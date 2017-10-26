₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by naijapage(m): 2:05pm
BY : WEB.ORG.NG
45-year-old Nigerian man Paul Gabriel Amos, who had previously been charged in a United States court for swindling Citibank was charged in a district court, Singapore on Wednesday, October 25 with laundering S$1.7 million.
On October last year, Amos went viral after he was arrested for reckless and dangerous driving.
Amos, who is a Permanent Resident in Singapore and married to a citizen, also faces eight charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.
Amos was prosecuted in a New York district court in 2009 for committing bank and wire fraud, according to a The New York Times report. He was accused of duping Citibank of S$27 million in September 2008 by using documents purportedly signed off by Ethiopian bank officials instructing the bank to wire the sum to accounts controlled by Amos and others around the world. While he was held in the US for a few months, Amos was not convicted.
It was not stated in court whether the money laundering charges Amos faces have any connection to his earlier case in the US, although they concern alleged offences committed around the same time.
One of the charges against Amos allege that he facilitated the transfer of S$987,526.40 into an OCBC account in Singapore in October 2008 so that an individual named Robert Umohette would be able to retain his benefits obtained from a criminal conduct. Who this individual is and what the criminal conduct was are not known.
Towards the end of the same month, Amos also allegedly received stolen money amounting to S$426,995.55, which he stashed in a DBS bank account here. He is also accused of transferring S$300,000 of ill-gotten gains to his Citibank Maxisave account.
Other charges allege that Amos spent S$373,528 on personal expenses, including paying S$31,400 deposit for a BMW car, and paying suppliers and IT consultancy charges.
Amos also faces three counts of traffic offences, including driving without a valid licence and dangerous driving.
On Oct 2 last year, he allegedly drove a blue Lamborghini despite not having a Class 3 driving licence. He is accused of recklessly cutting lanes along the East Coast Parkway that day. Footage of the incident was captured on a dashboard camera in another person’s car and was posted online.
Amos has been released on S$150,000 bail and will appear in court again on Nov 22.
If found guilty of money laundering, he could face up to 10 years in jail, or a fine of up to S$500,000 per charge, or both.
If convicted of dangerous driving, he could face a jail term of up to a year, or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. And for driving without a proper license, he could face a maximum of three months’ in jail or a fine not exceeding S$1,000.
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Afonjashapmouth: 2:11pm
Devil supplies you riches and place besides it for free tools to retrieve and ruin you. #FastLifeDontPay
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by 9jakohai(m): 3:21pm
Hmmmmm
NCAN....Not too sure where he is from from the NAME
But he must be a Nigerian
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Nawteemaxie(m): 3:22pm
How disappointing.
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by chrisbaby24(m): 3:22pm
Ok...
NCAN.....bahd market for una....
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by OgundijoJustus(m): 3:22pm
See as the guy dey happy.
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Dollipsejay(m): 3:22pm
hmmmmm.....
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by brunofarad(m): 3:22pm
Young men just want the quickest ways to make it
What happened to sitting down and smartly thinking out a startup,
Then patiently Building on it
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by hanslem: 3:22pm
Wow, the car actually prints cash...
Sometimes we don't have to make sense.
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by nairavsdollars: 3:22pm
Great one bro... You deserve a statue for this. Rochas where are you?
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Intellad(m): 3:23pm
confirmed afonja
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by WebSurfer(m): 3:23pm
Only you drug trafficking, wire fraud, traffic offenses
habaaaa
What this means is get all the money and you can pay fines to get away...
From what I can understand up there
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Keneking: 3:23pm
Southern Western Nigerian Indigene ---Paul Gabriel Amos
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by AngelicBeing: 3:23pm
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by xjiggy: 3:23pm
Live your life to the fullest but Never envy anyone.
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by room089: 3:23pm
All these people giving us bad name overseas, if I swear for una eh ........
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by OgundijoJustus(m): 3:24pm
See as dem dey fine human being in million&thousand dollars. God have mercy.
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by MISTAICEY02288(m): 3:24pm
Awon eleyii n chache..
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by asawanathegreat(m): 3:25pm
Naija people with bad news everywhere
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Sirme411(m): 3:25pm
Am Nt Sure....buh That Name doesn't Sound like An Afonja's Name.....Buh m nt Sure where he hails From....
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Hakeem66: 3:25pm
Jail him if found guilty.
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by MISTAICEY02288(m): 3:26pm
Keneking:
Youre a F0ol! Where did you see any tribal name among those three names. Can you point out the Yoruba name among the names?
He could be from any part of Nigeria, bottom line is "He Is Nigerian"
Sense fall on you.
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by omoiyalayi(m): 3:27pm
Which kind headline be this one ?
"Nigeria Lamboginni Driver"
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Oliver80: 3:27pm
This is what they call wire-wire, it is done everywhere especially here in Lagos, most of those wire boys use people like Amos’s account to arrive huge sum of money. The poster above me, fast life is the best, just that you haven’t tasted it yet
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by adeniyi55: 3:27pm
Nigeria bicycle driver charged for not paying tax
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Dexpro: 3:27pm
Intellad:To slap you de hungry me
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Foodforthought(m): 3:28pm
I blame Buhari
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by 2lateBiafra: 3:28pm
On my way to federal road safety’s corps to get licences for this car
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by itsandi(m): 3:29pm
Hmmm Because he is driving a lambo?
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Foodforthought(m): 3:29pm
Na dem
|Re: Paul Gabriel Amos, Lamborghini Driver Charged With Money Laundering - Pics by Abalado: 3:29pm
Na aboki
