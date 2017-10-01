₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,899,781 members, 3,868,947 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 09:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) (10834 Views)
|Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 6:52am
Nollywood Actress, Funke Abisogun AlHassan, who gave birth to a newborn baby a few days ago has sadly died.
Her husband, Taofiq Alhassan announced a few days ago that she had given birth to a baby. Sadly yesterday evening, her friend announced that she had passed on.
Her friend wrote;
ADIEU FUNKE...
Just days ago, people celebrated with you for the delivery of Ur baby, now the Sun set at noon and U are no more...
May God look after the new born child and give Ur husband, the family, friends of the family and the industry at large the fortitude to bear the loss.
Good night Funke Abisogun @funkealhassanabisogun , wife of my brother Taofeek Al Hassan Abisogun
May her soul rest in peace. Amen!
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/10/yoruba-actress-funke-abisogun-dies-just.html
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by LasgidiOnline: 6:52am
rip
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:55am
Auzubillahi Minash Shaitan ir Rajeem
See the type of dirty hospital her husband took her to.
She even looks like a sinner.
A true Muslima wears either a skull cap, a scarf or a hijab. How will she dishonor her body by exposing her hair?
With that said;
Inna lillaahi maa 'akhatha, wa lahu maa 'a'taa, wa kullu shay'in 'indahu bi'ajalin musamman...faltasbir waltahtasib.
10 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Wizzykinging(m): 6:57am
PAINFUL EXIT
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:59am
R.I.P
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Lanceslot(m): 7:04am
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by miano: 7:04am
painful loss
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:11am
NwaAmaikpe:
Ogbeni abeg pass small of this ur weed give me
Make I drag small b4 I go jab
38 Likes
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 7:11am
I am sure op no know you, me sef no know you. Rip
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Tuham(m): 7:28am
One of the things wey dey make we men dey fear if our wife wan born pikin
May the Almighty God make child delivery at ease for all the pregnant women at this moment (Amin)
7 Likes
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:34am
My Lord!
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by LadySarah(f): 7:44am
I hate this kind of news.Rip
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by heryur(m): 7:46am
RIP
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by LastMumu: 8:02am
NwaAmaikpe:
You know you have hit an all time low when you start trolling about people's death. How would the loved ones of the deceased feel reading disgusting comments like this about her?
You will die one day too, if people say things like this about your death who will your loved ones react.
Death is not one thing to joke about. Death is pain.
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by tstx(m): 8:05am
The meaninglessness of life
1 Like
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Divay22(f): 8:08am
Hmmm
God see all our pregnant women through...
RIP to her.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by zinizta: 8:40am
NwaAmaikpe:You'Re An Awesome Scum And So Much Of A Scum Bag That Other Scums Look Up To You.
19 Likes
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Larrey(f): 8:52am
This is so sad , and some women sells their children all because of money, they don't think of All the pains they went tru during the labor. May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by KingBish(f): 8:58am
Sad news.
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Larrey(f): 8:59am
NwaAmaikpe:chai !!!! Are we talking about religion here? Do you want to tell me that u are perfect? It takes a sinner to know a sinner, thou shall not judge. Talking about the hospital, what about those that died in expensive hospitals
9 Likes
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by twilliamx: 8:59am
NwaAmaikpe:
Ashiere...
11 Likes
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 8:59am
zinizta:
Nwamaikpe beats explanation
some days he is funny
some days silly
some days a nonentity
some days sensible
science cant explain him
9 Likes
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 9:00am
Rip to her
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Kraspo(m): 9:00am
.
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:01am
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by Mak4web: 9:02am
rip to the dead
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:02am
I'm really worried about the rate at which women die these days after/during child birth.
God protect our women.
Is miscarriage now not better than carrying it for 9 months in pain and thereafter dying?
Someone please say something
|Re: Funke Abisogun AlHassan Dies Days After Childbirth (Photos) by chinedubrazil(m): 9:03am
NwaAmaikpe:
5 Likes 1 Share
See Genevieve Nnaji Then And Now!! / The Voice Nigeria / 5 Photos Of Paul Okoye’s New House That Proves That He’s Too Rich To Go Broke
Viewing this topic: Tstone1(m), addictedwriter(m), rayenigma, whyx06(m), Dollabiz, computerglobal(m), sammhi(m), GatewayPolytech, okito, TEEKAY2000, logadims, PsiData, Seylad2009(m), coolcars3, Damnmaster, malache(m), arote(m), OyiboOyibo, boseoluwakemi, sunny15, Ggee(m), Adeyeancah(m), trigar12(m), Awafolashade(f), igbohausayoruba, Amopeekun(f), hawlahethan(m), Lextronggroup, Deeejah(f), Bakrabas, ITANAMI(m), peachylife, chasamolu, adexoramo(m), stevecantrell, uncolonised(m), Dannys85(m), Potch, TimeMod1, absong6523, Oysdam(m), pafek(m), TEEGER1, olumose001(m), Itzurboi(m), Anjelus(m), Freiden(m), aod1(m), goldbergg, theodara001(f), ramblenoble, emmchi(m), mekuso89(m), Barristertemmie(f), MysteriousPrinc(m), Codedamsel(f), greenstar, dmbb, bharyhour15, cobadit(m), ourchoice(m), olatayo1984(m), inioluwaDaniels(m), Emmyk(m), davinchecodes(m), ilashine, shegerun, muba4huss(m), SaintMorris, utch(m), kaywhynoni, misterkelly, energylee(m), eureka, Fame333(f), fergie001(m), lizzynicole, Orlaboday, ayusbobs(m), swagkingcole(m), tunlade02, olaolayink(m), topzee007, hprime, kofomii, beacon02(m), Mizabey(f), yme77, microbaris, TheCity(m), owensking(m), blkmum700, ramondinho(m), dawbbleOuEi, Nov6(m), Sunkyphil, Haryohdeji(m), infotainment(m), Boyooosa(m), Celegbengz(m), abuabk(m), HeyCorleone(m), sunnymaster(m), karashita, oyeropaul(m) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3