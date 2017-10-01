₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by GibsonB: 10:06am
Of course if you had TV in the good old childhood days, you must know this actor Willams Uchemba, Well as you know his all grown and really hot, Not just that his been making a name for himself, As a well talented cute boy he's into funny skits and also one of the Nigerian reps at the United Nations, I've been following him up since he had 3k followers on IG..
And boom, He just got himself a brand new mercedes benz 2016 C300 which cost N15.6million to celebrate his birthday, Just like that..lol..
His a twin tho, but we don't hear much from her..
See more photos of the new whip below, Congrats and happy birthday to him, Hardwork pays, And ya'll should be expecting Ebiwali's Whip soon, very soon..lol..
Below is more..
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by GibsonB: 10:07am
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by sinaj(f): 10:13am
I so much love this car
Hbd Ikemefuna!
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by pyyxxaro: 10:17am
This is a machine.
Nice
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by decatalyst(m): 10:29am
Definition of the word 'MACHINE'...the king of the road.
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by Florblu(f): 10:30am
Hard work pays
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by haywire07(m): 10:37am
Shebi the guy na youth ambassador .
Nigeria pays him well
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by sbm060(m): 10:41am
This is a machine,nothing can b compared to a brand new product.
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by michlins: 11:00am
This isn't a car but machine. There are two types of car in the world, Mercedes Benz and others
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by NIGHTMAREOO7: 11:55am
dont tell me this is that little boy of thoae days.
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by Benekruku(m): 11:56am
15million naira
Car is damn cheap!
Cant be the real price! There is a mistake somewhere
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 11:56am
This brings back lots of nostalgia.
Watching this guy run around Artisan quarters and Obiagu in Enugu trying to get a role.
Time changes everything.
Now he can afford a Benz.
Back then;
He couldn't even afford to pay for his meals during movie shoots.
If it wasn't Chiege Alisigwe buying him food, it will be Sandra Achums, Rita Edochie and Benita Nzeribe bringing food to the location for him.
042 state of mind.
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by FortifiedCity: 11:56am
Mercedes Products are classy
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by Abfinest007(m): 11:56am
all these Nollywood actors they won't Invest but when sickness come now they will be looking for help from the public
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by meezynetwork(m): 11:56am
Beautiful
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by holycup(m): 11:56am
congratulations bro!more money
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by AleAirHub(m): 11:57am
@Op.
Please next time address the topic "Buys Machine" not buys car. Abi you be enemy of progress .
Nice machine .
Mine is 99.9% coming
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by 9japrof(m): 11:58am
Congrats on your new ride but the way una dey take twist Bible sometimes dey amaze me.
Which one be seek first the kingdom, bia nwa young actor, if dem dey count people wey dey seek first the kingdom, you go follow commot?
The way we claim spirituality and still peak high in corruption and criminality still beats my imagination
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by tobdee: 11:58am
Not surprise at all. He is doing well with his skits.
Big ups man.
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by smile11s(m): 11:58am
Monthly payments things. Nice car tho
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by sirBLUNT(m): 12:00pm
Benekruku:show us ur own na..broke ass nigga
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by pyyxxaru(m): 12:00pm
Baba, pick my call
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by sirBLUNT(m): 12:00pm
hardwork cannot get u a car of 15m but bin smart can get u modan this enjoy bro...ma smart nigga!
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by johnstar(m): 12:02pm
K
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by eruditescholar1: 12:03pm
That car worth more than N15,000,000. Mercedes Benz is my favourite ride anytime any day. Machine.
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by Horo(m): 12:03pm
This boy don grow oh
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by DanielsParker: 12:04pm
nice one. congratulations
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by mommysgirl(f): 12:04pm
DAMN!!!
Who would say no to a benz??
|Re: Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday by johnstar(m): 12:05pm
Benekruku:
15m? Is cheap??
Wt ar u saying
Dis is jux a car
Nd not suv
