|Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Sakie: 6:50am
So i came across these on instagram and felt like sharing.
I know this is no big deal but it's funny how Africans are striving hard to be seen on English wears while the whites are loving our native wears.This white baby is seen rocking different African attires on different occasions and all I can say is,he is all shades of cuteness.
See pictures below
P.s his tailor is good
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by taoheedoriloye(m): 6:54am
ok.
but the baby swell up like puff puff!
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by ipobarecriminals: 6:58am
proudly. Nigerian
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:07pm
My boy rocked it better.
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by LifeofAirforce(m): 12:07pm
Better Pikin
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Drabeey(m): 12:07pm
.....and someone said i shouldn't be proud of NIGERIA...... NI KINI?
GOD BLESS GOV AMBODE
let it trend abeg
#AIM4AMBO2019
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Dharniel(m): 12:07pm
the evolution of the agbada regalia would impress those who invented it. The swag is just too much...
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:07pm
Ignorant dimwits. He's biracial, not white. Most probably has a Nigerian parent.
Meanwhile, he's so precious!
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by masada: 12:08pm
he is such a cutie
with swag
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Heromaniaa: 12:08pm
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Naturalobserver(m): 12:08pm
First pix looks like that short fat funny looking man who carries the urn for undertaker during the WWF days.
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by looseweight: 12:08pm
Cute boi
Where is seyilaw when u need him
Aunty Kemi
IAMLOOSEWEIGHT
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by sukkot: 12:08pm
everybody is white smh
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by emeijeh(m): 12:09pm
It is so certain, the mum is Nigerian.... and I am guessing from Benin.
Edo no dey carry last
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by jonadaft: 12:09pm
Obese
He should goan connect with that fat comedian's daughter
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by mhizesther(f): 12:09pm
Fine boy
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by delishpot: 12:10pm
He isn't white. He is cute tho and he did rock it.
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by affable4: 12:10pm
All those yarning "obese" and "puff puff" I hope say Una don born. If not, Una own fit worse sef.
Cute boy rocking it good.
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Dottore: 12:10pm
Cute little politician
The first reminds me of Buhari inspecting guard of Honour
Second is Saraki rising from senate seat
Third is Fayose posing for the press
Fourth is GEJ laughing at Nigerians that voted for Buhari
Na joke o.
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by fergusen(m): 12:10pm
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by temmytopsy1(f): 12:10pm
wow!!! I love the second pix die, cute bobo
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Imjustagirl(f): 12:10pm
He's not a white boy. He's mixed. One of his parents must be African. Cute though
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by mhizesther(f): 12:11pm
Jonathan:
Lol...u think that kid is obese shey? Even if you are definitely frustrated , pls don't bring it close to this boy, he's just a kid.. Carry ur hatred elsewhere.. bad belle
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by passyhansome(m): 12:14pm
NO BE CORRECT OYINBO NA INDONESIA OYINBO
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by adeniyi3971(m): 12:17pm
Nawteemaxie:
Is this boy for sale
Since he's now on jiji
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by DjAndroid: 12:17pm
Na so
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Liftedhands: 12:17pm
Nawteemaxie:Your boy is on jiji? Kwantinu
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by maklelemakukula(m): 12:18pm
Sakie:This is just one white baby, not 'the whites'...and it also seems like a big deal to you.
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by NwaliE01(m): 12:18pm
Na so.
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Godsate: 12:18pm
Nice boy
|Re: Cute White Baby Rocking Agbada(pics) by Nawteemaxie(m): 12:19pm
Liftedhands:
I don`t understand. Wasn`t it my 24th wife that gave birth to the boy?
Jiji pays me 500k every month for my boy to showcase their products.
