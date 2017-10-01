Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Teacher Defiles His 2-Year-Old Student At A School In Imo State. Photo (10334 Views)

Below is what was shared on Instagram by Break or Makeup



Please please please Before we take down this post .I want justice for this young 2 years old girl who was raped by her class teacher and now the teachers people are claiming that he is in sane .Pls tag anyone who can assist us . IMO state .I want us to work on shutting down the school and bringing the man to book .If there is anyway you want to assist us , please send a dm .



This happened in Imo state From orlu precisely, please who can join hands to help us bring this man to book.



Part 2 This morning,they called me at the station and they were saying the guy is mentally deranged ..that I should pardon him and I was asking the school authorities how a mentally deranged man could be employed as a teacher in a school..what a shame!! and the baby's test results just came out and she's safe but the hospital said we should wait for a month before we come for HIV test cos the disease doesn't manifest immediately..



But am still sticking to leaving the idiot there at least until his bail



Liars.





So the teacher is now a mad man abi,no problem,real madness is coming,may original and real madness fall heavily on him. Liars.So the teacher is now a mad man abi,no problem,real madness is coming,may original and real madness fall heavily on him. 10 Likes

even animal can act such

Kill him simple No need for jail termeven animal can act suchKill him simple 1 Like

so the teacher had an erection, and the only place he could stick his rod is between the legs of a two years old girl?...I am weak!... 8 Likes

And he had a hard on. 1 Like

Rape as in? He put his big manhood inside a very very very tight hole and it passed through?

they need to castrate him straight . useless man

Wow

WHEN WILL THIS CASTRATION BILL FOR RAPIST BE PASSED INTO LAW?! 1 Like

Mentally unstable animal

they don't call it the "IMO" for nothing

orlu again?

What a world. .! 1 Like







Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/2-year-old-girl-raped-class-teacher-school-imo-state-photo.html I hope Okoroawusa will erect a statue to him too as he did to Zuma (a known knackis man)

So a man prick stand for 2 years old





death sentence or nothing

He's pussypressed

ceezarhh:

so the teacher had an erection, and the only place he could stick his rod is between the legs of a two years old girl?...I am weak!...





Ayam weaker than you Ayam weaker than you 2 Likes

A BIAFRAN DEFLOWERIM A BIAFLAM INFANT,

when people are brainwashed by a terrorist,

they tend to behave like animals 1 Like

rochas ppl don start again ooo

2 years old...nd e enter or he is jst rubbing it on the surface. ? I dont get2 years old...nd e enteror he is jst rubbing it on the surface.





Eeeehhhhh. This assault is becoming alarming this days. What has gotten into all this molestors.





Sexual assaults everywhere.....





May the good Lord heal our land ooo!





Eeeehhhhh. This assault is becoming alarming this days. What has gotten into all this molestors.

Sexual assaults everywhere.....

May the good Lord heal our land ooo!

How does one explain dis one now?

Na dem Biafra's dis people and crime is Like 5&6,dere Love 4 crimes knows no bound 1 Like

They should remove his testicles and feed it to d Dogs

SAD





Abeg who get that guy wey put hand for his head with his mouth opened meme Aye mi temi bami!!!Abeg who get that guy wey put hand for his head with his mouth opened meme

Pls take him to prison so they can Bleep his ass

this one weak my soul............ 1 Like