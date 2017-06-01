₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Sharplakezy(m): 5:51pm
South African singer KLY, says wizkid was the first international artist to support him, paid for his music video and also helped him to push international boundary. The sweet thing about this is that wizkid never talked about it.
@wizkidayo was the first international artist to Bleep with my music, paid for Scrrrpullup music video and helped me push international boundaries
https://twitter.com/KLYofficial/status/923337126422474752
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svSCkmSRxPk?t=123 KLY - Scrrr Pull Up Ft Wizkid
4 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Rokia2(f): 6:03pm
Now that's real kindness.
Not talking about it or doing it for public approval.
Wizkid is the real G.
28 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by R0ckefeller: 6:20pm
cool somethings need to be 5050 in this life you need friends enemies and frienemies
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Dlapezzi: 7:25pm
Congrat
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Kimcutie(m): 7:26pm
Rokia2:Who and who is doing it for public approval
1 Like
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Ifeconwaba(m): 7:26pm
f
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Ebuka478(m): 7:26pm
Nice one wiz. More grace
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by NoFavors: 7:26pm
Stunt
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by jerryunit48: 7:26pm
Wizie thanks but my guy tell your South Africans that Nigerians can be very good too
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by timilehin007(m): 7:27pm
Staged
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by PenisCaP: 7:27pm
Wizkid onye iberibe.
But ur naija brothers will be trying to feature u and u be forming posh for them.
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by KakiP(m): 7:28pm
Kimcutie:
is there something you want to say?
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by YourFatherLap: 7:28pm
Team frogee
So we don't care
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Papajendor: 7:28pm
wizkidayo #babanla wizkidayo #babanla wizkidayo #babanla
4 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Ifeconwaba(m): 7:28pm
dont ever compare WIZKID with DAVIDO. WIZKID IS 100 miles ahead of DAVIDO
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by loomer: 7:29pm
Make Una come help me too o.
I no go tell if you don't tell
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by twentyk(m): 7:30pm
You never help dem for ojuelegba u dey do southi of all people...i spit on southi...
Meanwhile OBO all the way...
30 billi gang...
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by mohciz69(m): 7:30pm
Nice gesture from him.
1 Like
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Noblesoul123: 7:31pm
Blessings Fall On WizKid.
Same gesture should also be extended to struggling local talents too.
3 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by mrdickhead: 7:31pm
Na now you know say you go thank him abi
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Kimcutie(m): 7:31pm
KakiP:No, I just need answers
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Veeflow(m): 7:32pm
Ifeconwaba:our Chris brown starboy things.
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by oviejnr(m): 7:32pm
Ifeconwaba:
4 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by wayne4loan: 7:32pm
Babanla blessing niggaz from the hood since 1960
1 Like
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Money2000: 7:32pm
Ifeconwaba:Mr. Woman, pls don't start your wiz vs. Davido here oo
2 Likes
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by pmc01(m): 7:33pm
To what end?
He picked you out of the blues and did all that, in return for what?
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by wayne4loan: 7:33pm
loomer:help fall on u
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by Goddygee(m): 7:34pm
lol
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by motun2017(f): 7:34pm
Wizkid be careful sha.dz xenophobic pple hate anything Nigerian
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by wayne4loan: 7:34pm
PenisCaP:dude appreciate and give thanks to the most high God .. Blessing follow you
1 Like
|Re: KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video by madjune: 7:34pm
Hope Wizkid knows South Africans would kill him if he walks around their streets anyhow.
2 Likes
