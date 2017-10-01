₦airaland Forum

Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by KingstonDome: 4:54pm
See pictures of Star boy Wizkid on a private jet as he flies put from Ghana to London where he attended and preformed at Becca At 10 concert.

See pictures below,

Lalasticlala

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by kingxsamz(m): 5:08pm
baba nla... Giving frog fans sleepless nights since 2010

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by Tamarapetty(f): 5:11pm
sad how does this help nigeria?

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by TheHistorian(m): 5:20pm
He doesn't own the Private Jet.

#NoFuss.

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by jonnytad(m): 5:20pm
Omode olowo..... when God pickup a young man's call people start askn questions like the guy askn for the importance of these pictures. Well, its to proof that some people are still living well despite buhari's unleashed hardship.
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by RobinHez(m): 5:20pm
How did Nairaland get to this stage biko?

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by 2O17: 5:21pm
Ok
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by Raph01: 5:21pm
kingxsamz:
baba nla...
Giving frog fans sleepless nights since 2010
grin grin Guy U no get Joy at all grin grin

Check My signature. U'll love it.
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by modelmike7(m): 5:21pm
Sage trip and keep balling kid bro.
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by twentyk(m): 5:21pm
I luv wizzy no doubt... Babanla indeed...



But I'm team #obo#..there is something bout David(yeah with his voice)...anytime davido jump on your track he def kill it.....in fact I'm always looking forward to his part....eg wait,osinachi,summerbody,foh for you,carolina etc.....
Also if it was David pictured in a private jet you'd see at least 5people there with him....

I love both but if im gone be spending a weekend with any of them then its definitely davido with his 30 billion gang....
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by directonpc(m): 5:21pm
Let me come and be going


Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by destiny322(m): 5:22pm
Star boi wizzy... U are living my dreams bro... Shine on
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by apikipiki1(m): 5:22pm
kingxsamz:
baba nla...
Giving frog fans sleepless nights since 2010
hahahahahahahahahhahahahaha
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by heryurh(m): 5:22pm
Man like Wiz! cool

#TeamOBO #TeamWiz

I'm def' a Fan of both parties..

All of you kill urself! angry

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by SEMO007(m): 5:22pm
kingxsamz:
baba nla...
Giving frog fans sleepless nights since 2010






Must u mention frog voice
E b like say this frog voice the give u sleepless night since 1998
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by Magnifik18: 5:22pm
GOD, continue to bless his hustle and mine as well...
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by oviejnr(m): 5:22pm
TheHistorian:
He doesn't own the Private Jet.

#NoFuss.
you've been noticed undecided undecided

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by kay29000(m): 5:23pm
Nice. The life of a superstar.
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by princealexndre(m): 5:23pm
Always no 1 everyday.
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by Akinola2543(m): 5:23pm
baba nla
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by Lopon1: 5:23pm
Na man you be
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by crixuss(m): 5:23pm
He still looks like a kid
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by adeniyi55: 5:24pm
Photo of new apple product

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by pmc01(m): 5:24pm
kingxsamz:
baba nla...
Giving frog fans sleepless nights since 2010

And keeping you jobless, looking for Baba Nla news upandan
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by minexpo(m): 5:24pm
kingxsamz:
baba nla...
Giving frog fans sleepless nights since 2010
grin grin

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by morereb10: 5:24pm
smh
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by oviejnr(m): 5:24pm
kingxsamz:
baba nla...
Giving frog fans sleepless nights since 2010
grin

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by brownsugar23: 5:24pm
how those this effect the nigeria economy
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by BrutalJab: 5:25pm
mtcheeew
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by cutefergiee(m): 5:25pm
so even if the plane is grounded and person snap inside, he is also on his way to London?
ok ooooooo....

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid On A Private Jet As He Flies Out To London by Bella13: 5:26pm
