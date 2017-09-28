₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,045 members, 3,866,110 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 02:16 PM

Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) (11406 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Sakie: 6:50am
So i came across these on instagram and felt like sharing.
I know this is no big deal but it's funny how Africans are striving hard to be seen on English wears while the whites are loving our native wears.This white baby is seen rocking different African attires on different occasions and all I can say is,he is all shades of cuteness.
See pictures below
P.s his tailor is good

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by taoheedoriloye(m): 6:54am
ok.
but the baby swell up like puff puff!

3 Likes

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by ipobarecriminals: 6:58am
cool proudly. Nigerian
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:07pm
My boy rocked it better. cool

70 Likes

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by LifeofAirforce(m): 12:07pm
Better Pikin
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Drabeey(m): 12:07pm
.....and someone said i shouldn't be proud of NIGERIA...... NI KINI?


GOD BLESS GOV AMBODE

let it trend abeg


#AIM4AMBO2019


Drabeey was HERE
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Dharniel(m): 12:07pm
the evolution of the agbada regalia would impress those who invented it. The swag is just too much...

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:07pm
Ignorant dimwits. He's biracial, not white. Most probably has a Nigerian parent.
Meanwhile, he's so precious!

20 Likes

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by masada: 12:08pm
he is such a cutie

with swag
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Heromaniaa: 12:08pm
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Naturalobserver(m): 12:08pm
First pix looks like that short fat funny looking man who carries the urn for undertaker during the WWF days.

1 Like

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by looseweight: 12:08pm
Cute boi

Where is seyilaw when u need him

Aunty Kemi

IAMLOOSEWEIGHT
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by sukkot: 12:08pm
everybody is white smh

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by emeijeh(m): 12:09pm
It is so certain, the mum is Nigerian.... and I am guessing from Benin.



Edo no dey carry last

1 Like

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by jonadaft: 12:09pm
Obese

He should goan connect with that fat comedian's daughter grin
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by mhizesther(f): 12:09pm
Fine boy
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by delishpot: 12:10pm
He isn't white. He is cute tho and he did rock it.
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by affable4: 12:10pm
All those yarning "obese" and "puff puff" I hope say Una don born. If not, Una own fit worse sef.
Cute boy rocking it good.

1 Like

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Dottore: 12:10pm
Cute little politician

The first reminds me of Buhari inspecting guard of Honour

Second is Saraki rising from senate seat

Third is Fayose posing for the press

Fourth is GEJ laughing at Nigerians that voted for Buhari

Na joke o. cool
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by fergusen(m): 12:10pm
kiss
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by temmytopsy1(f): 12:10pm
wow!!! I love the second pix die, cute bobo
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Imjustagirl(f): 12:10pm
He's not a white boy. He's mixed. One of his parents must be African. Cute though

2 Likes

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by mhizesther(f): 12:11pm
Jonathan:
Obese



Lol...u think that kid is obese shey? Even if you are definitely frustrated , pls don't bring it close to this boy, he's just a kid.. Carry ur hatred elsewhere.. bad belle

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by passyhansome(m): 12:14pm
NO BE CORRECT OYINBO NA INDONESIA OYINBO
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by adeniyi3971(m): 12:17pm
Nawteemaxie:
My boy rocked it better. cool


Is this boy for sale

Since he's now on jiji

2 Likes

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by DjAndroid: 12:17pm
Na so

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Liftedhands: 12:17pm
Nawteemaxie:
My boy rocked it better. cool
Your boy is on jiji? Kwantinu

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by maklelemakukula(m): 12:18pm
Sakie:
So i came across these on instagram and felt like sharing.
I know this is no big deal but it's funny how Africans are striving hard to be seen on English wears while the whites are loving our native wears.This white baby is seen rocking different African attires on different occasions and all I can say is,he is all shades of cuteness.
See pictures below
P.s his tailor is good

This is just one white baby, not 'the whites'...and it also seems like a big deal to you.
Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by NwaliE01(m): 12:18pm
Na so.

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Godsate: 12:18pm
Nice boy

10 Likes

Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:19pm
Liftedhands:
Your boy is on jiji? Kwantinu

I don`t understand. Wasn`t it my 24th wife that gave birth to the boy?
Jiji pays me 500k every month for my boy to showcase their products. undecided

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Pictures Of Beautiful Nail Designs For Long And Short Nails / My Hair Woes / Are Tailors In Nigeria Competent?

Viewing this topic: Guruboi(m), martianrhymes(m), Florblu(f), ckizen(m), Natascha(f), morgist(m), berryprety(f), princemi(m), Artorius(m), Jerrypolo(m), ekemcy(f), okorobabe(f), Unionised(m), Ikegift4real(m), YoungDaNaval(m), mancheeutd(m), phinaluv(f), Bourne007(m), wolewolsz(m), minijasper03(m), Diamond13(f), best4momoh(m), bukz1, igwegeorgiano(m), roadsta(m), SMARTgurUxxxxxxx(m), Valeriano(m), jonyjay(m), fancifulasuquo(m), sharpsharp, Olaniyi4, ismail64(m), centononye(m), Joshuabak and 53 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.