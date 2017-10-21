₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,603 members, 3,868,265 topics. Date: Sunday, 22 October 2017 at 09:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. (9230 Views)
|Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by TheLawTheLegal: 5:49pm
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka has yet again recorded success at the Nigerian Law School.
Out of the 29 students who made first class, four came from UNN.
Chisom Anameje, Viola Ebechima, Cyril Jennifer Okafor and Kosoko Nnona John graduated from UNN in 2016 and enrolled to the NLS for their compulsory one year law school programme.
While Jennifer Okafor and Viola Ebechima graduated with First Class from UNN, John Nnona and Chisom Anameje had 2.1 from UNN.
Recall that last year, two students from UNN also had first class from the law school.
Congratulations to these four ambassadors.
cc: olawalebabs, Richiez,
Fynestboi
8 Likes
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by folashade96(f): 5:55pm
shuo
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by emeijeh(m): 6:07pm
Is this the latest?
We came back from church and saw 2 UNIUYO STUDENTS WHO MADE FIRST CLASS IN LAW SCHOOL.
And now this?!
Anyway, congrats to them.
Cc: TheLawTheLegal
3 Likes
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by TheLawTheLegal: 6:20pm
emeijeh:
Not a bad idea to congratulate them.
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by Teewhy2: 8:14pm
Congratulations to them.
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by josielewa(m): 8:14pm
some of the candidates right now
6 Likes
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by tstx(m): 8:14pm
Unn my alma mater
1 Like
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by Secretgis: 8:14pm
Copy and paste genius...Anyway congrat and thanks to google for ur life
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by Dutchey(m): 8:14pm
Corrupt lawyers in the making
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by tstx(m): 8:16pm
As far as I'm concerned there are only two universities in Nigeria..... UNN and others
26 Likes
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:16pm
Congratulations to them all. Wish them well in their endeavours
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by NCANTaskForce(m): 8:17pm
Kosoko for Hall Governor, Proud Aba Guy.
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by nwakibie3(m): 8:17pm
Super lion and lionesses
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by kamarra(f): 8:17pm
Super lionesses
My alma mater
6 Likes
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by mazimee(m): 8:17pm
I was expecting to see a female, but I never thought I would see 3 of them out of the four.
Igbo babes and brain
6 Likes
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by Sunofgod(m): 8:18pm
Ok
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by Soloskazy: 8:18pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by doctimi(m): 8:18pm
Can u please give us the list showing all schools that made up 29 1st class grade and lets have some rest.
2 Likes
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by Anonylander: 8:18pm
Nice. And they're fine too. Super lions (lol)
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by DONADAMS(m): 8:18pm
lions and lionesses
BTW,,a two months old tecno phantom 6 plus for sale
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by beccab78: 8:19pm
congrat education plus beauties not sley queen and instagram.
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by teebaxy(m): 8:19pm
Who their First class epp? I only respect Those who attained such heights in the 1970s....no all this awon omo tika bo di
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by agulion: 8:21pm
congratulations to them, no be beans some of us are only good in tribal war on Nairaland
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by BAILMONEY: 8:22pm
NCANTaskForce:
NCANTaskForce:
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by nwabobo: 8:22pm
So UNN alone takes 14% of first class graduands from the Nigerian Law School.
2 Likes
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by Edoziesmart(m): 8:22pm
Congrat to them all. It is not easy to merit first class
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by osusuallstars: 8:22pm
Will they ever be chief Judge? Na those from educationally less advantaged region, with 3rd class from law school that will still head the judiciary. Which way zooogeria?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by metmichael: 8:24pm
Ijites no dey dull
Congrats my pple
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by salveoP(m): 8:24pm
Congrats to dem ooo!!! It's not by graduating with first class ooo. D market is not funny. U need to have some survival skills and techniques if you want to earn more than 45k a month...
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by cstr1000: 8:24pm
A first class in law is something I somehow don't value too much. Maybe it is because it is in the humanities where talent is more often than not is verbally expressive and skill can be coached.
I hold a first class in the sciences with far more esteem.
1 Like
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by RationalTV: 8:27pm
Enough of recycled old politicians to continue to ruin our future as Nigerian youths.
.
We Nigerian youths are becoming so comfortable with mediocre and enjoying the meagre these old politicians dash us out of our collective Commonwealth they stole in the name of leadership.
.
Enough is enough! Join ''Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)'' now and let's surprise these old politicians come 2019 by electing young, visionary Nigerians into key leadership positions to help us chart a new course for Nigeria. Yes we can do it.
.
Check us out here and indicate your interest to be a member of the revolution party!
.
Join here>>> http://www.nairaland.com/4132223/rational-youth-future-revolution-nigeria
.
Rational Youth For Future Revolution Of Nigeria (RYFFRON)
.
|Re: Four UNN Students That Made First Class At The Nigerian Law School. by Mbliz(f): 8:28pm
cstr1000:mtchew
5 Likes 3 Shares
Which One Will Be Full First? / Things You Should Consider Before Choosing A University / Where Can A Computer Scientist Work
Viewing this topic: keximus(m), lacoach, handelex(m), ruffneck(m), sanpipita(m), obynocute(m), Mammanjnr, babztee(m), zordeek, opokonwa(m), MISSCONGENIALITY(f), Pain, KingRex1, evuna, kelechi50, olagamalin(m), Fantes(m), echelons(m), MobileGees, john4aguero, Ademidd(f), mosegifted, Liebermantic, OGHENAOGIE(m), ollyman90 and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 51