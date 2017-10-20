₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,106 members, 3,870,260 topics. Date: Monday, 23 October 2017 at 08:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash (13906 Views)
|Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Towncrier247: 12:28pm
'Samankwe' crooner Harrysong just shared this raunchy video that was recorded during his performance in Port Harcourt.The video shows him dancing normally with a well endowed lady from the audience whom she invited to the stage.
However, this lady loosens up and started dancing in an extremely erotic manner when HarrySongz brought out cash he intended to spray her.
She extremely and sensuously robbed her big behind against HarrySongz "propeller" that the singer would have "popped champagne" if he didn't exercise self-control
See photos and video below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/harrysongs-female-fan-grind-her-derierre-on-his-crotch-when-she-sees-cash
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Towncrier247: 12:28pm
WATCH VIDEO OF HOW THE LADY GRINDED HARRYSONGZ VERY HARD>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/harrysongs-female-fan-grind-her-derierre-on-his-crotch-when-she-sees-cash
WATCH VIDEO OF HOW THE LADY GRINDED HARRYSONGZ VERY HARD>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/harrysongs-female-fan-grind-her-derierre-on-his-crotch-when-she-sees-cash
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by eezeribe(m): 12:35pm
Is he eating the microphone
Harrysong is an ungrateful tout... He is naturally wild... It's good he left five star.
22 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Homeboiy(m): 12:39pm
Shameless LovePeddler
2 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by decatalyst(m): 1:00pm
eezeribe:
Would you blame him?
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Evablizin(f): 1:34pm
And this is news.
12 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by adeniyi55: 7:15pm
1 Like
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by comshots(m): 7:16pm
This guy don fat o.BTW,who move this shii to fp?
2 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Odianose13(m): 7:16pm
who tell op say na cash? Its just party-excitement and could be one of his girl dancers sef. Dnt be too fast to conclude even if you were there.
4 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Hofbrauhaus: 7:16pm
Is there hope for youths of Nigeria?
3 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by coolestchris(m): 7:16pm
Ha
2 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by sirvvy: 7:16pm
eezeribe:
1 Like
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by oviejnr(m): 7:16pm
She's Biafran
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by EzeEbira(m): 7:17pm
Equal rights
2 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Angelopeters(m): 7:17pm
.
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:17pm
Some arse she got...
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Lagos2Camp: 7:17pm
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Yameater(m): 7:17pm
eezeribe:Yes it’s a very delicious ~BISCIPHONE~
1 Like
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by AnonymustME(m): 7:17pm
Evablizin:
And this is CNN?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Amberon11: 7:17pm
??
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Charlieswhite(m): 7:17pm
The guy joens self
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by patomaniac: 7:18pm
Harrysong Don dey gym
3 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by superpauL(m): 7:18pm
Harrysong Vs kcee
.
.
Like for harrysong.... share for kcee
4 Likes
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Investorbj: 7:18pm
So rocking yansh is now news
1 Like
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by leezzz: 7:18pm
Towncrier247:na PH na
Op sef
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by superior494(m): 7:18pm
women with money
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by toyinjimoh(m): 7:19pm
One mumu guy go de one corner go say thats my gf
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by zeedrous: 7:19pm
Women nd stupidity
1 Like
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by Adaumunocha(f): 7:19pm
Her Husband now
1 Like
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by MillionDollars: 7:19pm
Oga ooo
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by deepwater(f): 7:20pm
ashawo kobo kobo
|Re: Harrysong's Female Fan Grinds Her Derriere On His Crotch When She Sees Cash by jeff44(m): 7:20pm
that camera man in the last pic..will just be having wild thoughts
Chinese Model Sentenced For Posing In Police Uniform / Kenya Moore From Real House Wives Of Atlanta Dating A Nigerian Oil Tycoon / Denzel Washington To Visit Nigeria For Movie Shoot
Viewing this topic: Casmir14(f), baines3(m), Pretty002, mexzony, tekowi, Machini(m), omoadeleye(m), superbloke(m), olajideolajide(m), Mizsylviah(f), omosefeeguaibor(f), Bobo121(m), Jaiyeola24, maeshal(m), Oblitz(m), skyface00(m), simonlee(m), angelo5uk(m), nanizle(m), kinging94, kent05, spending, happney65, xxxtedyxxx(m), PAnaceA7(m), Lojekunle, Kikalee, hirekiller1, ANTONINEUTRON(m), yugoo, Saintsquare(m), Dafreeguy(m), princebabados, kaFANEN(m), judahh, vallycan(m), dokiOloye(m), IdisuleOurOwn(m), Olu12345, BadBlaize(m), Eniburumo(m), praisegiant, Uniqueteco(m), apharm(m), VeecThorr(m), nwokolokingsley(m), memory123(m), FrancisDozie, febo15(m), nasiir7(m), bencarson007(m), Mrbllymer, rajman4001(m), Kenola(m), hurricaneChris, iammee(f), gmou, torhyb(m), Adisaowalla, eyram112(m), donkuso, VerAzriel, chidex28, testify, deolurexy1(m), samev(m), greg1234(m), skedman(m), pweetiedee(f), nelsonpreneur, jamalchance(m), MMA1979(f), elefind, AgentOfAllah, ebujany(m), joeprince23(m), Onlywoman92, Razakipaye, Googleus(m), Hardayrawgbar(m), EIMD(m), loluadebayo, myrrtle(m), Cwhyte(m), chima014(m), batom, Yungknyyght(m), ogalawyer(m), nonnyCE(m), otswag(m), elliotogbebor(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17