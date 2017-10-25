₦airaland Forum

Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police

Crime

Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by contactmorak: 4:58pm
Although it hasn't been confirmed whether her eye popping cleavage served as a source of distraction, the woman pictured has been declared wanted by the US police for a robbery at the Bank Of America in Brookline, Massachusetts. See more photos of the suspect below...


http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/us-police-declare-curvy-lady-wanted-after-robbing-bank-with-cleavage-on-display

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by contactmorak: 4:58pm
Her chest is her weapon grin

SEE ALL HER BUSTY PICS HERE>>
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by kingxsamz(m): 5:24pm
hnm

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Afonjashapmouth: 5:26pm
She must have watched too much of "SET IT OFF" if you know you know. grin grin grin

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by LuvU2(f): 5:57pm
fat or curvy? oops I forgot, PC lipsrsealed grin

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by itspzpics(m): 6:25pm
lol..... slay queen aye
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by donblade85555(m): 6:49pm
She did not rob the bank, she only confused the bankers

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by I124U: 6:50pm
Indeed, her boobs served as the weapons of destruction.
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by itiswellandwell: 6:50pm
Lol. Boobs of mass destruction.

Check my signature for your quality customised glow in the dark wristbands

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by spaggyy(m): 6:50pm
That might not be her real face
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Titto93(m): 6:50pm
She might be a man, who disguised as a woman knowing fully well she would be captured by a camera and searched for by the police.

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by addikt(m): 6:50pm
How did they know she's hot? ??...

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Leakdaddy: 6:51pm
Security was busy looking the fresh boobies.
Forgetting their jobs.

That's d power of big standing breast

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Pridestorm(m): 6:51pm
she tooooo package no be small oooh!

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:51pm
These things that happen during Buhari regime are just too diabolical

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Polasher(m): 6:51pm
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by NoFavors: 6:52pm
Females are taking over the world cheesy cheesy

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by frenzydilz(m): 6:52pm
With that kind of cleavage, she could walk right past me and I wouldn't even look at her face. My gaze would just be strictly directed towards the marvel on her chest. cheesy
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Austinoiz(m): 6:52pm
This one go confuse wallets, pockets and accounts join
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by nairavsdollars: 6:52pm
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by piagetskinner(m): 6:52pm
because of ordinary boobs..those bankers and security chose to be distracted..

choi

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Rokia2(f): 6:53pm
How did she rob the bank naw? I don't see her with no weapon.


Or were those boobs the weapon? LOL
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by piagetskinner(m): 6:53pm
because of ordinary boobs..those bankers chose to be distracted..
choi
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by subtlemee(f): 6:53pm
It could be a guy behind a body and facial mask and they are busy looking for a woman. A daylight bank robber can't expose his or her identity and finger prints like this

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by spanzed(m): 6:54pm
If I have information about her it would be so unfair to give the police you wanna tell me those fresh bobbies would be going to jail
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by saraki2019(m): 6:55pm
pdp has corrupted this coutry
efcc as t do something fast
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Ilefoaye(m): 6:56pm
breast weapon
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by Damfostopper(m): 6:56pm
werey..... showing of cleaveage ?.....so Fresh air cannot touch boobs in Peace again

Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by bewla(m): 6:57pm
the
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by obajoey(m): 6:58pm
selling point
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by frenzydilz(m): 7:01pm
subtlemee:
It could be a guy behind a body and facial mask and they are busy looking for a woman. A daylight bank robber can't expose his or her identity and finger prints like this
Not if she does not have a criminal record and her finger print/her face is not on any database. Or she has a solid alibi.
If she was that careless, the police wouldn't still be asking citizens for help. They would have simply picked her up
Re: Lady Who Robbed US Bank With Cleavage On Display Declared Wanted By Police by asawanathegreat(m): 7:02pm
D lady swag No be her o

