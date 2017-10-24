₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by Sakie: 12:24pm
As shared by an online user,this is what the learning condition of Oke-Odo junior secondary school in abule Egba,Lagos looks like.
My question is,how can students learn in this kind of environment?
We really need to wake up in this country
2 Likes
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 12:29pm
I can't smile now
Iam hungry
1 Like
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by nosiebaba(m): 12:46pm
Big shame on the LCDA BOSS
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by favourmic(m): 12:47pm
okay
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by Ayomideen(m): 12:47pm
Just too bad
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by ZahraZhira11: 12:47pm
Pls isn't there anyone that applied for MSC Bisiness Administration in Nassarawa State University Keffi here.
Please I want to know if this admission list is out.
Thanks
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by sonature1: 12:47pm
Chineke....Naija!!!
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by oruma19: 12:47pm
Sakie:ambode is working
5 Likes
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by sunbbo(m): 12:47pm
Are you sure? This is pathetic if it's true...
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by Shollay20(m): 12:47pm
I can't believe this
1 Like
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by deafeyez: 12:47pm
Ahhhhhh this is pathetic. I think say Lag na mini London.
4 Likes
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by bukynkwuenu: 12:47pm
when I tot I have seen it all.....
are they studying "modern vulcanizing"
9 Likes
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by erico2k2(m): 12:47pm
Someone from there was posting pic from a village in Niger Delta Bomadi . Una see unu life ?
5 Likes
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by eedrees(m): 12:48pm
naija... which way
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by chizzy161(f): 12:48pm
What if something crawls out of any of those tyres and bite a student's bombom
8 Likes
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by timibare: 12:48pm
Hmmmm
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by OCTAVO: 12:48pm
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by Gangster1ms: 12:48pm
Shame
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by yankeedude(m): 12:48pm
This is serious. I don't know what to write. Sad.
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by Igboboy59(m): 12:48pm
Just imagine,even in Lagos of all state
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by rawtouch: 12:49pm
some places nor follow as part of eko o ni baje..
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by just2endowed: 12:49pm
Lagos is working.
When Governor hijack Local government administration and funding what do u expect?
Eko for show.
Overhipe governor
4 Likes
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by mycare(m): 12:49pm
That is what happen when you vote an illiterate as LCDA chairman.
They don't value education.
Mtcheew
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by timilehin007(m): 12:49pm
Gossip mills
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by myboy2010(m): 12:49pm
Nigeria has little concern for education.. I pity tomorrow's children
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by omobritiko: 12:49pm
Lagos of rolls Royce and sh—�t...nawa ooo
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by Queenext: 12:49pm
They are training them as vulcanizer
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by johnstar(m): 12:49pm
Ah
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by Edjoshua: 12:49pm
Space booked
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by nwakibie3(m): 12:49pm
I will save the pic for reference purposes
anytime afonjas will shout lagos is better than south east I will bring it up
1 Like
|Re: A Classroom In Abule Egba, Lagos Looks Like A Dustbin (Photo) by brownsugar23: 12:50pm
change. but what about the staff room how does it look like
