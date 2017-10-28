₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:36pm On Oct 26
From here;
http://www.nairaland.com/3904996/2-year-old-indian-conjoined-twin-boys
Toddler twins joined at the head have been successfully separated today following an 11-hour operation by a team of 30 doctors, 20 nurses and many other paramedical staff.
Medics from around the world came together in New Delhi, India, for the risky surgery on Jaga and Kalia, who amazed the health profession by surviving to the age of two-and-a-half.
The twins were born in a village in the eastern state of Odisha with shared blood vessels and some shared brain tissue.
They had undergone the first phase of the separation surgery in August.
"The most challenging job after the separation was to provide a skin cover on both sides of the brain for the children as the surgery had left large holes on their heads," said Maneesh Singhal, a plastic surgeon who was a part of the operating team.
"The skin was generated from the expansion of two balloons which were placed inside their heads during the first surgery in August,"
The huge operation, their second had to be brought forward after Jaga's health deteriorated in recent months.
The boys who were originally named Honey and Singh have survived against the odds as twins fused at the cranium have an 80 per cent risk of dying by the age of two if they are not separated.
Odisha health minister Pratap Jena said: 'Their health is stable, but they will be kept under observation for 72 hours.
Plastic surgeons are on their job after they were separated surgically.'
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5020521/Toddlers-joined-skull-separated-surgery.html
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by Perge(m): 8:38pm On Oct 26
Wow!
This is so heartwarming, I pray for their quick recovery.
Despite their penchant for open defecation and the scorching poverty in India, they still excel in the field of medicines.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 8:38pm On Oct 26
Alihamdulilahi for successful operation
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:39pm On Oct 26
Nawao
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by LadySarah(f): 8:41pm On Oct 26
God! how they survived in the belly is a mystery to ne
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 8:42pm On Oct 26
Hian, orisi risi
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:44pm On Oct 26
Speedy recovery.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by Oledia: 8:45pm On Oct 26
Oh merciful heaven! God is great.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by Explorers(m): 8:47pm On Oct 26
enoqueen
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by MyPicsSaysItall: 8:47pm On Oct 26
Thank God for these kids undergoing a successful surgery
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by McGg(m): 8:48pm On Oct 26
wow science making life easy since wey nyash begin dey back
let me hear someone say god
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by CEEcey(f): 8:50pm On Oct 26
Allahu Akbar
There is nothing impossible for God.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by CEEcey(f): 8:50pm On Oct 26
Allahu Akbar
There is nothing impossible for God.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by kalvoken: 8:51pm On Oct 26
may the good God give them good health. Can't imagine how the parents would feel while watching them play ball with themselves. The joy is unspeakable.
PA explorers, was Ben Carson among the 30 doctors that carried out the operation
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by sorextee(m): 8:56pm On Oct 26
Wait first how did dey come out in d first place?
God is wonderful..
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by kalvoken: 8:58pm On Oct 26
LadySarah:
And the mother, during delivery. Hell she must have seen
God bless the women of the word.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by LadySarah(f): 9:01pm On Oct 26
kalvoken:must be thru cs.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by sisisioge: 9:02pm On Oct 26
Oh dearest Lord! Thank God...but how will it look afterwards? Oh little darlings. It is well.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:22pm On Oct 26
Holy moses
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:25pm On Oct 26
TheArchangel:most of this things are defections cost by the same parents things dey take in during pregnancy.. Reason y atenantal is good. No drugs and food to take.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by mrbillz(m): 9:34pm On Oct 26
Thank God for Med & Surg
This is a great feat, one must compliment the surgeons in charge
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:42pm On Oct 26
I no fit shout and my mouth no fit close
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 1:29am On Oct 27
Thank GOD
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by tk4rd: 4:46am On Oct 27
I love the way u follow up on your threads bumper-to-bumper.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by TheArchangel(f): 6:23am On Oct 27
smithsydny:I get that. And not all defect are caused by "what they take during pregnancy". The contaminated environment, radiation from chemical companies and lots of them has a major part in congenital and teratogenic effect on fetus.
My post is meant for the "thank God" crews. Why allow it to happen then wait back for humans to do the corrections , what happened to " intelligent design and everything created by God is beautiful religious"mantra?.
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:34am On Oct 27
tk4rd:
Thanks bro
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by dfrost: 7:00am On Oct 27
Thank God
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by ultron12345: 8:26am On Oct 27
TheArchangel:ask them o......they will soon come with God can do as he like, God has a reason, God works in mysterious ways
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by proudlyYoruba(m): 8:49am On Oct 27
T
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:03am On Oct 27
TheArchangel:my archangel I love you
|Re: Indian Twin Kids Joined At The Skull Have Been Successfully Separated (Photos) by armadeo(m): 9:07am On Oct 27
Hope none of them.ends up brain damaged
That's very likely in such a procedure.
