Apply For The Rovedana Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (13 Positions)
Rovedana Limited - When your business needs extend beyond your core competencies, turning to a leading firm in outsourcing and consulting services to help you regain your focus. At Rovedana, our world revolves around your business. Our Business Process Outsourcing practice will assist your business in all forms of operational management so you can increase your productivity and reduce overall costs.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1.) General Manager (Dry-cleaner and Launderer)
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
2.) General Manger - New Business
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
3.) Training Academy Manager
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
4.) Account Officer
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
5.) Dispatch Rider
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
6.) Inspection Officer - Vehicle
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
7.) Security Personnel
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
8.) Personal Assistant
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
9.) Cook
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
10.) Business Development Executive
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
11.) Human Resource Officer
Deadline: 30th October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
12.) Legal Associate
Deadline: 30th October, 2017 .
Click Here To View Details
13.) Automobile Technician
Deadline: 31st October, 2017.
Click Here To View Details
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/rovedana-limited-fresh-job-recruitment-13-positions/
