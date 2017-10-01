₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Veteran actress Rachel Oniga, has revealed reasons she is hardly seen at parties with ehr fello actors.
According to her, she does so to avoid trouble with anyone in the industry.
“I have no enemies and I have no friends in the industry. Do you always see me in parties or events? I also tell younger actors who are close to me to avoid keeping enemies and friends. Whenever you are at the location of a movie project, give it your best and go to your house. There is no point getting too comfortable with other actors.
“I don’t party with my colleagues. When you do that always, you are gradually inviting problems for yourself, as people are always looking for opportunities to bring others down. In most cases, they will give you the impression that they are your friends and wish you well, but they will later stab you at the back when you least expected it. I’ve experienced things in my life so I have decided to stay away from some gatherings,” she said.
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by biacan(f): 4:34pm
Slay Mama
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Jointhemiltons2(m): 4:55pm
You party? At dz ur age. Mama gan rest na
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Larrey(f): 6:12pm
Takeit2017:better jare
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by goldbim(f): 7:11pm
Wise woman!!
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by NwaAmaikpe: 8:15pm
But you love trouble in your movies?
Coward
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by CannyBrainy: 8:15pm
wisdom is profitable unto all things. Watch ya back ma'am.. Nice one
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by MrEdimulo82(m): 8:15pm
Awww...mummy u can lie o
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Ayo4251(m): 8:16pm
Very matured woman...ILY
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by aribisala0(m): 8:16pm
Jointhemiltons2:What is her age?
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Temmyslim(f): 8:17pm
I think that's good...... experience is the best teacher.... she gat a good point
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by lilmax(m): 8:17pm
wise decision... when I say the girl I'll get married to should have at least a friend, them go say na insecurity
less friends less problems
less friends, more wise decisions
less friends, more independence
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:17pm
Maybe she has a points. She's a veteran
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Rebuke: 8:17pm
Nice talk
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Promismike(m): 8:18pm
There is nothing wrong in keeping friends. Just that one should be careful of the kind of friends one keeps and one should be disciplined on the kind of life one lives. No wayward life. Godly friends preferable. Though one can't have all trust in friends. But it's ok to have friends who you have some trust in.
A friend that is close is better than a brother or sister that is far away.
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by mhisterdreezy(m): 8:18pm
slaying
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by candlewax: 8:18pm
lately trouble visit people in their bedroom
Augustap can testify
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Olalan(m): 8:18pm
Wise of her to do, in avoidance of scandals.
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Donald3d(m): 8:19pm
wisdom
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by mcayomind(m): 8:19pm
j
ObaKlaz:j
wetin concern you?
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by kikiwendy(f): 8:20pm
Nice one madam
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Seeker17(m): 8:21pm
sensible woman
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by simbol(f): 8:22pm
Word of wisdom.
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by ObaKlaz(m): 8:23pm
mcayomind:...for Jagbajantis!
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by hugoboss36(m): 8:23pm
Jointhemiltons2:...so cos of her age..she cant go for wedding party...birthday..get together party...common,people older than her do worse things nowadays...meanwhile, big salute to mama...i think Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and her are the women i respect so much..#scandalfree..
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by BabaO2: 8:23pm
Jointhemiltons2:Must you insult people because of ur limitations?
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by JazzMode: 8:24pm
NwaAmaikpe:Bros na waa o. That one na movies naa no be her real life.
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by fvckme(f): 8:26pm
Wisdom.. May you age well Ma
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Abbeyme: 8:32pm
Toyin Tomato
|Re: Rachel Oniga: I Don't Party With My Colleagues Because I Do Not Want Trouble" by Lagos2Camp: 8:34pm
Ok
