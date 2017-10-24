Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Job Recruitment At ABUAD Multi-System Hospital, Ado Ekiti (3008 Views)

ABUAD MULTI-SYSTEM HOSPITAL

ADO-EKITI, NIGERIA job recruitment



Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the underlisted positions in the ABUAD Multi-System Hospital.



1. Medical Officers

Requirements:

Applicants must possess the MBBS degree from a recognized university. He / she must have completed the NYSC and have at least 5 years working experience in the cognate position.

2. Nursing Officers

Requirements:

Applicants must possess 5 credit passes in the WAEC/GCE/NECO and also possess the professional double qualifications (R.N, R.M or B.NSC, BSc Nursing registrable with the NMCN). Possession of a current professional practicing license is mandatory.

3. Medical Laboratory Technicians

Requirements

Applicants should have the MLT certificate with current work permit from the MLSCN with at least two years working experience.

4. Pharmacists

Requirements:

Applicants must possess B.Sc degree in Pharmacy from a recognized University and must have participated in the NYSC programme. Applicants must also possess the Professional Registration Certificate of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) and a current practicing license.

5. Radiologist II

Requirements:

Applicants must possess Fellowship in Radiology from a recognized University and must have completed the NYSC. Applicants must also possess the Professional Registration Certificate of the Board and a current practicing license.

6. Radiographers

Requirements:

Applicants must possess B.Sc in Radiography from a recognized University and must have completed the NYSC. Applicants must also possess the Professional Registration Certificate of the Board and a current practicing license.

7. Administrative Officer II

Requirements

Applicants must possess a good honours degree (not lower than 22) in humanities or social sciences from a recognized university. He/She must be computer literate.

8. Accountant II

Requirements

Applicants must possess a good honours degree (not lower than 22) in accountancy/accounting from a recognized university. He/She must be computer literate.

9. Medical Laboratory Scientists

Requirements

Applicants must possess the AMLSN or BMLS certificate with current practicing license from the MLSCN with at least two years working experience.

10. Record Officers

Requirements:

Applicants should have the Medical Health Record Officers Certificate from a recognized institution. Cognate experience will be an advantage.

11. Executive Officer

Requirements:

Applicants must possess OND or NCE certificate and must be computer literate.

12. Laboratory Attendant

Requirements

Applicants must possess 5 O’ level credit passes; OND or NCE certificate in science subjects will be an advantage.

13. Nursing Assistant

Requirements

Applicants should have 5 credit passes in WAEC / GCE / NECO, and Diploma in Nursing Assistant training, must have working experience in a recognized hospital. Community Health Extension workers and candidates with Health Assistant Certificates may be considered.

14. Porters

Requirements

Possession of 5 credit passes in WAEC / GCE / NECO, must have passion for the job.

15. Cleaners

Requirements:



Applicants must possess at least 2 credit passes in WAEC / GCE / NECO. He / She must have passion for the job.

SALARY: Very attractive



Method of Application

Applications which must be submitted through this email medicaljobs@abuad.edu.ng should include the applicant’s curriculum vitae, photocopies of all credentials with passport sized photograph and an application letter addressed to



The Provost,

College of Medicine and Health Sciences,

Afe Babalola University,

Ado-Ekiti.



Closing Date

Two (2) Weeks from the date of this publication. DATE OF PUBLICATION IS 25TH OF OCTOBER 2017



Signed

D.O. Ogunojemite

Deputy Registrar & Secretary, College of Medicine & Health Sciences



