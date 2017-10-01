₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 3:20pm
A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her class teacher at a school in Orlu area of Imo state. After the matter was exposed and people started picking interest in the case, the alleged rapist is now being labelled an insane man. According to an online report, even the police that arrested him are asking that he should be forgiven due to his "mental condition".
Below is what was shared on Instagram by Break or Makeup
Please please please Before we take down this post .I want justice for this young 2 years old girl who was raped by her class teacher and now the teachers people are claiming that he is in sane .Pls tag anyone who can assist us . IMO state .I want us to work on shutting down the school and bringing the man to book .If there is anyway you want to assist us , please send a dm .
This happened in Imo state From orlu precisely, please who can join hands to help us bring this man to book.
Part 2 This morning,they called me at the station and they were saying the guy is mentally deranged ..that I should pardon him and I was asking the school authorities how a mentally deranged man could be employed as a teacher in a school..what a shame!! and the baby's test results just came out and she's safe but the hospital said we should wait for a month before we come for HIV test cos the disease doesn't manifest immediately..
But am still sticking to leaving the idiot there at least until his bail
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Evablizin(f): 3:32pm
Liars.
So the teacher is now a mad man abi,no problem,real madness is coming,may original and real madness fall heavily on him.
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by loneatar: 3:33pm
No need for jail term even animal can act such
Kill him simple
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by ceezarhh(m): 3:33pm
so the teacher had an erection, and the only place he could stick his rod is between the legs of a two years old girl?...I am weak!...
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by 2chainzz(m): 3:34pm
And he had a hard on.
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by dingbang(m): 3:34pm
Rape as in? He put his big manhood inside a very very very tight hole and it passed through?
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Pinkfeet: 3:39pm
they need to castrate him straight . useless man
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by 9jvirgin(m): 3:58pm
Wow
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by modelmike7(m): 3:58pm
WHEN WILL THIS CASTRATION BILL FOR RAPIST BE PASSED INTO LAW?!
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by modelmikeI(m): 3:58pm
Mentally unstable animal
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by userplainly(m): 3:58pm
they don't call it the "IMO" for nothing
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Andrella51(f): 3:59pm
orlu again?
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Mujaheedeen300: 3:59pm
What a world. .!
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by bigtt76(f): 3:59pm
I hope Okoroawusa will erect a statue to him too as he did to Zuma (a known knackis man)
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by EWAagoyin(m): 3:59pm
So a man prick stand for 2 years old
Btw tecno is a very useless brand stay away from it and all other mediatek devices
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Marcelinho(m): 3:59pm
death sentence or nothing
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Oxster(m): 4:00pm
He's pussypressed
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Oxster(m): 4:00pm
ceezarhh:
Ayam weaker than you
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by saraki2019(m): 4:01pm
A BIAFRAN DEFLOWERIM A BIAFLAM INFANT,
when people are brainwashed by a terrorist,
they tend to behave like animals
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by kaama68: 4:01pm
rochas ppl don start again ooo
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by HermesParis: 4:01pm
I dont get 2 years old...nd e enter or he is jst rubbing it on the surface.?
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by killdiabetes(f): 4:01pm
Eeeehhhhh. This assault is becoming alarming this days. What has gotten into all this molestors.
Sexual assaults everywhere.....
May the good Lord heal our land ooo!
MW, battling with diabetes? check my profile for a natural way out
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by cutefergiee(m): 4:01pm
How does one explain dis one now?
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Riko2(m): 4:02pm
Na dem Biafra's dis people and crime is Like 5&6,dere Love 4 crimes knows no bound
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 4:02pm
They should remove his testicles and feed it to d Dogs
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by temitemi1(m): 4:02pm
SAD
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by NLbully(m): 4:03pm
Aye mi temi bami!!!
Abeg who get that guy wey put hand for his head with his mouth opened meme
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by Nackzy: 4:03pm
Pls take him to prison so they can Bleep his ass
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by ghosteen(m): 4:03pm
this one weak my soul............
|Re: Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo by itiswellandwell: 4:03pm
Sad
