|Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by fingard02k(m): 9:04am
This is where majority of the meats sold in Anambra State Capital, Awka and its environs comes from.
Awka abattoir popularly called Kwata, the smells from this place is enough to make one lose appetite for meat.
The unbearable stench that oozes from the abattoir has forced most people living within the vicinity to relocate to other areas of the town and also made Eze-Uzu Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu, who’s Palace is 20 meters away from the slaughter house, once threatened to close down the place due to how unkept the place is.
Commissioner of Heath in the State, Dr. Josephat Akabuike, once said that “it is suicidal to eat meat coming out from the dirty abattoir.”
Though the operators there had cried out over the unfair treatment they receive from the authorities in the state in spite of the heavy levies they pay, yet they still lack the basic amenities, including access to potable water needed for a decent abattoir.
I wonder if the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano who claims to be the people’s Governor eat meat from this same place since 90% of Awka residence and his workers at the goverment house eat meat from this dirt or rather posion?
http://www.enzyhub.com/anambra-abattoir-where-butchers-sell-poison-in-name-of-meat-photos/
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by fingard02k(m): 9:05am
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:05am
I can even perceive the pungent smell here
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by midolian(m): 9:06am
They just dont care.. the money must be made.
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by RoyalBlak007: 9:06am
♤ And they
♤have a Governor?
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:09am
Too bad
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by ogbright: 9:30am
This is so bad.
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by sprinter101(m): 10:06am
Jesus, so this what we eat?that's wicked of them
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:51am
So these people can't have flowing water? Anyways anambra Dont have water that I know off
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by Bobugee: 1:21pm
Hmmm
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by madridguy(m): 1:21pm
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by Differential(f): 1:21pm
Ohhh my
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by DeutschJunge: 1:21pm
Some things are just meant to be done by some certain people. I believe in knowing your lane and stick to it, dont dabble in whats not yours.
Butcher work i believe should be the hausa thing, they have been doing it for years they know the ropes, and the do it well.
Just like how i will not advice a hausa man to go into spare part business or yoruba man to forgo PHD and farm cotton and herd cows.
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by Kimy97(f): 1:22pm
Jesus christ
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by mccoy47(m): 1:22pm
Nigerians sha. Just negodi the kinda water dey use in
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by kay29000(m): 1:22pm
This is really bad. See the water that goat head is in...it is like engine oil. Damn! And they have the nerve to ask the governor to come and help them as if they are not making money from selling meat there.
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by 9japrof(m): 1:22pm
Abbatoirs almost all around the country is under the worse sanitary conditions. Have you being to ogbor hill in aba? The sanitary is even worse
Na the one wey you see na you go talk. Government at all levels should ensure that situations like these are been corrected.
It's Anambra today, tomorrow another state or town
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by Jetleeee: 1:24pm
Lol...the way potor hype this shithole online ehn, one would think the village is on the same level with Newyork
Elections are coming nearer, so they've started exposing themselves
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by aolawale025: 1:24pm
How come the health commissioner hasn't acted?
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by aleeyus(m): 1:24pm
I like North
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by kstyle2(m): 1:25pm
This is bad. The commissioners of health as well as environment need to look into this
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by davodyguy: 1:25pm
Pathetic. Later, they accuse FG of trying to annihilate them. Whereas, it is 'them annihilating them'
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by sam4(m): 1:25pm
Ask me for latest pam & sandals
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by Inception(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by ifex370(m): 1:25pm
That's quite bad Willi Willi water you doing abourit?
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by adisabarber(m): 1:25pm
Meat needs to be well cooked in Nigeria
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by AntiWailer: 1:25pm
Anything for money.
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by widepussy(f): 1:25pm
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by Omofunaab2: 1:26pm
Just because of Erection, Una jst dey open una yarnsh anyhow.
Yesterday it was Nnewi Ekwulobia Sea port.
Today na dirty, unkempt and smelly Akwa abattoir
Anyhow sha.. We don save these pictures for future use
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by Pilot4Airbus(m): 1:26pm
Now wey I wan chop meat
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by Sunofgod(m): 1:27pm
Any meat you go wash, boil, then cook before consumption....
|Re: Anambra Abattoir Where Butchers Sell Poison In Name Of Meat (photos) by clinton19000: 1:27pm
