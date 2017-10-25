₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,869 members, 3,872,968 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 09:05 AM

Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) (2078 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by MrGist: 6:34am
Jim Iyke shared this dope photo of himself and Bayelsa singer Timaya, and they chilled at a cool bar in Lagos.

As shared on instagram by Timaya with caption...

Always a good time with ma twin bro @jim.iyke. This man is something else. Lol.....

Via http://www.gistmore.com/actor-jim-iyke-timaya-spends-night-together-bar-lagos

Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by miano: 6:38am
them no dey sleep
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by widepussy(f): 6:44am
I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me



he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:54am
widepussy:
g



undecided nor be only widepussy

Naaa broadnipplee



See ur flat old bweast like Buhari own grin


Bee , soldier ant and olumo rock fall on ur bushpig kpekus

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:02am
widepussy:
I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me



he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.
you are here saying things about jim iyke by the way what made your pus§y wide is it not sex?

1 Like

Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 7:06am
widepussy:
I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me



he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.
why do i have this feeling you have been bleeped by jim iyke black mamba, datz y you have a wide pussy
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Praisles(f): 7:09am
See as this one put leg for table..mstw
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by arrhem: 7:11am
I guess I should go and fry beans nowundecided

For scholarships, schools admission, visa processing, etc to study in any country visit http://arrhem.blogspot.com
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 7:12am
That man making a call beside them is richer than both of them combined....
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Fxmanager(m): 7:21am
Okay
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:22am
widepussy:
I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me



he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.
.

Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 7:24am
Two dope niggas.
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 7:25am
widepussy:
I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me



he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.
With your moniker, its obvious that you are a guy hiding behind a female moniker, for the aim of seeking cheap attention.... Sense fall on you.

1 Like

Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by haykes: 7:35am
eezeribe:
That man making a call beside them is richer than both of them combined....
But u can lie, u know d man
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by haykes: 7:37am
eezeribe:
That man making a call beside them is richer than both of them combined....
But u can lie, u know d man
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:51am
widepussy:
I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me



he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.
I DONT THINK YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO COMPLAIN WITH THE TITLE OF YOUR HANDLE.
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by looseweight: 8:55am
Dope
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 8:58am
widepussy:
I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me



he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.
and ur pussy is wide
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by ibkgab001: 8:59am
I believe @widepussy above me for a tiny one

Reasons "PROFILE PICTURE" says it all
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by morbeta(m): 8:59am
Praisles:
See as this one put leg for table..mstw


"You can remove a man from the bush, but you cannot remove the bush from a man"

They will always wear dark glasses in darkness grin grin grin
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by lovelyncakes17: 9:00am
they somehow look alike
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by KarlWest: 9:04am
Lovely ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !
Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by 8stargeneral: 9:04am
Two old niggas

(0) (Reply)

Asa Featured In Elle Brazil, Tops Cnn List / Johnwestly 4 Facebook / Kate Moss Chosen As New Face Of Mango

Viewing this topic: WellEndowed, SirPencil(m), corenewsonline, Partyrider(m), Truth234, davle1, Zenith21(m), Eke40seven(m), panco, seglius(m), shinarlaura(f), cremeboy, manneger2, OtunbaAde101(m), osleek, chizzy161(f), livingstoneony(m), ghanaman5050, Cladez(m), Airforce1(m), rasazee(m), Eddie360(m), kay2cee, Ezyoung(m), ibkgab001, odave, tiswell(m), osaggy(m), jocijoo, Naddy2020, femiranking28(m), Iamsheye(m), samirchudi(m), u11ae1013, Reuz, mema900, Ina2k(m), Mc23, HopeAlive16(f), Charly17(m), davidwemby, tonysmart2017, Evaberry(f), duroc(m), ANTONINEUTRON(m), Halifaxguy, newsomtin(m), NmeriEkele(m), Yomitogreat, lukasa, tesotech, ajatim(m), Prospy3(m), braine, RapportNaija(m), Cdc7, cephsaidu(m), aademola11, Teemeedlaw(m), ralijaafar, guccimilan(m), Iyblings, def111(m), piperson(m), bigsam76(m), mebad(m), leyeakanji(m), adeabimbola700(m), IyayiSon(m), KendrickAyomide(m), okogbemyk(m), drizslim(m), mrcyril66, ShawnMcJoe, abes(m), Bhol28, XXLDICK(m), jinwas(m), 8stargeneral, mofus1, bjolat(m), Skizzy(m), majorprince, ayxmania, Dewaxy(m), Luxxycool(m), singua123(m), Greatview, silastemplar, IamChristian900, LotusFan, charlydadon, hopkinsnoni(m), Uche000, chisky02 and 211 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.