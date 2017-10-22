Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nairalander And Twin Brother Swags At Onitsha Mall- Photos (7814 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I and my brother took our swag to onitsha mall yesterday. lalasticlala take us to promise land 3 Likes

Kiddies swag 83 Likes 2 Shares

Wonderful.

Lol umuaka 35 Likes 2 Shares







Naaa Wiz'kids really full this nairaland



Make I go find my mate Naaa waaa ohNaaa Wiz'kids really full this nairalandMake I go find my mate 64 Likes 2 Shares

NIGHTMAREOO7:

Lol umuaka umuntakiri umuntakiri 25 Likes 1 Share



These are the noisemakers on nairaland These are the noisemakers on nairaland 10 Likes 1 Share

I see no damn way this is gona reach fp..... I still reserve my comment sha 10 Likes

dope lalasticala

?



Wen i catch dat mod dat put dis up What of the meaningWen i catch dat mod dat put dis up 16 Likes

Useless topics making FP everyday. Nairaland is finished. Kids everywhere. Look at kids that should be writing their common entrance examinations posting on NL. Seun you have to do something ASAP. 19 Likes

Teens have taken over nairaland 30 Likes 2 Shares

Kids go and read your books 11 Likes 1 Share

Lol

This site is now garbage 10 Likes 1 Share

I can only imagine what will happen if you and your twin ever find yourselves in Paris Una well done jare. Sometimes, it is good to be young, free and don't give a shoot!I can only imagine what will happen if you and your twin ever find yourselves in Paris 6 Likes 1 Share





Cute twins.





My only prayer for them is;

May they never encounter any girl like Lola Omotayo who can cause twins to become foes.





I rebuke any 'Lola Omotayo' in the lives of these precious twins in Jesus name.

I bind every 'Mr P' spirit lurking in the corners of your future destiny.



You two are blessed. Cute twins.My only prayer for them is;May they never encounter any girl like Lola Omotayo who can cause twins to become foes.I rebuke any 'Lola Omotayo' in the lives of these precious twins in Jesus name.I bind every 'Mr P' spirit lurking in the corners of your future destiny.You two are blessed. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Read and have fun. Not just the latter.

and it made FP 4 Likes

See dem awon werey local champion

damoceile:

I see no damn way this is gona reach fp..... I still reserve my comment sha

den u don't knw d mods den u don't knw d mods 3 Likes





SWAG is for boys



CLASS is for men Enjoy yourself bro.SWAG is for boysCLASS is for men 4 Likes 1 Share

Noooo like serious this made fp na so guest go come and will see this and think this how dey use to do in real life smh 2 Likes

ValUlasi:

I and my brother took our swag to onitsha mall yesterday. lalasticlala take us to promise land kids really full nairaland! kids really full nairaland! 1 Like

Did you brush your teeth this AM?

The only beautiful building in onitsha

so many shitty topics nowadays

My children, una don try

so wearing Joggers with polo and cheap Aba made palm ma swag, my brother I am not understanding 5 Likes