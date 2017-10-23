Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu (8181 Views)

A correspondent, who conducted a market survey on the staple on Monday, observed that the price has gone down from as high as N1, 250 to between N450 and N500 per paint bucket.



The paint bucket of four-litre is usually the standard measure for cereals in South East.



Many buyers, who came to purchase the staple in markets in Enugu, said they were happy as they could get white garri for N450 and yellow garri for N500.



A buyer said that they prayed the price could crash further, while another said it should continue at its current price.



The traders attributed the price crash to the current bumper harvest of cassava after many Nigerians had yielded the call to return to the farm.



A garri seller at Garki Market, Mrs Obioma Ukoh, said that many people went into cassava farming since last year and for that its price had drastically dropped.



“I pray that people will continue to plant cassava, this way there will be no reason to buy it as high as N1, 250 again,’’ she said.



Mr James Ugwu, a teacher in one of the secondary schools in Enugu, also said that the low price was as a result of the bumper harvest of cassava this year.



Ugwu, who spoke at Kenyatta Market, said that the price would not get higher anymore as everyone had learnt a lesson and many had gone back to farming.



A corps member, Miss Ifeoma Ogbologu, who came for shopping at Akwata Market, said she was happy buying garri at the rate of N450, explaining that it was not easy when the price was N1, 250.



Punch is using seasonal price changes to write article. I hope some peopld don't hijack it for propaganda. 3 Likes

How good is Enugu garri? supply business would make sense.





But when you bring the garri in Lagos, Omo nile, LASG taxes, Market women association dues, transport, traffic etc would make the price exorbitant ... But where is lalasticlala sefBut when you bring the garri in Lagos, Omo nile, LASG taxes, Market women association dues, transport, traffic etc would make the price exorbitant ... 1 Like

how does that affect the price of garri in the market? 1 Like

Orobo2Lekpa:

how does that affect the price of garri in the market? Funny. We always ask how govt moves affect cost of garri for the common man. Funny. We always ask how govt moves affect cost of garri for the common man. 1 Like

They will now say is their hard work but when a married man steals keke napep, na Jubrin's fault. 12 Likes 2 Shares

DozieInc:

How good is Enugu garri? supply business would make sense. Insight Insight 1 Like

When will prices of ogbono, egusi, yam, goat, cow, burukutu, ogogoro, Palm wine, rice, kulikuli, fish etc drop? 1 Like

Nice One

Better days ahead 4 Likes

Good

Made in nsukka galli(in anambra man's tongue)..... 8 Likes

python1:

They will now say is their hard work but when a married man steals keke napep, na Jubrin's fault. 1 Like 1 Share

Lol for my village wetin we wan do with garri? We only process it and send it to the south east. Garri is chaff! Anyway, while other Nigerians were crying about change, my people made millions from garri, thank God! Anything that has a disadvantage also has an advantage.

ds

Nice! Make e reach here sha...

Ballmer:

so make we come fry garri so make we come fry garri

Badluck For some people Badluck For some people

More of these

Its everywhere, the price as drastically reduced.Bad market to those that invested huge in cassava farming. One of my friend refused to sell even wen d price was high, he said he is waiting till d price rises further, tgat he want to buy latest Toyota corolla frm d sale... sowrie bro

Atiku2019:

Nice One

Sai Baba.... Sai Baba.... 5 Likes

Nice one.

Cheap news like this runs my stomach.. Which Enugu are they talking about ?.. I hope it is not this same coal city am in..

Abi 042 don get a multi-million dollar company commisioned by Buhari which produces garri.. Yeye dey smell..

Good for them. It's still N800/N600 over here.

Wow,another good news for the buhari regime.i know haters would not like such news.up apc,up buhari. 1 Like

arewafederation:





Sai Baba.... kai kai kai

abokii bakayana kachi kwo ya ba na abunchi tuwo shinkafa ba fura d'nunu masha Allah amin kai kai kaiabokii bakayana kachi kwo ya ba na abunchi tuwo shinkafa ba fura d'nunu masha Allah amin

Same thing here in Owerri. But Ohaji garri, the king of them all, cost N700. And that's the one I prefer.

Desyner:

Punch is using seasonal price changes to write article. I hope some peopld don't hijack it for propaganda.

Whether seasonal or action film, we should celebrate the reduction Whether seasonal or action film, we should celebrate the reduction

i was even surprise today at the market here in Akure when i prize a congo of garri that was as high as 450 last year, now170 naira.

In PH

Red garri is N700/paint bucket

White garri is N600/paint bucket