|CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by activistjohnny: 10:23am
Inyang David, a 100 level student of Mechanical Engineering of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) and a nursing mother were killed, Tuesday, when a high-tension cable fell on the roof of their building at 14 Adak Uko Street in Calabar on Monday night.
The landlord of the building, Mr Obo, said the cable had always been falling in the past, but not on the roof. He said this time was the first time it fell on the roof and caused a fire that razed the building and killed the two people.
He said the affected building had 12 tenants. He said since the incident occurred nobody from the fire service or the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company had shown up.
A friend of the deceased student, Mr Tolale Prince Harmony, reiterated that the cable had been falling several time in the past and the PHEDC office in Calabar had been approached severally to do something about it, but they kept referring the residents to Port Harcourt.
“They keep directing the people to call Port Harcourt. I am wondering, what does Port Harcourt have to do with this? I don’t understand. During the fire, they called the fire service and they said no water, no imprest, nothing to run.
I don’t understand this. The cable fell on the building. And caused a fire that killed Inyang David and killed another lady, who just gave birth, and did child dedication just two Sundays ago.”
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/student-nursing-mom-electrocuted-after.html
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by activistjohnny: 10:25am
rip to the innocent student.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by FitnessDoctor: 11:50am
RIP Bro
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Lolaabokoku(f): 11:50am
rip, may God grant Hus people the fortitude to bear the loss
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Temilayhor(m): 11:51am
Shii....such a handsome and promising young fellow. He was even studying Engineering. Rest in perfect peace.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Nawteemaxie(m): 11:51am
Fine niccur... Whom the gods Love, die young.
Good Night mate.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Realfitbody: 11:51am
A friend of the deceased student, Mr Tolale Prince Harmony, reiterated that the cable had been falling several time in the past and the PHEDC office in Calabar had been approached severally to do something about it, but they kept referring the residents to Port Harcourt.
I would blame the PHEDC, but since the cable had fallen several times why didn't the student's take a cue from that and leave the place.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by sojiboy(m): 11:51am
sad news to Nigerian students
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by austinziza: 11:51am
rip
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Sunnycliff(m): 11:51am
This is a crime against humanity perpetrated by the landlord.
Why do you need to build a house under a high tension line? Are we now so at ease that we fail to understand Simple Risks?
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Idemujoseph: 11:51am
Rest in Peace
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by miano: 11:51am
Somebody pls help
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Yobii(m): 11:51am
See handsome young man. Rest in perfect peace.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by tenny4christ(f): 11:51am
rest on young one
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by NoFavors: 11:52am
RIP
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by KingsleyCEO: 11:52am
Oh my God... May his soul rest in perfect peace... Head should roll on this matter naturally, but in Nigeria? no level o.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Masterboi(m): 11:52am
sad news.. Rip
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Vicvalentine: 11:52am
No one expects death, unless you're dying
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by columbus007(m): 11:53am
It's high time people stop using that 'word' dis and dat fall on you,you never can tell.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by abiolag(m): 11:53am
negligence of electricity companies in Nigeria is getting too much and inability of d useless govt to sanction them cannot be quantify. SMH for this zoo called Nigeria.
RIP to d dead
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by widepussy(f): 11:53am
RIP
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by SweetJoystick(m): 11:53am
Rip
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by SIRKAY98(m): 11:54am
JESU
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by cashlurd(m): 11:54am
It won't still push the management of the school or the government of the state to take proactive measures.
RIP to those who died due to bad governance and neglect.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by daveP(m): 11:54am
The landlord should be in jail.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by niceprof: 11:55am
Expect blame and counter blame from the useless PHEDC.
In a functional system they will be made to pay heavily for negligence.
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by SweetJoystick(m): 11:55am
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by Strongbest(m): 11:57am
Nawteemaxie:
Really?
|Re: CRUTECH Student & Nursing Mother Electrocuted In Calabar by drshamo: 11:57am
RIP to d dead
