|Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by zoba88: 2:40pm
According to Innocent,his Pastor David Ibiyeomie was given the car below as one of his birthday gifts.Is that a phantom?It should be recalled that the popular Port Harcourt based pastor celebrated his 55th birthday few days ago.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-car-that-was-given-to-pastor-david.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by biacan(f): 2:44pm
Any man wey go marry me must give me this car as a wedding gift
9 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Shelloween(m): 2:56pm
biacan:with a private jet and 3 plots of land in Maitama kwo? No be only gold you dey dig.... Destiny follow.
52 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by watchwoman(f): 3:53pm
Haba! which one is haters kill yourselves again, did Jesus not tell is to pray for our enemies/haters? Let us be mindful of the words we speak so as not to sound like unbelievers.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Noblebrown7(m): 4:18pm
Kool.
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by cogbuagu: 4:18pm
I'm opening my own church oo
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 4:18pm
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by cogbuagu: 4:19pm
Ok
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by InfinixMine(m): 4:19pm
lalasticlala since you viewed this topic let me ask you
What would Jesus do?
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by GreenMavro: 4:19pm
Native doctors have realized that majority find it difficult to visit their shrines so they upgraded and updated to churches
12 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Abatsam111(m): 4:19pm
Meanwhile, FB page with 50k likes for sale...
Quote me if you're interested...
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Vivos: 4:19pm
Let him sell that car and give it to the poor. But I have a question oo, when Jesus told that rich man to sell all he has, when the rich man asked Him what to do to enter the kingdom of God. Does that not apply to all these men of God. Driving very very very expensive car, when RX 350 Lexus can still do the work of that very very very expensive car. Your opinion pls
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Charles4075(m): 4:19pm
This thread go catch fire now.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by chyy5(m): 4:19pm
Yahoo pastors
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by ovadozes(m): 4:20pm
Which one be haters kill yourself.
Overzealous members.
8 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by alphaconde(m): 4:20pm
haters can not kill demselves, ur pockets would drain and you would die
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 4:20pm
biacan:
Wetin you go give the man?
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 4:20pm
watchwoman:I tire for member
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by phkka1(m): 4:20pm
How much is this car? EFCC ...
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by arbland: 4:20pm
why the word 'HATER'
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 4:21pm
Haters should kill their self? I pity gullible Christians 'worshipping' their pastors, thinking they're doing God a favour. This is not the Christianity of the Bible.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Lovine: 4:21pm
Haters kill yourself, that's shows the kind of spirit that possess them, evil spirit. No true child of God can say that.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by lelvin(m): 4:21pm
It's almost Sunday, I know there are those that will give him money on Sunday to buy the next car or private jet while they struggle to survive. Receive spiritual healing.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by RZArecta(m): 4:21pm
No wonder OPM pastor rejected his own Rolls Royce, these two men keep acting like cat and rat
1 Like
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by cncity(m): 4:21pm
U gon need to get a clay and mould him yourself
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 4:21pm
biacan:when u get old u go change your mind
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Benita27(f): 4:21pm
watchwoman:And the same bible said "suffereth not a witch to live" what does that mean? Bible student.
Happy Belated Birthday to papa.
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Raph01: 4:23pm
Keep enjoying Man
Solar Powerbank 6000mAh for charging mobile phones? Check my signature or call/whatsapp the number on it.
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by kenex4ever(m): 4:23pm
ovadozes:that one got u
one of the haTERS
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by OvieNeo(m): 4:23pm
Church Business dey really Boom.
as a proud Hater of things of the world, I can only think of how the noble man Jesus will react if a very wealthy man get him bags of gold and silver for his outreach and healing ... just thinking
1 Like
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 4:24pm
"Haters kill your self"
If that's the only thing you have learnt from your "father", then you are just everything the body of christ stand against... with all due respect of course.
The other says "suffer not a witch to live".. why not help buy arms and defend our armless brothers killed by herdsmen in Benue and Enugu rather than sending relief materials to what remained of them. Spin the holy book however u want, but you can never justify all these profligacy.
I like rolls royce by the way, let the man of God work better with it if that's what he needs to do it.
|Re: Pastor David Ibiyeomie Gets A Car As 55th Birthday Gift (Photos) by Bogii: 4:24pm
