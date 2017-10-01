Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wiliams Uchemba Buys N15m Mercedes Benz 2016 To Celebrate His Birthday (6654 Views)

And boom, He just got himself a brand new mercedes benz 2016 C300 which cost N15.6million to celebrate his birthday, Just like that..lol..



His a twin tho, but we don't hear much from her..



See more photos of the new whip below, Congrats and happy birthday to him, Hardwork pays, And ya'll should be expecting Ebiwali's Whip soon, very soon..lol..



Below is more..





Hbd Ikemefuna! I so much love this carHbd Ikemefuna! 9 Likes

This is a machine.



Nice 7 Likes

Definition of the word 'MACHINE'...the king of the road.



7 Likes

Hard work pays 10 Likes 1 Share

Shebi the guy na youth ambassador .



Nigeria pays him well 2 Likes

This is a machine,nothing can b compared to a brand new product. 13 Likes 1 Share

This isn't a car but machine. There are two types of car in the world, Mercedes Benz and others 10 Likes

dont tell me this is that little boy of thoae days. dont tell me this is that little boy of thoae days.







Car is damn cheap!





Cant be the real price! There is a mistake somewhere 15million nairaCar is damn cheap!Cant be the real price! There is a mistake somewhere 2 Likes







This brings back lots of nostalgia.



Watching this guy run around Artisan quarters and Obiagu in Enugu trying to get a role.



Time changes everything.

Now he can afford a Benz.



Back then;

He couldn't even afford to pay for his meals during movie shoots.

If it wasn't Chiege Alisigwe buying him food, it will be Sandra Achums, Rita Edochie and Benita Nzeribe bringing food to the location for him.





Mercedes Products are classy Mercedes Products are classy 1 Like

all these Nollywood actors they won't Invest but when sickness come now they will be looking for help from the public 2 Likes

Beautiful

congratulations bro!more money 1 Like



Please next time address the topic "Buys Machine" not buys car. Abi you be enemy of progress .



Nice machine .

Congrats on your new ride but the way una dey take twist Bible sometimes dey amaze me.



Which one be seek first the kingdom, bia nwa young actor, if dem dey count people wey dey seek first the kingdom, you go follow commot?



The way we claim spirituality and still peak high in corruption and criminality still beats my imagination 2 Likes 1 Share

Not surprise at all. He is doing well with his skits.

Big ups man. 1 Like

Monthly payments things. Nice car tho 1 Like

Benekruku:

15million naira





Car is damn cheap!





Baba, pick my call 2 Likes

hardwork cannot get u a car of 15m but bin smart can get u modan this enjoy bro...ma smart nigga! 1 Like

That car worth more than N15,000,000. Mercedes Benz is my favourite ride anytime any day. Machine. 1 Like

This boy don grow oh 1 Like

nice one. congratulations

DAMN!!!



Who would say no to a benz??