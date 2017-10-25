₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by MrGist: 6:34am
Jim Iyke shared this dope photo of himself and Bayelsa singer Timaya, and they chilled at a cool bar in Lagos.
As shared on instagram by Timaya with caption...
Always a good time with ma twin bro @jim.iyke. This man is something else. Lol.....
Via http://www.gistmore.com/actor-jim-iyke-timaya-spends-night-together-bar-lagos
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by miano: 6:38am
them no dey sleep
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by widepussy(f): 6:44am
I don't like dis Jim iyke if you ask me
he only knows how to act sex scenes and that's disgusting.
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:54am
widepussy:
nor be only widepussy
Naaa broadnipplee
See ur flat old bweast like Buhari own
Bee , soldier ant and olumo rock fall on ur bushpig kpekus
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:02am
widepussy:you are here saying things about jim iyke by the way what made your pus§y wide is it not sex?
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 7:06am
widepussy:why do i have this feeling you have been bleeped by jim iyke black mamba, datz y you have a wide pussy
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Praisles(f): 7:09am
See as this one put leg for table..mstw
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by arrhem: 7:11am
I guess I should go and fry beans now
I guess I should go and fry beans now
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 7:12am
That man making a call beside them is richer than both of them combined....
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Fxmanager(m): 7:21am
Okay
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:22am
widepussy:.
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 7:24am
Two dope niggas.
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 7:25am
widepussy:With your moniker, its obvious that you are a guy hiding behind a female moniker, for the aim of seeking cheap attention.... Sense fall on you.
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by haykes: 7:35am
eezeribe:But u can lie, u know d man
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by haykes: 7:37am
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 7:51am
widepussy:I DONT THINK YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO COMPLAIN WITH THE TITLE OF YOUR HANDLE.
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by looseweight: 8:55am
Dope
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 8:58am
widepussy:and ur pussy is wide
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by ibkgab001: 8:59am
I believe @widepussy above me for a tiny one
Reasons "PROFILE PICTURE" says it all
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by morbeta(m): 8:59am
Praisles:
"You can remove a man from the bush, but you cannot remove the bush from a man"
They will always wear dark glasses in darkness
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by lovelyncakes17: 9:00am
they somehow look alike
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by KarlWest: 9:04am
|Re: Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) by 8stargeneral: 9:04am
Two old niggas
