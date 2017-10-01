Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" (7799 Views)

According to her, she does so to avoid trouble with anyone in the industry.

“I have no enemies and I have no friends in the industry. Do you always see me in parties or events? I also tell younger actors who are close to me to avoid keeping enemies and friends. Whenever you are at the location of a movie project, give it your best and go to your house. There is no point getting too comfortable with other actors.



“I don’t party with my colleagues. When you do that always, you are gradually inviting problems for yourself, as people are always looking for opportunities to bring others down. In most cases, they will give you the impression that they are your friends and wish you well, but they will later stab you at the back when you least expected it. I’ve experienced things in my life so I have decided to stay away from some gatherings,” she said.



According to her, she does so to avoid trouble with anyone in the industry.

.

Wise woman!!







But you love trouble in your movies?



wisdom is profitable unto all things. Watch ya back ma'am.. Nice one 8 Likes

Awww...mummy u can lie o 5 Likes

What is her age? What is her age?

I think that's good...... experience is the best teacher.... she gat a good point 3 Likes







wise decision... when I say the girl I'll get married to should have at least a friend, them go say na insecurity
less friends less problems
less friends, more wise decisions
less friends, more independence

Maybe she has a points. She's a veteran 3 Likes

There is nothing wrong in keeping friends. Just that one should be careful of the kind of friends one keeps and one should be disciplined on the kind of life one lives. No wayward life. Godly friends preferable. Though one can't have all trust in friends. But it's ok to have friends who you have some trust in.



A friend that is close is better than a brother or sister that is far away. 1 Like

lately trouble visit people in their bedroom



Wise of her to do, in avoidance of scandals.

wisdom 1 Like

sensible woman 1 Like

Word of wisdom. 1 Like

...so cos of her age..she cant go for wedding party...birthday..get together party...common,people older than her do worse things nowadays...meanwhile, big salute to mama...i think Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and her are the women i respect so much..#scandalfree..

Must you insult people because of ur limitations?

Wisdom.. May you age well Ma 3 Likes

