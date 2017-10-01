₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by praizblog: 6:56am
‘Hold My Hand’ music video follows the story of his recent visit to Internally Displaced Persons’ camps and military barracks in Maiduguri where he offered support to the cause and created awareness to the IDP situation in the NorthEast.
2Baba had earlier in the year released the song ‘Hold My Hand’ to celebrate the globally marked World Refugee Day, and he pledged that 60% of the track’s revenue will be donated to UNHCR activities aimed at helping the plight of Internally Displaced Persons.
Watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkRkqBoA--s&feature=youtu.be
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by praizblog: 6:56am
Nice visual
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by ajilegend(m): 10:19am
This is what I expect from Davido and co. Not flaunting what you have got and drinking from club to club. 2baba you are too much
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by MurderEnglish(m): 10:19am
2baba still stands out, he's legendary and still knows how to do music not making noise or bragging about women, girls or money like other Nigerian artists normally do.
Oh Lord, please we need another 2baba in our country.
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by elanoelnino(m): 10:20am
TO Baba u too much
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by OGS1: 10:20am
Always on point
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by SunFlow(m): 10:21am
I have been a silent fan of this guy...
He is simply unique
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by talk2emma: 10:21am
Ok
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by ayxmania: 10:21am
Awwww
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by VoltageDivida(m): 10:22am
I wish all these children who make noise and call it music would humble themselves and learn from you 2baba.
It's quite unfortunate that the only thing they try to emulate from you is having baby mama, yet they don't even do it correctly.
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by SunFlow(m): 10:22am
2baba.. An inspiration to budding musicians.
At least... Not all eggs are bad
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by WebSurfer(m): 10:22am
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by NigerDeltan(m): 10:23am
king tubaba
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by Phonefanatic: 10:23am
The man without liver........lost me respect after backing out of the protest.
Tuface will sing different inspirational songs till he dies and our politicians will remain the same.
He must have gotten approval to shoot the video from one of the top military men who is embezzling funds meant for the feeding of those poor people...........A man steals billions meant for the masses, you know the masses aren't hungry because there is no money but they are hungry because the ones at the top embezzled the funds you still have to take permission from the thieves to allow you sing and inspire the the hungry masses to touch lives
Same thing UN and World bank is doing. If they want to help they should stop giving because we have more than enough to go round. Thieves will steal then come to you for money to replace what they stole and you gladly accept their request.
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by hotspec(m): 10:23am
Respect sir for having a cheerful heart
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by Kzealz(m): 10:23am
The legend himself...
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by directonpc(m): 10:24am
My current callers tune.
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by SWORD419(m): 10:24am
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by PenisCaP: 10:24am
TUFACE
FLAVOUR
PAUL OKOYE.
Remains the only 3 REALEST male musicians in naija..Others are fake and cheap popularity seekers.
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by loomer: 10:29am
Help me ask them tuface
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by BrutalJab: 10:29am
ajilegend:Until they come to your house to announce it before know abi?
Davido is a philanthropist... Are you sure you are even OK?
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by djosh4(m): 10:29am
If you must be stupid enough to compare any Nigerian artiste with Fela,it should be 2Face not Wizkid
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by talk2percy(m): 10:33am
The Baba of music himself! But will Buhari appreciate and respect this young...
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by Slickbishop(m): 10:33am
I had long loved tubaba since the days I grew up at Festac town,he is my role model irrespective of the fact that he is a chronic womanizer and uncontrollable smoker,he has a heart of gold
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by naijamafioso: 10:33am
none of them can even be compared with baba 70
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by Oladipo1166(m): 10:35am
2baba
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by ajilegend(m): 10:35am
BrutalJab:
It seems you are one of those eating from his table. Mumu asking if someone is Ok
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by legendte(m): 10:36am
Legendary 2baba
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by BrutalJab: 10:37am
ajilegend:You can never learn. Most of these celebs are philanthropist, some don't like to publicize it. Use your sense
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by nnamdiokere45(m): 10:44am
ds is y tu baba is a king
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by Phonefanatic: 10:45am
djosh4:
Don't compare Tuface with even Fela's pants..... That's an insult.
Can Tuface stand ordinary one week in jail?
Under democratic rule he can't even lead common protest with the masses in his support and ready.
Fela didn't even fear the military regime or cared how many times you will jail him.
He was ready to die if that will save Nigeria. Life dey sweet Tuface cos if those soldiers show am ordinary koboko he will deny being Tuface.
|Re: 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) by ajilegend(m): 10:45am
BrutalJab:Philanthropist to people like you and not those really in need of it. Let them go IDP camp go showcase their wealth jare. Come and teach me
