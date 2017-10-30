



Apply For Sciences Po/Mastercard Foundation Scholarship Program 2018/2019 For Study In France



The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at Sciences Po aims to support talented African students through their studies and to offer the next generation of leaders a world-class social science education, so they can go on to become changemakers in their home countries. The scholarships offered in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation are merit-based scholarships for students from sub-Saharan African countries with an outstanding academic record and strong leadership potential, but who face financial and other barriers to higher education.



These highly selective scholarships are open to candidates applying to the Bachelor’s program, one of the seven graduate schools, or Sciences Po Summer School.



Application Deadline:



Undergraduate: 15 February 2018 midnight (Paris time)



Graduate: 1 February 2018 midnight (Paris time)



Over six years (2017 – 2022), the Scholars Program will fund:



20 scholarships to complete the Sciences Po Bachelor of Arts programme, Africa specialisation

40 scholarships to complete a Master’s programme at one of our seven graduate schools

60 scholarships reserved for Mastercard Foundation Scholars studying at other partner universities and who would like to attend Sciences Po Summer School.



