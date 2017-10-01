

The landlord of the building, Mr Obo, said the cable had always been falling in the past, but not on the roof. He said this time was the first time it fell on the roof and caused a fire that razed the building and killed the two people.

He said the affected building had 12 tenants. He said since the incident occurred nobody from the fire service or the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company had shown up.

A friend of the deceased student, Mr Tolale Prince Harmony, reiterated that the cable had been falling several time in the past and the PHEDC office in Calabar had been approached severally to do something about it, but they kept referring the residents to Port Harcourt.

“They keep directing the people to call Port Harcourt. I am wondering, what does Port Harcourt have to do with this? I don’t understand. During the fire, they called the fire service and they said no water, no imprest, nothing to run.

I don’t understand this. The cable fell on the building. And caused a fire that killed Inyang David and killed another lady, who just gave birth, and did child dedication just two Sundays ago.”



