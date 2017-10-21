Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. (9230 Views)

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka has yet again recorded success at the Nigerian Law School.



Out of the 29 students who made first class, four came from UNN.



Chisom Anameje, Viola Ebechima, Cyril Jennifer Okafor and Kosoko Nnona John graduated from UNN in 2016 and enrolled to the NLS for their compulsory one year law school programme.



While Jennifer Okafor and Viola Ebechima graduated with First Class from UNN, John Nnona and Chisom Anameje had 2.1 from UNN.



Recall that last year, two students from UNN also had first class from the law school.



Congratulations to these four ambassadors.



shuo shuo

Is this the latest?



We came back from church and saw 2 UNIUYO STUDENTS WHO MADE FIRST CLASS IN LAW SCHOOL.





And now this?!



Anyway, congrats to them.





emeijeh:

Is this the latest?



We came back from church and saw 2 UNIUYO STUDENTS WHO MADE FIRST CLASS IN LAW SCHOOL.





And now this?!

Not a bad idea to congratulate them.



Congratulations to them.

Unn my alma mater 1 Like

Copy and paste genius...Anyway congrat and thanks to google for ur life

Corrupt lawyers in the making

As far as I'm concerned there are only two universities in Nigeria..... UNN and others 26 Likes

Congratulations to them all. Wish them well in their endeavours

Kosoko for Hall Governor, Proud Aba Guy.

Super lion and lionesses



I was expecting to see a female, but I never thought I would see 3 of them out of the four.



Igbo babes and brain 6 Likes

Ok

Beautiful.

Can u please give us the list showing all schools that made up 29 1st class grade and lets have some rest. 2 Likes

Nice. And they're fine too. Super lions (lol)

lions and lionesses













congrat education plus beauties not sley queen and instagram.

Who their First class epp? I only respect Those who attained such heights in the 1970s....no all this awon omo tika bo di 1 Like 1 Share

congratulations to them, no be beans some of us are only good in tribal war on Nairaland

So UNN alone takes 14% of first class graduands from the Nigerian Law School. 2 Likes

Congrat to them all. It is not easy to merit first class

Will they ever be chief Judge? Na those from educationally less advantaged region, with 3rd class from law school that will still head the judiciary. Which way zooogeria? 14 Likes 1 Share

Ijites no dey dull

Congrats my pple

Congrats to dem ooo!!! It's not by graduating with first class ooo. D market is not funny. U need to have some survival skills and techniques if you want to earn more than 45k a month...

A first class in law is something I somehow don't value too much. Maybe it is because it is in the humanities where talent is more often than not is verbally expressive and skill can be coached.

I hold a first class in the sciences with far more esteem. 1 Like



