Michael Stevens Consulting, is recruiting on behalf of its clients in various sectors, to fill the following vacant positions below:
1.) Accounts Receivable Officer
Deadline: 2nd November, 2017.
2.) Accounts Payable Officer
Deadline: 2nd November, 2017.
3.) Process Operator
Deadline: 3rd November, 2017.
4.) Warehouse Officer
Deadline: 31st October, 2017.
5.) Book Keeper
Deadline: 31st October, 2017.
6.) Shift Engineer - Instrumentation
Deadline: 31st October, 2017.
7.) Laboratory Chemist
Deadline: 3rd November, 2017.
8.) Site Superintendent - Shore Approach
Deadline: 24th October, 2017.
9.) Hostess (Hotel/Restaurant)
Deadline: 1st November, 2017.
10.) Hostess (Hospitality)
Deadline: 1st November, 2017.
11.) Waitress
Deadline: 2nd November, 2017.
