close to this boy, he's just a kid.. Carry ur hatred elsewhere.. bad belle 9 Likes 1 Share

NO BE CORRECT OYINBO NA INDONESIA OYINBO

Nawteemaxie:

My boy rocked it better.



Is this boy for sale



Since he's now on jiji Is this boy for saleSince he's now on jiji 2 Likes

Na so 2 Likes 1 Share

Nawteemaxie:

My boy rocked it better. Your boy is on jiji? Kwantinu Your boy is on jiji? Kwantinu 13 Likes 2 Shares

Sakie:

So i came across these on instagram and felt like sharing.

I know this is no big deal but it's funny how Africans are striving hard to be seen on English wears while the whites are loving our native wears.This white baby is seen rocking different African attires on different occasions and all I can say is,he is all shades of cuteness.

See pictures below

P.s his tailor is good



This is just one white baby, not 'the whites'...and it also seems like a big deal to you. This is just one white baby, not 'the whites'...and it also seems like a big deal to you.

Na so.

Nice boy 10 Likes