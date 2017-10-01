Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Evans In Court For Second Arraignment (2198 Views)

Evans has been arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on charges bordering on kidnapping, murder and illegal possession of firearms. The charges are separate from the ones pressed against him before the Ikeja division of the court.



For how long?

Since he's rich, he'll keep going to court.

Smh 2 Likes

dont really understand his case

Hit like if u are also tired of this Evans story 9 Likes

Don't be surprise if you hear the freedom of this guy.

Anything can happen in Nigeria. Everybody is hungry both Judges and Police.

ok,am waiting for the third arraignment 2 Likes

Fast forward this case pleaseee. ... 1 Like

What a causing the delay for this guy's judgement?

How come he's still alive

@Zulex wetin buhari do you oooooo

This man case don taya me. Pesin wey suppose dey sweat inside kirikiri dey here dey waka from one court to another.



make them free d man joor....

So no new or fresh pictures of Evans? Only this old recycled pictures abi?



Kontinu 1 Like

