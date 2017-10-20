Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash (13906 Views)

However, this lady loosens up and started dancing in an extremely erotic manner when HarrySongz brought out cash he intended to spray her.



She extremely and sensuously robbed her big behind against HarrySongz "propeller" that the singer would have "popped champagne" if he didn't exercise self-control



See photos and video below...





WATCH VIDEO OF HOW THE LADY GRINDED HARRYSONGZ VERY HARD>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/harrysongs-female-fan-grind-her-derierre-on-his-crotch-when-she-sees-cash











Harrysong is an ungrateful tout... He is naturally wild... It's good he left five star. Is he eating the microphoneHarrysong is an ungrateful tout... He is naturally wild... It's good he left five star. 22 Likes

Shameless LovePeddler 2 Likes

eezeribe:

Is he eating the microphone

Would you blame him? Would you blame him? 23 Likes 1 Share



And this is news. And this is news. 12 Likes

1 Like

This guy don fat o.BTW,who move this shii to fp? 2 Likes

who tell op say na cash? Its just party-excitement and could be one of his girl dancers sef. Dnt be too fast to conclude even if you were there. 4 Likes

Is there hope for youths of Nigeria? 3 Likes

Ha 2 Likes

eezeribe:

Is he eating the microphone 1 Like

She's Biafran

Equal rights 2 Likes

.

Some arse she got...

eezeribe:

Is he eating the microphone Yes it’s a very delicious ~BISCIPHONE~ Yes it’s a very delicious ~BISCIPHONE~ 1 Like

Evablizin:





And this is news.



And this is CNN? And this is CNN? 2 Likes 1 Share

??

The guy joens self

Harrysong Don dey gym 3 Likes

Harrysong Vs kcee

.

.

Like for harrysong.... share for kcee 4 Likes

So rocking yansh is now news 1 Like

Towncrier247:

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/harrysongs-female-fan-grind-her-derierre-on-his-crotch-when-she-sees-cash na PH na

Op sef na PH naOp sef

women with money

One mumu guy go de one corner go say thats my gf

Women nd stupidity 1 Like

Her Husband now 1 Like

Oga ooo





ashawo kobo kobo