Toddler twins joined at the head have been successfully separated today following an 11-hour operation by a team of 30 doctors, 20 nurses and many other paramedical staff.







Medics from around the world came together in New Delhi, India, for the risky surgery on Jaga and Kalia, who amazed the health profession by surviving to the age of two-and-a-half.





The twins were born in a village in the eastern state of Odisha with shared blood vessels and some shared brain tissue.





They had undergone the first phase of the separation surgery in August.





"The most challenging job after the separation was to provide a skin cover on both sides of the brain for the children as the surgery had left large holes on their heads," said Maneesh Singhal, a plastic surgeon who was a part of the operating team.





"The skin was generated from the expansion of two balloons which were placed inside their heads during the first surgery in August,"



The huge operation, their second had to be brought forward after Jaga's health deteriorated in recent months.



The boys who were originally named Honey and Singh have survived against the odds as twins fused at the cranium have an 80 per cent risk of dying by the age of two if they are not separated.





Odisha health minister Pratap Jena said: 'Their health is stable, but they will be kept under observation for 72 hours.



Plastic surgeons are on their job after they were separated surgically.'







This is so heartwarming, I pray for their quick recovery.

Despite their penchant for open defecation and the scorching poverty in India, they still excel in the field of medicines.

Alihamdulilahi for successful operation

God! how they survived in the belly is a mystery to ne

Speedy recovery.

Oh merciful heaven! God is great.

Thank God for these kids undergoing a successful surgery







let me hear someone say god

Allahu Akbar









There is nothing impossible for God.

Allahu Akbar









There is nothing impossible for God.

may the good God give them good health. Can't imagine how the parents would feel while watching them play ball with themselves. The joy is unspeakable.



PA explorers, was Ben Carson among the 30 doctors that carried out the operation

And the mother, during delivery. Hell she must have seen



God bless the women of the word.

kalvoken:



And the mother, during delivery. Hell she must have seen

must be thru cs.

Oh dearest Lord! Thank God...but how will it look afterwards? Oh little darlings. It is well.

TheArchangel:

God, why create them like that only to be separated by humans? Just saying....





Another case in point..... most of this things are defections cost by the same parents things dey take in during pregnancy.. Reason y atenantal is good. No drugs and food to take.





This is a great feat, one must compliment the surgeons in charge

I no fit shout and my mouth no fit close

smithsydny:

I get that. And not all defect are caused by "what they take during pregnancy". The contaminated environment, radiation from chemical companies and lots of them has a major part in congenital and teratogenic effect on fetus.

My post is meant for the "thank God" crews. Why allow it to happen then wait back for humans to do the corrections , what happened to " intelligent design and everything created by God is beautiful religious"mantra?.

TheArchangel:

I get that. And not all defect are caused by "what they take during pregnancy". The contaminated environment, radiation from chemical companies and lots of them has a major part in congenital and teratogenic effect on fetus.

ask them o......they will soon come with God can do as he like, God has a reason, God works in mysterious ways

TheArchangel:

I get that. And not all defect are caused by "what they take during pregnancy". The contaminated environment, radiation from chemical companies and lots of them has a major part in congenital and teratogenic effect on fetus.

my archangel I love you