Source: According to Innocent,his Pastor David Ibiyeomie was given the car below as one of his birthday gifts.Is that a phantom?It should be recalled that the popular Port Harcourt based pastor celebrated his 55th birthday few days ago.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-car-that-was-given-to-pastor-david.html?m=1 2 Likes

Any man wey go marry me must give me this car as a wedding gift 9 Likes

biacan:

Any man wey go marry me must give me this car as a wedding gift with a private jet and 3 plots of land in Maitama kwo? No be only gold you dey dig.... Destiny follow. with a private jet and 3 plots of land in Maitama kwo? No be only gold you dey dig.... Destiny follow. 52 Likes

Haba! which one is haters kill yourselves again, did Jesus not tell is to pray for our enemies/haters? Let us be mindful of the words we speak so as not to sound like unbelievers. 41 Likes 1 Share

Kool.



I'm opening my own church oo 2 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

lalasticlala since you viewed this topic let me ask you



What would Jesus do?

Native doctors have realized that majority find it difficult to visit their shrines so they upgraded and updated to churches 12 Likes

Meanwhile, FB page with 50k likes for sale...



Quote me if you're interested...

Let him sell that car and give it to the poor. But I have a question oo, when Jesus told that rich man to sell all he has, when the rich man asked Him what to do to enter the kingdom of God. Does that not apply to all these men of God. Driving very very very expensive car, when RX 350 Lexus can still do the work of that very very very expensive car. Your opinion pls 5 Likes 2 Shares

This thread go catch fire now. 2 Likes

Yahoo pastors 5 Likes

Which one be haters kill yourself.

Overzealous members. 8 Likes

haters can not kill demselves, ur pockets would drain and you would die 2 Likes

biacan:

Any man wey go marry me must give me this car as a wedding gift

Wetin you go give the man? Wetin you go give the man? 4 Likes

watchwoman:

Haba! which one is haters kill yourselves again, did Jesus not tell is to pray for our enemies/haters? Let us be mindful of the words we speak so as not to sound like unbelievers. I tire for member I tire for member

How much is this car? EFCC ...

why the word 'HATER'

Haters should kill their self? I pity gullible Christians 'worshipping' their pastors, thinking they're doing God a favour. This is not the Christianity of the Bible. 3 Likes

Haters kill yourself, that's shows the kind of spirit that possess them, evil spirit. No true child of God can say that. 2 Likes

It's almost Sunday, I know there are those that will give him money on Sunday to buy the next car or private jet while they struggle to survive. Receive spiritual healing. 3 Likes

No wonder OPM pastor rejected his own Rolls Royce, these two men keep acting like cat and rat 1 Like

U gon need to get a clay and mould him yourself

biacan:

Any man wey go marry me must give me this car as a wedding gift when u get old u go change your mind when u get old u go change your mind

watchwoman:

Haba! which one is haters kill yourselves again, did Jesus not tell is to pray for our enemies/haters? Let us be mindful of the words we speak so as not to sound like unbelievers. And the same bible said "suffereth not a witch to live" what does that mean? Bible student.



Happy Belated Birthday to papa. And the same bible said "suffereth not a witch to live" what does that mean? Bible student.Happy Belated Birthday to papa.

Keep enjoying Man



Keep enjoying Man

ovadozes:

Which one be haters kill yourself.

Overzealous members. that one got u





one of the haTERS that one got uone of the haTERS

Church Business dey really Boom.

as a proud Hater of things of the world, I can only think of how the noble man Jesus will react if a very wealthy man get him bags of gold and silver for his outreach and healing ... just thinking 1 Like

"Haters kill your self"

If that's the only thing you have learnt from your "father", then you are just everything the body of christ stand against... with all due respect of course.

The other says "suffer not a witch to live".. why not help buy arms and defend our armless brothers killed by herdsmen in Benue and Enugu rather than sending relief materials to what remained of them. Spin the holy book however u want, but you can never justify all these profligacy.



I like rolls royce by the way, let the man of God work better with it if that's what he needs to do it.