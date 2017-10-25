Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) (2078 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





As shared on instagram by Timaya with caption...



Always a good time with ma twin bro @jim.iyke. This man is something else. Lol.....

Via http://www.gistmore.com/actor-jim-iyke-timaya-spends-night-together-bar-lagos



Jim Iyke shared this dope photo of himself and Bayelsa singer Timaya, and they chilled at a cool bar in Lagos.As shared on instagram by Timaya with caption...

them no dey sleep

I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me







he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.

widepussy:

g





nor be only widepussy



Naaa broadnipplee







See ur flat old bweast like Buhari own





Bee , soldier ant and olumo rock fall on ur bushpig kpekus nor be only widepussyNaaa broadnippleeSee ur flat old bweast like Buhari ownBee , soldier ant and olumo rock fall on ur bushpig kpekus 1 Like 1 Share

widepussy:

I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me







he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting. you are here saying things about jim iyke by the way what made your pus§y wide is it not sex? you are here saying things about jim iyke by the way what made your pus§y wide is it not sex? 1 Like

widepussy:

I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me







he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting. why do i have this feeling you have been bleeped by jim iyke black mamba, datz y you have a wide pussy why do i have this feeling you have been bleeped by jim iyke black mamba, datz y you have a wide pussy

See as this one put leg for table..mstw





For scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit I guess I should go and fry beans nowFor scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit http://arrhem.blogspot.com

That man making a call beside them is richer than both of them combined....

Okay

widepussy:

I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me







he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting. .

Two dope niggas.

widepussy:

I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me







he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting. With your moniker, its obvious that you are a guy hiding behind a female moniker, for the aim of seeking cheap attention.... Sense fall on you. 1 Like

eezeribe:

That man making a call beside them is richer than both of them combined.... But u can lie, u know d man But u can lie, u know d man

eezeribe:

That man making a call beside them is richer than both of them combined.... But u can lie, u know d man But u can lie, u know d man

widepussy:

I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me







he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting. I DONT THINK YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO COMPLAIN WITH THE TITLE OF YOUR HANDLE. I DONT THINK YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO COMPLAIN WITH THE TITLE OF YOUR HANDLE.

Dope

widepussy:

I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me







he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting. and ur pussy is wide and ur pussy is wide

I believe @widepussy above me for a tiny one



Reasons "PROFILE PICTURE" says it all

Praisles:

See as this one put leg for table..mstw



"You can remove a man from the bush, but you cannot remove the bush from a man"



They will always wear dark glasses in darkness "You can remove a man from the bush, but you cannot remove the bush from a man"They will always wear dark glasses in darkness

they somehow look alike