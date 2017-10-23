₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Price of garri, a staple in the country, has dropped by more than 60 percent in Enugu within four months.
A correspondent, who conducted a market survey on the staple on Monday, observed that the price has gone down from as high as N1, 250 to between N450 and N500 per paint bucket.
The paint bucket of four-litre is usually the standard measure for cereals in South East.
Many buyers, who came to purchase the staple in markets in Enugu, said they were happy as they could get white garri for N450 and yellow garri for N500.
A buyer said that they prayed the price could crash further, while another said it should continue at its current price.
The traders attributed the price crash to the current bumper harvest of cassava after many Nigerians had yielded the call to return to the farm.
A garri seller at Garki Market, Mrs Obioma Ukoh, said that many people went into cassava farming since last year and for that its price had drastically dropped.
“I pray that people will continue to plant cassava, this way there will be no reason to buy it as high as N1, 250 again,’’ she said.
Mr James Ugwu, a teacher in one of the secondary schools in Enugu, also said that the low price was as a result of the bumper harvest of cassava this year.
Ugwu, who spoke at Kenyatta Market, said that the price would not get higher anymore as everyone had learnt a lesson and many had gone back to farming.
A corps member, Miss Ifeoma Ogbologu, who came for shopping at Akwata Market, said she was happy buying garri at the rate of N450, explaining that it was not easy when the price was N1, 250.
http://punchng.com/price-of-garri-drops-by-60-in-enugu/
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Desyner: 3:07pm
Punch is using seasonal price changes to write article. I hope some peopld don't hijack it for propaganda.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by DozieInc(m): 3:08pm
How good is Enugu garri? supply business would make sense.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Keneking: 3:08pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
But when you bring the garri in Lagos, Omo nile, LASG taxes, Market women association dues, transport, traffic etc would make the price exorbitant ...
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Orobo2Lekpa: 3:08pm
how does that affect the price of garri in the market?
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Desyner: 3:09pm
Orobo2Lekpa:Funny. We always ask how govt moves affect cost of garri for the common man.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by python1: 3:11pm
They will now say is their hard work but when a married man steals keke napep, na Jubrin's fault.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Desyner: 3:13pm
DozieInc:Insight
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by AngelicBeing: 3:14pm
When will prices of ogbono, egusi, yam, goat, cow, burukutu, ogogoro, Palm wine, rice, kulikuli, fish etc drop?
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Atiku2019: 3:44pm
Nice One
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by ikombe: 3:44pm
Better days ahead
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by kingJoya(m): 3:45pm
Good
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by ghosteen(m): 3:45pm
Made in nsukka galli(in anambra man's tongue).....
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by aleeyus(m): 3:46pm
python1:
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by TEYA: 3:46pm
Lol for my village wetin we wan do with garri? We only process it and send it to the south east. Garri is chaff! Anyway, while other Nigerians were crying about change, my people made millions from garri, thank God! Anything that has a disadvantage also has an advantage.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by parzdor(m): 3:47pm
ds
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by itsandi(m): 3:47pm
Nice! Make e reach here sha...
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by free2ryhme: 3:47pm
Ballmer:
so make we come fry garri
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by chinedubrazil(m): 3:48pm
Badluck For some people
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by loneatar: 3:48pm
More of these
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by HermesParis: 3:49pm
Its everywhere, the price as drastically reduced.Bad market to those that invested huge in cassava farming. One of my friend refused to sell even wen d price was high, he said he is waiting till d price rises further, tgat he want to buy latest Toyota corolla frm d sale... sowrie bro
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by arewafederation: 3:51pm
Atiku2019:
Sai Baba....
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Pavore9: 3:51pm
Nice one.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Qsscruz(m): 3:54pm
Cheap news like this runs my stomach.. Which Enugu are they talking about ?.. I hope it is not this same coal city am in..
Abi 042 don get a multi-million dollar company commisioned by Buhari which produces garri.. Yeye dey smell..
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Atlantia(f): 3:57pm
Good for them. It's still N800/N600 over here.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by senatordave1: 3:59pm
Wow,another good news for the buhari regime.i know haters would not like such news.up apc,up buhari.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Nebuzaradan: 3:59pm
arewafederation:kai kai kai
abokii bakayana kachi kwo ya ba na abunchi tuwo shinkafa ba fura d'nunu masha Allah amin
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by MissingBudget: 3:59pm
Same thing here in Owerri. But Ohaji garri, the king of them all, cost N700. And that's the one I prefer.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by davodyguy: 4:00pm
Desyner:
Whether seasonal or action film, we should celebrate the reduction
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by gebest: 4:02pm
i was even surprise today at the market here in Akure when i prize a congo of garri that was as high as 450 last year, now170 naira.
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by fasterwell(m): 4:05pm
In PH
Red garri is N700/paint bucket
White garri is N600/paint bucket
|Re: Price Of Garri Drops By 60% In Enugu by Malayy(m): 4:06pm
wetin concern me?
