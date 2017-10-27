₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Islie: 9:49pm On Oct 26
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by OgundijoJustus(m): 9:51pm On Oct 26
Loverwoman
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by OgundijoJustus(m): 9:52pm On Oct 26
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by cummando(m): 10:19pm On Oct 26
That's what I call "hot phone"
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Realfitbody: 1:57pm
There was a mild drama at the Ibara Prisons, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, when a middle-aged woman, Fatima Balogun, was arrested by the operatives of the Nigerian Prisons for hiding a mobile phone wrapped in a cellophane inside a soup prepared for her boyfriend who was remanded in the Prison.
What women could do for love.
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Amberon11: 1:57pm
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Nawteemaxie(m): 1:57pm
She only wanted him to get this poem:
I see you in my thoughts and dreams,
When I awake, how real it seems.
You aren't here to comfort me,
But soon I hope you will be.
No one truly knows or understands;
You have my heart in your hands.
My love is what you truly own.
Come soon and make our house a home.
Behind those bars you are doing your time,
Not being here with me is your only true crime.
Others in your life will come and go,
But my love is true, and I'm sure you know.
I may not be rich or the prettiest one,
But I love you so much; you are my sun.
You light up my life every time you call.
When the time is up, I begin to fall.
You are my stars, you are my moon,
Being with you will come very soon
So when you sleep, take this to heart,
No one or nothing will keep us apart.
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by VoltageDivida(m): 1:57pm
Unlucky her, I hope she doesn't end up in jail like him.
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by cyborg123(m): 1:57pm
This is news only because she failed at the attempt.
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Realfitbody: 1:58pm
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 1:58pm
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Nathdoug(m): 1:58pm
See her face
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by constance500: 1:58pm
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by awa(m): 1:58pm
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 1:59pm
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by loveth360(f): 1:59pm
Chai is my yoruba sister,i taught is ipod.
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 2:00pm
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by watchwoman(f): 2:00pm
LIAR!! you claim you did not know it was bad, yet you hid it in the cooler of stew
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Orobo2Lekpa: 2:00pm
Ogun state is really becoming notorious these days. Hardly a day goes by where you don't hear a story about ritual killings, beheadings, eiye cultists, drug abuse, armed robbery amongst other nefarious activities.
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by joliejanville: 2:00pm
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by 4rty(f): 2:00pm
Chaiii!! she for find something for the officers there mk dey smuggle am for her
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by puregrace: 2:01pm
DAT BOYFRIEND MUST BE INDISPENSIBLE
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by attention007(m): 2:01pm
She look like wiliwili
She's not so fine
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 2:01pm
fearless lover
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by echelons(m): 2:01pm
She didn't know it's bad yet she hid the phone in a cooler of hot soup.
Story for the Kenyan gods.
She's just unlucky, this one don reach comptroller ear, if not, one round with the prison warder, her sins would have been forgiven.
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Daniel058(m): 2:02pm
FREE ACCOMMODATION IN OGUN?
NO GRAZIE FRA
I love my life
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Johnawesome(m): 2:02pm
Dirty smelling ugly Afonja
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by simbol(f): 2:02pm
I beg don't blame the woman.na love ooooo
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 2:02pm
loveth360:
You didn't have to look to confirm she is your sister.
What can confirm her ewedu origins more than her purple bleached face?
|Re: Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison (Photo) by abiolag(m): 2:02pm
4rty:i tire for him oo
