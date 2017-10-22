₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by BaEnki(m): 4:35pm
OAU Ile-Ife Hostels Are Dirty, Rot In Learning Environment
In as much as this article is not meant to spite the school authority, as bunch of it is directed towards the students, the school authority still have a great role to play in ensuring good living conditions of their students though it seems the students have been left alone to continue living like animals.
Since I've been in this school I haven't visit any female hostel as most guys would have, so my assertions here are based on what I had seen in the three males hostel i.e Awolowo, Fajuyi and Angola halls. A visit to any of the aforementioned hostel in normal weekdays will make you speechless but a visit on Saturdays and Sundays will definitely make you puke. The sight of dirt flowing around will made you wondered whether you're truly in OAU or some god forsaken prison yard, to be honest with y'all most OAU boys behave less than worst animals you see out there, that you'll begin to question yourself whether you're truly in the midst of people or mindless animals.
The toilets will be left unkept even when there is water to do so, the rooms will be left untidy like some animal breeding grounds, clean up the room this hour, next hour its already chaos, there are waste bins around but no one is using them.
I'm using this opportunity to reach out to my fellow students to imbibe the culture of cleanliness, let's begin to reason like humans and do the right things, please make use of the waste bins, clean your environments.
To the school authority, more hostels need to be built, you can't accommodate more than 10,000 boys in 4000 spaces, the toilets are eyesore, they all needed to be fixed or replaced, and lastly we are not animals stop treating us like one.
We can't be living in bushes because weren't wilds.
I typed this from my sick bed.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by BaEnki(m): 5:08pm
'Most' used waste bin I snapped.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Olalan(m): 5:18pm
Yes more hostels are needed, the truth is the unhygienic state of the hostel are due to the ANIMALISTIC BEHAVIOR of the students residing there.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by McBeal10(f): 6:53pm
OAU whenever I hear the name I de bow but see... .
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Statsocial: 7:24pm
This is just too poor!
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 9:19pm
Why do Nigerians make a fuss out of nothing?
What's wrong in students mobilizing themselves in large numbers to clean this up and then solemnly swear to maintain the neatness they all contributed to.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by tstx(m): 9:19pm
this one. is not our govts fault..Nigerians are dirty.. especially when the subject matter is not theirs.. In their head they'd be like. No be my papa house joor
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by cashlurd(m): 9:19pm
Eeeewwwwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by buygala(m): 9:19pm
From
Angola H7
To Awo block 2 room 209
To Awo Block 1 room 103, I experienced all shades of rot in OAU
Those days of Bobby, Africano, Devaino, Cowbell, Prof Faborode, Destiny, and that bastard named FJ
OF THE GREATEST IFE!
ARTICULATE IFE
EVER-CONSCIOUS IFE
OF THE GREATEST GBIGBI
OF THE GREATEST GBOGBO
OF THE GREATEST SHHHHHHHHHH
Mama no fine, but her children still love her
But Mama sef should try and have small sense na ...... Dirt, decay and rot are never worthy traditions for any person or institution.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by 00Ademi(m): 9:20pm
Very Bad
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by tstx(m): 9:20pm
I know the hostels are old and all but assuming every inhabitant of those hostels are in the habits of cleaning their corners and disposing their refuse properly, no way wey the hostel go be like this.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by kelvyn7(m): 9:20pm
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by donjosh47: 9:21pm
COOL
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Greatmind23: 9:21pm
omo ,and these people go get girlfriends
na why I dey knack people gf be this if I drive these nigga babe to my luxurious appartment now shei she no go hang legs for me
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by obaival(m): 9:21pm
U
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by dhardline(m): 9:21pm
And you will think this one's will leave school and all of a sudden decide to keep Nigeria clean? Can't happen. The cycle continues.
The problem is from the foundation, once the foundation is not right things will never be right. Nigeria really needs to overhaul it's education sector for there to be hope in 15years time.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by rozayx5(m): 9:21pm
Nigeria does not have any standard public university
filthy place producing blockheads
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by adims96: 9:21pm
IBB in mouau na small london to this one nah
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Rmxr: 9:21pm
Typical Nigerian hostel. Smh
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Damoxy(m): 9:21pm
The best solution to this Hostel poo is to force these politicians children to stay in this hostel just for a week.
U will be amazed at the revolution that will happen.
This leaders don't have a Good plan for the Nigerian Youth.
May God just Gimme Enough Money, My Children won't attend Government Schools if this Is the way things are gonna Be
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Badboiz(m): 9:22pm
These students no try at all
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by emmyw(m): 9:22pm
Yuck
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by billionman: 9:22pm
Despite the fact that the hostels are old, it could be cleaner if the students have the right attitude of cleanliness.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Achillesdam500(m): 9:22pm
Awolowo hall be like hogs habitat
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by castrol180(m): 9:22pm
Some of the OAU hostels need renovation
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by itiswellandwell: 9:22pm
Hmmmm. Giant of Africa school. smh
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by lilmax(m): 9:22pm
you can actually rear pigs there
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by legitimatefrank1(m): 9:22pm
ITS A BIG PITY...SMH
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 9:23pm
I don't care attitude is what is killing Nigerians. If I was a landlord most of these boys can't rent my place because of standard. Should the government come and sweep rooms for you guys too?
I noticed first hand the life of hostel at kogi state university. The boys there made the place look like a dustbin. Throwing dirty water from the fourth floor, hanging clothes anyhow
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by CHIMCO(m): 9:23pm
Terrible. School authorities needs to act fast to avoid epidemic.
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 9:23pm
F
|Re: Obafemi Awolowo University Hostels Are Dirty (Disturbing Photos) by tolanibae(f): 9:23pm
Rubbish
