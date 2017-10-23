Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour (3965 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lol.. ..some guys are simply bitter 1 Like

More

Damn!!!! Reply of life, this one weak me. 11 Likes

Damn it was too brutal



Hope the guy dont end up being sued. 3 Likes

Ahhhhhhhhhhhh yaiiiiiiii .... This one weak me...... Oooh.....

Patience Jonathan must see this 2 Likes

physically, that reply will hurt more than this... 7 Likes

cc MissyB3 Fynestboi

ceezarhh:

physically, that reply will hurt more than this...



like seriously..... I don begin dey pity Davido like seriously..... I don begin dey pity Davido 4 Likes

People are wicked...such reply.





The way Davido handled the whole issue added salt to the injury.



Imagin partying in Benin while one of your 3 friends that died mysteriously was being laid to rest in Anambra.



No condolence whatsoever, no representative...and he expect nerves not to be frayed The fact still remains that many people are embittered over the whole saga.The way Davido handled the whole issue added salt to the injury.Imagin partying in Benin while one of your 3 friends that died mysteriously was being laid to rest in Anambra.No condolence whatsoever, no representative...and he expect nerves not to be frayed 14 Likes

Ah!!! I don't know what to say again 2 Likes

Fynestboi MissyB3 front page asap....guys are not smiling

Good One keep representing the country well in the music industry. see that reply just like say them give person finishing /summer slam in mortal kombat /wresting.

Choi see reply



Leaked bedroom photos of ASP Amina alleged concubine to IGP Choi see reply

Bigger you everyday Davido

Dat guy wicked oh

If Nigerians reacted to cyber-bullying the way the some parts of the world do, plenty people for don commit suicide for this country. 3 Likes

alcmene:

The fact still remains that many people are embittered over the whole saga.



The way Davido handled the whole issue added salt to the injury.



Imagin partying in Benin while one of your 3 friends that died mysteriously was being laid to rest in Anambra.



No condolence whatsoever, no representative...and he expect nerves not to be frayed You can go and kill yourself on the matter

Even after he cancelled his shows in America to mourn his friends. Bad Belle everywhere You can go and kill yourself on the matterEven after he cancelled his shows in America to mourn his friends. Bad Belle everywhere 6 Likes 1 Share

I know Wizkid is more talented than Davido, but this Davido kid is a huge star in Africa. I saw a video of him driving through the streets of Guinea, and the the crowd cheering him was monumental. You had people lined up on both sides of the road and even on overhead bridges...all chanting, DAVIDO! DAVIDO!!

That tweet should be deleted.



He can kill faster than a bullet 1 Like

That is what makes some M0r0ns feel great.





When they talk people down.

I dont understand

The guy wey reply jobless die.

If na juju make him too go do the juju

Ur mate the make their own success u na to the hate another man success..

Sense fall on him









OBO baddest



ABklassic come see your village boy oh.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Savage 2 Likes

good for him

Seriously

alcmene:

The fact still remains that many people are embittered over the whole saga.



The way Davido handled the whole issue added salt to the injury.



Imagin partying in Benin while one of your 3 friends that died mysteriously was being laid to rest in Anambra.



No condolence whatsoever, no representative...and he expect nerves not to be frayed





So make him no hustle again

Because person die

Bros Biko

Let the dead bury the dead naw

Him done try So make him no hustle againBecause person dieBros BikoLet the dead bury the dead nawHim done try 3 Likes 1 Share

like play like play i don tire fr naija celebs...make i go hustle my own my money