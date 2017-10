Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Shares Photo Of Hailey Veronica Adeleke, His Daughter & "Last Born" (2849 Views)

The Singer wrote;

“Hailey baby, my last born“.



u try







Baby so cute...awwww U sure say she go be your lastbornBaby so cute...awwww 2 Likes

Lol....This should let his baby mamas know that he's not getting married..... last born ni..

lastborn ke?? Only time will tell... 1 Like

last born bawo

Nice

You are young now, when you grow older you will know and understand the implications and complications of having several children outside

He will surely use her for money ritual....

fine girl





Music and sport are the only voice of the Nigerian youth!



Sunofgod:

He will surely use her for money ritual.... u well so? u well so?

Ok

Wia is Tagbo?

D baby looks like puff puff

This baby is cuter than the first, upcoming yoruba demons will sha do to them what you are doing to people's daughter.

anyway congrats to him

Nice one Davido

Congrats

How many e get before lol

Sunofgod:

He will surely use her for money ritual....



Cutie

this guy is just blessed .

Sunofgod:

He will surely use her for money ritual.... Bro fear God abeg Bro fear God abeg



itspzpics:

last born bawo

nikkypearl:

U sure say she go be your lastborn





Baby so cute...awwww

chimimi:

lastborn ke?? Only time will tell... Whats with all of you shouting last born ke, last born bawo etc? Is it that y'all have a problem understanding simple English? Even if he will have other kid{s} later, the fact still remains this {Hailey} is his last born presently... Nonsense!

has he hang his joystick

Wtf is bailey?

Cute Girl.. Just Make Sure You Dnt Become A Slay Queen In Future

How dem dey know last born of man wey dey alive?