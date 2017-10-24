₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Apply here for the 2017 massive job recruitment at ABUAD Multi-system Hospital, Ado Ekiti.
ABUAD MULTI-SYSTEM HOSPITAL
ADO-EKITI, NIGERIA job recruitment
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the underlisted positions in the ABUAD Multi-System Hospital.
1. Medical Officers
Requirements:
Applicants must possess the MBBS degree from a recognized university. He / she must have completed the NYSC and have at least 5 years working experience in the cognate position.
2. Nursing Officers
Requirements:
Applicants must possess 5 credit passes in the WAEC/GCE/NECO and also possess the professional double qualifications (R.N, R.M or B.NSC, BSc Nursing registrable with the NMCN). Possession of a current professional practicing license is mandatory.
3. Medical Laboratory Technicians
Requirements
Applicants should have the MLT certificate with current work permit from the MLSCN with at least two years working experience.
4. Pharmacists
Requirements:
Applicants must possess B.Sc degree in Pharmacy from a recognized University and must have participated in the NYSC programme. Applicants must also possess the Professional Registration Certificate of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) and a current practicing license.
5. Radiologist II
Requirements:
Applicants must possess Fellowship in Radiology from a recognized University and must have completed the NYSC. Applicants must also possess the Professional Registration Certificate of the Board and a current practicing license.
6. Radiographers
Requirements:
Applicants must possess B.Sc in Radiography from a recognized University and must have completed the NYSC. Applicants must also possess the Professional Registration Certificate of the Board and a current practicing license.
7. Administrative Officer II
Requirements
Applicants must possess a good honours degree (not lower than 22) in humanities or social sciences from a recognized university. He/She must be computer literate.
8. Accountant II
Requirements
Applicants must possess a good honours degree (not lower than 22) in accountancy/accounting from a recognized university. He/She must be computer literate.
9. Medical Laboratory Scientists
Requirements
Applicants must possess the AMLSN or BMLS certificate with current practicing license from the MLSCN with at least two years working experience.
10. Record Officers
Requirements:
Applicants should have the Medical Health Record Officers Certificate from a recognized institution. Cognate experience will be an advantage.
11. Executive Officer
Requirements:
Applicants must possess OND or NCE certificate and must be computer literate.
12. Laboratory Attendant
Requirements
Applicants must possess 5 O’ level credit passes; OND or NCE certificate in science subjects will be an advantage.
13. Nursing Assistant
Requirements
Applicants should have 5 credit passes in WAEC / GCE / NECO, and Diploma in Nursing Assistant training, must have working experience in a recognized hospital. Community Health Extension workers and candidates with Health Assistant Certificates may be considered.
14. Porters
Requirements
Possession of 5 credit passes in WAEC / GCE / NECO, must have passion for the job.
15. Cleaners
Requirements:
Applicants must possess at least 2 credit passes in WAEC / GCE / NECO. He / She must have passion for the job.
SALARY: Very attractive
Method of Application
Applications which must be submitted through this email medicaljobs@abuad.edu.ng should include the applicant’s curriculum vitae, photocopies of all credentials with passport sized photograph and an application letter addressed to
The Provost,
College of Medicine and Health Sciences,
Afe Babalola University,
Ado-Ekiti.
Closing Date
Two (2) Weeks from the date of this publication. DATE OF PUBLICATION IS 25TH OF OCTOBER 2017
Signed
D.O. Ogunojemite
Deputy Registrar & Secretary, College of Medicine & Health Sciences
http://fabinfos.com/apply-massive-job-recruitment-abuad-multi-system-hospital-ado-ekiti/
Nice one from my school. Great ABUAD. I trust the pay is going to be great. There are equipment in that teaching hospital I doubt you can find in that amount anywhere else in Nigeria. The medical campus is also nicely laid out. I've also seen some 'oyinbo' employed already (probably to work those machines, lol). Good luck to all applicants.
Are Afe Babalola eku ise takun takun...
I hope its not by connection
sunbbo:
Stop this your scam, you may not last long if you continue this way.
The hospital may not function optimally , bec of low socio-economoic status of ekiti people and states around , salary payment will become an issue with time !
just wait for Covenant university's 700 bed teaching hospital. You guys can reign supreme till we start our own medicine
Haha kilode! Well teaching hospitals have the capacity to attract people from far and high. It depends on referrals and so.
please how do i apply?
I have an OND in banking and finance. Residing in Anambra. Please someone should guide me through
5 O'level credits for porter. Hahahhaha... Nijeriya!
phadriz:
Dear Phadriz,
Please, do you realize what you wrote up there? I don't understand your own definition of SCAM. I shared genuine information you are calling it a scam.
Also, you said you may not last long, that is your portion since you are the determinant of your life expectancy.
Thank you.
Nice One OP
