|Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by ValUlasi: 8:56am
I and my brother took our swag to onitsha mall yesterday. lalasticlala take us to promise land
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by lofty900(m): 9:00am
Kiddies swag
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by madridguy(m): 9:02am
Wonderful.
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by NIGHTMAREOO7: 9:02am
Lol umuaka
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:14am
Naaa waaa oh
Naaa Wiz'kids really full this nairaland
Make I go find my mate
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by lofty900(m): 9:14am
NIGHTMAREOO7:umuntakiri
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:17am
These are the noisemakers on nairaland
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by damoceile: 10:52am
I see no damn way this is gona reach fp..... I still reserve my comment sha
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by mhisterdreezy(m): 11:30am
dope lalasticala
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by mccoy47(m): 11:35am
What of the meaning?
Wen i catch dat mod dat put dis up
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by cremedelacreme: 11:35am
Useless topics making FP everyday. Nairaland is finished. Kids everywhere. Look at kids that should be writing their common entrance examinations posting on NL. Seun you have to do something ASAP.
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by laplace19(m): 11:36am
Teens have taken over nairaland
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by Learnstuffs(m): 11:36am
Kids go and read your books
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by pendusky(m): 11:37am
Lol
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by fowlyansh181(m): 11:37am
This site is now garbage
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by sisisioge: 11:37am
Una well done jare. Sometimes, it is good to be young, free and don't give a shoot! I can only imagine what will happen if you and your twin ever find yourselves in Paris
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 11:37am
Cute twins.
My only prayer for them is;
May they never encounter any girl like Lola Omotayo who can cause twins to become foes.
I rebuke any 'Lola Omotayo' in the lives of these precious twins in Jesus name.
I bind every 'Mr P' spirit lurking in the corners of your future destiny.
You two are blessed.
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by tobdee: 11:38am
Read and have fun. Not just the latter.
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by Prinxxdave(m): 11:38am
and it made FP
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by fabulousfortune(m): 11:38am
See dem awon werey local champion
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by codingground: 11:38am
damoceile:den u don't knw d mods
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by jauntty: 11:38am
Enjoy yourself bro.
SWAG is for boys
CLASS is for men
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by Alexrayz(m): 11:38am
Noooo like serious this made fp na so guest go come and will see this and think this how dey use to do in real life smh
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by komododragons: 11:38am
ValUlasi:kids really full nairaland!
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by obowunmi(m): 11:38am
Did you brush your teeth this AM?
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by loneatar: 11:39am
The only beautiful building in onitsha
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by Olamyyde(m): 11:39am
so many shitty topics nowadays
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by toocoded: 11:39am
My children, una don try
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by Rikidony(m): 11:39am
so wearing Joggers with polo and cheap Aba made palm ma swag, my brother I am not understanding
|Re: Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos by SoloTu: 11:39am
femo86:
fowlyansh181:You guys have to understand that nairaland isn't made up of adults alone. We have to make the kids happy sometimes.
