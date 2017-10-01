₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by yawadeyonline(m): 1:11pm
Alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, is currently before the Lagos state high court in Igbosere on fresh charges.
Evans has been arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on charges bordering on kidnapping, murder and illegal possession of firearms. The charges are separate from the ones pressed against him before the Ikeja division of the court.
http://yawadeyonline.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/evans-in-court-for-second-arraignment.html
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by CallmeCHIKE: 1:13pm
For how long?
Since he's rich, he'll keep going to court.
Smh
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by yawadeyonline(m): 1:15pm
dont really understand his case
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by fidelmarshal199(f): 1:15pm
Hit like if u are also tired of this Evans story
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by nairavsdollars: 1:26pm
Na only this shirt him get ? It reminds me of that Buhari's long gown whenever he is in UK for treatment
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by SNIPER123: 1:26pm
Don't be surprise if you hear the freedom of this guy.
Anything can happen in Nigeria. Everybody is hungry both Judges and Police.
I am at home
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by romelady(f): 1:27pm
ok,am waiting for the third arraignment
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by Yomiwayne80(m): 1:27pm
Y
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by Realfitbody: 1:27pm
wow
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by modelmike7(m): 1:27pm
Fast forward this case pleaseee. ...
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by GallantKing(m): 1:28pm
What a causing the delay for this guy's judgement?
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by zulex880: 1:32pm
Buhari is a crazy Buffalo
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by lordmanuelle(m): 1:34pm
How come he's still alive
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:35pm
romelady:Arraignment
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by yawadeyonline(m): 1:35pm
@Zulex wetin buhari do you oooooo
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by passyhansome(m): 1:38pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by SNIPER123: 1:38pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by romelady(f): 1:38pm
Oluwasaeon:
Thanks ���
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by eagleonearth(m): 1:40pm
This man case don taya me. Pesin wey suppose dey sweat inside kirikiri dey here dey waka from one court to another.
Buy and drive nissan micra is available at 280k
Check my siggy for my contact
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by ekene9: 1:40pm
make them free d man joor....
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by Penalty82(m): 1:40pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by Dandsome: 1:41pm
So no new or fresh pictures of Evans? Only this old recycled pictures abi?
Kontinu
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by yawadeyonline(m): 1:44pm
lol........dandsome
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by AK6464(m): 1:45pm
|Re: Evans In Court For Second Arraignment by paradigmshift(m): 1:52pm
make them free this guy abeg
