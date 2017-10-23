₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by alcmene: 3:14pm
Lol.. ..some guys are simply bitter
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by alcmene: 3:17pm
More
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by kunlesufyan(m): 3:19pm
Damn!!!! Reply of life, this one weak me.
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by alcmene: 3:33pm
Damn it was too brutal
Hope the guy dont end up being sued.
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by kingjomezy(m): 3:34pm
Ahhhhhhhhhhhh yaiiiiiiii .... This one weak me...... Oooh.....
Patience Jonathan must see this
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by ceezarhh(m): 3:37pm
physically, that reply will hurt more than this...
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by alcmene: 3:38pm
cc MissyB3 Fynestboi
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by alcmene: 3:48pm
ceezarhh:
like seriously..... I don begin dey pity Davido
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by DozieInc(m): 3:58pm
People are wicked...such reply.
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by alcmene: 4:14pm
The fact still remains that many people are embittered over the whole saga.
The way Davido handled the whole issue added salt to the injury.
Imagin partying in Benin while one of your 3 friends that died mysteriously was being laid to rest in Anambra.
No condolence whatsoever, no representative...and he expect nerves not to be frayed
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by Estellar: 4:44pm
Ah!!! I don't know what to say again
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by alcmene: 4:53pm
Fynestboi MissyB3 front page asap....guys are not smiling
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by Teewhy2: 5:08pm
Good One keep representing the country well in the music industry. see that reply just like say them give person finishing /summer slam in mortal kombat /wresting.
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by introxept: 5:09pm
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by modelmike7(m): 5:10pm
Bigger you everyday Davido
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by ojmaroni247(m): 5:10pm
Dat guy wicked oh
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by pmc01(m): 5:10pm
If Nigerians reacted to cyber-bullying the way the some parts of the world do, plenty people for don commit suicide for this country.
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by modelmike7(m): 5:10pm
alcmene:You can go and kill yourself on the matter
Even after he cancelled his shows in America to mourn his friends. Bad Belle everywhere
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by kay29000(m): 5:11pm
I know Wizkid is more talented than Davido, but this Davido kid is a huge star in Africa. I saw a video of him driving through the streets of Guinea, and the the crowd cheering him was monumental. You had people lined up on both sides of the road and even on overhead bridges...all chanting, DAVIDO! DAVIDO!!
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by chukxy44(m): 5:11pm
That tweet should be deleted.
He can kill faster than a bullet
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by AntiWailer: 5:11pm
That is what makes some M0r0ns feel great.
When they talk people down.
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by tolexy123: 5:11pm
I dont understand
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by SEMO007(m): 5:11pm
The guy wey reply jobless die.
If na juju make him too go do the juju
Ur mate the make their own success u na to the hate another man success..
Sense fall on him
OBO baddest
ABklassic come see your village boy oh..
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by oviejnr(m): 5:12pm
Savage
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by oziegbep: 5:13pm
good for him
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by dust144(m): 5:13pm
Seriously
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by SEMO007(m): 5:13pm
alcmene:
So make him no hustle again
Because person die
Bros Biko
Let the dead bury the dead naw
Him done try
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by EmekaBlue(m): 5:13pm
like play like play i don tire fr naija celebs...make i go hustle my own my money
|Re: Davido Tweets About His Crowded Sierra Leone Tour by Tamarapetty(f): 5:13pm
davido dan die
