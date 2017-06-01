Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / KLY: Wizkid Paid For My "Scrrr Pull Up" Music Video (5648 Views)

@wizkidayo was the first international artist to Bleep with my music, paid for Scrrrpullup music video and helped me push international boundaries

https://twitter.com/KLYofficial/status/923337126422474752





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svSCkmSRxPk?t=123 KLY - Scrrr Pull Up Ft Wizkid



South African singer KLY, says wizkid was the first international artist to support him, paid for his music video and also helped him to push international boundary. The sweet thing about this is that wizkid never talked about it.





Not talking about it or doing it for public approval.



Now that's real kindness. Not talking about it or doing it for public approval. Wizkid is the real G.

cool somethings need to be 5050 in this life you need friends enemies and frienemies 2 Likes

Rokia2:

Now that's real kindness.



Not talking about it or doing it for public approval.



Who and who is doing it for public approval

Nice one wiz. More grace 2 Likes

Wizie thanks but my guy tell your South Africans that Nigerians can be very good too 2 Likes

Wizkid onye iberibe.





But ur naija brothers will be trying to feature u and u be forming posh for them. 2 Likes

Kimcutie:

Who and who is doing it for public approval

is there something you want to say?

So we don't care 2 Likes

wizkidayo #babanla wizkidayo #babanla wizkidayo #babanla 4 Likes

dont ever compare WIZKID with DAVIDO. WIZKID IS 100 miles ahead of DAVIDO

Make Una come help me too o.



I no go tell if you don't tell

You never help dem for ojuelegba u dey do southi of all people...i spit on southi...



Meanwhile OBO all the way...

30 billi gang...

Nice gesture from him. 1 Like

Blessings Fall On WizKid.



Same gesture should also be extended to struggling local talents too. 3 Likes

KakiP:





No, I just need answers

Ifeconwaba:

dont ever compare WIZKID with DAVIDO. WIZKID IS 100 miles ahead of DAVIDO

our Chris brown starboy things.

Ifeconwaba:

dont ever compare WIZKID with DAVIDO. WIZKID IS 100 miles ahead of DAVIDO

4 Likes

Babanla blessing niggaz from the hood since 1960 1 Like

Ifeconwaba:

dont ever compare WIZKID with DAVIDO. WIZKID IS 100 miles ahead of DAVIDO

Mr. Woman, pls don't start your wiz vs. Davido here oo

loomer:

Make Una come help me too o.



help fall on u

Wizkid be careful sha.dz xenophobic pple hate anything Nigerian

PenisCaP:

Wizkid onye iberibe.





dude appreciate and give thanks to the most high God .. Blessing follow you