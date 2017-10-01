Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / 2baba - ‘Hold My Hand’ (Video) (3342 Views)

2Baba had earlier in the year released the song ‘Hold My Hand’ to celebrate the globally marked World Refugee Day, and he pledged that 60% of the track’s revenue will be donated to UNHCR activities aimed at helping the plight of Internally Displaced Persons.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkRkqBoA--s&feature=youtu.be





This is what I expect from Davido and co. Not flaunting what you have got and drinking from club to club. 2baba you are too much 6 Likes





Oh Lord, please we need another 2baba in our country. 2baba still stands out, he's legendary and still knows how to do music not making noise or bragging about women, girls or money like other Nigerian artists normally do.Oh Lord, please we need another 2baba in our country. 7 Likes

TO Baba u too much 3 Likes

Always on point 3 Likes





He is simply unique



www.schoolhome.com.ng I have been a silent fan of this guy...He is simply unique 3 Likes

Ok

Awwww

I wish all these children who make noise and call it music would humble themselves and learn from you 2baba.

It's quite unfortunate that the only thing they try to emulate from you is having baby mama, yet they don't even do it correctly. 5 Likes



At least... Not all eggs are bad



www.schoolhome.com.ng 2baba.. An inspiration to budding musicians.At least... Not all eggs are bad 4 Likes

king tubaba 1 Like





Tuface will sing different inspirational songs till he dies and our politicians will remain the same.

He must have gotten approval to shoot the video from one of the top military men who is embezzling funds meant for the feeding of those poor people...........A man steals billions meant for the masses, you know the masses aren't hungry because there is no money but they are hungry because the ones at the top embezzled the funds you still have to take permission from the thieves to allow you sing and inspire the the hungry masses to touch lives



Same thing UN and World bank is doing. If they want to help they should stop giving because we have more than enough to go round. Thieves will steal then come to you for money to replace what they stole and you gladly accept their request. The man without liver........lost me respect after backing out of the protest.Tuface will sing different inspirational songs till he dies and our politicians will remain the same.He must have gotten approval to shoot the video from one of the top military men who is embezzling funds meant for the feeding of those poor people...........A man steals billions meant for the masses, you know the masses aren't hungry because there is no money but they are hungry because the ones at the top embezzled the funds you still have to take permission from the thieves to allow you sing and inspire the the hungry masses to touch livesSame thing UN and World bank is doing. If they want to help they should stop giving because we have more than enough to go round. Thieves will steal then come to you for money to replace what they stole and you gladly accept their request.

Respect sir for having a cheerful heart

The legend himself... 1 Like

My current callers tune.

TUFACE

FLAVOUR

PAUL OKOYE.

Remains the only 3 REALEST male musicians in naija..Others are fake and cheap popularity seekers. 3 Likes

Help me ask them tuface

ajilegend:

This is what I expect from Davido and co. Not flaunting what you have got and drinking from club to club. 2baba you are too much Until they come to your house to announce it before know abi?



Davido is a philanthropist... Are you sure you are even OK? Until they come to your house to announce it before know abi?Davido is a philanthropist... Are you sure you are even OK?

If you must be stupid enough to compare any Nigerian artiste with Fela,it should be 2Face not Wizkid

The Baba of music himself! But will Buhari appreciate and respect this young...

I had long loved tubaba since the days I grew up at Festac town,he is my role model irrespective of the fact that he is a chronic womanizer and uncontrollable smoker,he has a heart of gold 4 Likes

none of them can even be compared with baba 70





2baba

BrutalJab:



Until they come to your house to announce it before know abi?



Davido is a philanthropist... Are you sure you are even OK?

It seems you are one of those eating from his table. Mumu asking if someone is Ok It seems you are one of those eating from his table. Mumu asking if someone is Ok

Legendary 2baba

ajilegend:





It seems you are one of those eating from his table. Mumu asking if someone is Ok You can never learn. Most of these celebs are philanthropist, some don't like to publicize it. Use your sense You can never learn. Most of these celebs are philanthropist, some don't like to publicize it. Use your sense 1 Like

ds is y tu baba is a king

djosh4:

If you must be stupid enough to compare any Nigerian artiste with Fela,it should be 2Face not Wizkid

Don't compare Tuface with even Fela's pants..... That's an insult.



Can Tuface stand ordinary one week in jail?

Under democratic rule he can't even lead common protest with the masses in his support and ready.

Fela didn't even fear the military regime or cared how many times you will jail him.



He was ready to die if that will save Nigeria. Life dey sweet Tuface cos if those soldiers show am ordinary koboko he will deny being Tuface. Don't compare Tuface with even Fela's pants..... That's an insult.Can Tuface stand ordinary one week in jail?Under democratic rule he can't even lead common protest with the masses in his support and ready.Fela didn't even fear the military regime or cared how many times you will jail him.He was ready to die if that will save Nigeria. Life dey sweet Tuface cos if those soldiers show am ordinary koboko he will deny being Tuface.