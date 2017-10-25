₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by contactmorak: 4:58pm
Although it hasn't been confirmed whether her eye popping cleavage served as a source of distraction, the woman pictured has been declared wanted by the US police for a robbery at the Bank Of America in Brookline, Massachusetts. See more photos of the suspect below...
Her chest is her weapon
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by kingxsamz(m): 5:24pm
hnm
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Afonjashapmouth: 5:26pm
She must have watched too much of "SET IT OFF" if you know you know.
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by LuvU2(f): 5:57pm
fat or curvy? oops I forgot, PC
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by itspzpics(m): 6:25pm
lol..... slay queen aye
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by donblade85555(m): 6:49pm
She did not rob the bank, she only confused the bankers
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by I124U: 6:50pm
Indeed, her boobs served as the weapons of destruction.
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by itiswellandwell: 6:50pm
Lol. Boobs of mass destruction.
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by spaggyy(m): 6:50pm
That might not be her real face
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Titto93(m): 6:50pm
She might be a man, who disguised as a woman knowing fully well she would be captured by a camera and searched for by the police.
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by addikt(m): 6:50pm
How did they know she's hot? ??...
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Leakdaddy: 6:51pm
Security was busy looking the fresh boobies.
Forgetting their jobs.
That's d power of big standing breast
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Pridestorm(m): 6:51pm
she tooooo package no be small oooh!
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:51pm
These things that happen during Buhari regime are just too diabolical
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Polasher(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by NoFavors: 6:52pm
Females are taking over the world
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by frenzydilz(m): 6:52pm
With that kind of cleavage, she could walk right past me and I wouldn't even look at her face. My gaze would just be strictly directed towards the marvel on her chest.
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Austinoiz(m): 6:52pm
This one go confuse wallets, pockets and accounts join
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by nairavsdollars: 6:52pm
H
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by piagetskinner(m): 6:52pm
because of ordinary boobs..those bankers and security chose to be distracted..
choi
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Rokia2(f): 6:53pm
How did she rob the bank naw? I don't see her with no weapon.
Or were those boobs the weapon? LOL
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by subtlemee(f): 6:53pm
It could be a guy behind a body and facial mask and they are busy looking for a woman. A daylight bank robber can't expose his or her identity and finger prints like this
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by spanzed(m): 6:54pm
If I have information about her it would be so unfair to give the police you wanna tell me those fresh bobbies would be going to jail
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by saraki2019(m): 6:55pm
pdp has corrupted this coutry
efcc as t do something fast
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Ilefoaye(m): 6:56pm
breast weapon
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Damfostopper(m): 6:56pm
werey..... showing of cleaveage ?.....so Fresh air cannot touch boobs in Peace again
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by bewla(m): 6:57pm
the
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by obajoey(m): 6:58pm
selling point
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by frenzydilz(m): 7:01pm
subtlemee:Not if she does not have a criminal record and her finger print/her face is not on any database. Or she has a solid alibi.
If she was that careless, the police wouldn't still be asking citizens for help. They would have simply picked her up
|Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by asawanathegreat(m): 7:02pm
D lady swag No be her o
