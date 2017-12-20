₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Pharaoh001(f): 9:11pm On Dec 20
Poo team
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by obo389(m): 9:12pm On Dec 20
SILVA112:
Abeg nau make una tell me
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Kyase(m): 9:13pm On Dec 20
Kashbwoyjnr:haha prepare for ban.
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Olowola2: 9:16pm On Dec 20
Ba~celona is coming your way soon.......so continue beating all dis mumu £ootball club
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by treasuremi1(m): 9:24pm On Dec 20
Any fan watching live stream? Pls help a brother with the link. Thanks
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Lexusgs430: 9:35pm On Dec 20
obo389:
Mobdro - BEIN 12
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Lexusgs430: 9:35pm On Dec 20
treasuremi1:
Mobdro - BEIN 12
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Lexusgs430: 9:36pm On Dec 20
First half break now
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by ipledge10(m): 10:18pm On Dec 20
I see another Christensen in Ampadu
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by chloride6: 10:33pm On Dec 20
This is just madness
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by ipledge10(m): 10:34pm On Dec 20
Chelsea be like who is your father
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by chloride6: 10:34pm On Dec 20
Fastest come back ever !
Go blues
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Sheun001(m): 10:34pm On Dec 20
chloride6:
Walai So them dey play like mumu since
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 10:35pm On Dec 20
This team will end up this season with nothing. May God punish you guys the way you have deliberately punished us. Conte assembled a team of jesters to insult us but they are insulting themselves.
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by ipledge10(m): 10:35pm On Dec 20
chloride6:I swear I knew Chelsea will score before full time
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:42pm On Dec 20
Full time mods... Chelsea 2 vs Bournemouth 1
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 10:53pm On Dec 20
I thought we were awful until I saw Man U humiliated by Bristol city
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by kalu61(m): 11:07pm On Dec 20
wow.man u out.blue is the color
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Phoniex23(m): 11:08pm On Dec 20
ipledge10:Seriously... Waow
Happy for dat
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Juliusdking(m): 11:09pm On Dec 20
2 1
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by kenonze(f): 11:10pm On Dec 20
Dry thread.
Embarrassing.
Even with rested Pogba and Ibrahimovic
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Phoniex23(m): 11:11pm On Dec 20
Up Chelsea, combination of Hazard and Morata is too good....
I love it gan ❤️...
#catchusifucan �
Bowing out....
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by Hayah: 11:29pm On Dec 20
Chelsea vs Arsenal
City vs Bristol
|Re: Carabao Cup: Chelsea Vs AFC Bourmemouth (2- 1) On 20th December 2017 by jodiva: 12:34am
Chelsea all the way
