Her husband, Taofiq Alhassan announced a few days ago that she had given birth to a baby. Sadly yesterday evening, her friend announced that she had passed on.



Her friend wrote;



ADIEU FUNKE...

Just days ago, people celebrated with you for the delivery of Ur baby, now the Sun set at noon and U are no more...

May God look after the new born child and give Ur husband, the family, friends of the family and the industry at large the fortitude to bear the loss.

Good night Funke Abisogun @funkealhassanabisogun , wife of my brother Taofeek Al Hassan Abisogun



May her soul rest in peace. Amen!



Auzubillahi Minash Shaitan ir Rajeem

See the type of dirty hospital her husband took her to.



She even looks like a sinner.

A true Muslima wears either a skull cap, a scarf or a hijab. How will she dishonor her body by exposing her hair?



With that said;

Inna lillaahi maa 'akhatha, wa lahu maa 'a'taa, wa kullu shay'in 'indahu bi'ajalin musamman...faltasbir waltahtasib. Auzubillahi Minash Shaitan ir RajeemSee the type of dirty hospital her husband took her to.She even looks like a sinner.A true Muslima wears either a skull cap, a scarf or a hijab. How will she dishonor her body by exposing her hair?With that said;Inna lillaahi maa 'akhatha, wa lahu maa 'a'taa, wa kullu shay'in 'indahu bi'ajalin musamman...faltasbir waltahtasib. 10 Likes 6 Shares

PAINFUL EXIT

R.I.P

May her soul rest in peace.

painful loss

Ogbeni abeg pass small of this ur weed give me



I am sure op no know you, me sef no know you. Rip 2 Likes

One of the things wey dey make we men dey fear if our wife wan born pikin



May the Almighty God make child delivery at ease for all the pregnant women at this moment (Amin)



My Lord! My Lord!

I hate this kind of news.Rip 2 Likes

RIP

You know you have hit an all time low when you start trolling about people's death. How would the loved ones of the deceased feel reading disgusting comments like this about her?



You will die one day too, if people say things like this about your death who will your loved ones react.



Death is not one thing to joke about. Death is pain.

The meaninglessness of life 1 Like

Hmmm

God see all our pregnant women through...

RIP to her. 1 Like

, and some women sells their children all because of money, they don't think of All the pains they went tru during the labor. May her soul rest in peace. This is so sad, and some women sells their children all because of money, they don't think of All the pains they went tru during the labor. May her soul rest in peace.



May her soul rest in peace. Sad news.May her soul rest in peace.

chai !!!! Are we talking about religion here? Do you want to tell me that u are perfect? It takes a sinner to know a sinner, thou shall not judge. Talking about the hospital, what about those that died in expensive hospitals chai !!!! Are we talking about religion here? Do you want to tell me that u are perfect? It takes a sinner to know a sinner, thou shall not judge. Talking about the hospital, what about those that died in expensive hospitals 9 Likes

zinizta:

You'Re An Awesome Scum And So Much Of A Scum Bag That Other Scums Look Up To You.

Nwamaikpe beats explanation









some days he is funny



some days silly



some days a nonentity



some days sensible



Rip to her

rip to the dead

I'm really worried about the rate at which women die these days after/during child birth.



God protect our women.



Is miscarriage now not better than carrying it for 9 months in pain and thereafter dying?



Someone please say something