By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta







There was a mild drama at the Ibara Prisons, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, when a middle-aged woman, Fatima Balogun, was arrested by the operatives of the Nigerian Prisons for hiding a mobile phone wrapped in a cellophane inside a soup prepared for her boyfriend who was remanded in the Prison.



Tribune Online gathered that Balogun was arrested at the entrance into the Prison yard while attempting to smuggle the phone into the prison.



This development was described by the State Controller of Prisons, Mr Benson Abolade, as a threat to national security, saying the action was against Prison operations.



He mentioned sharp objects, drugs, weapons, handsets as some of the items prohibited in the Prisons.



The Prisons boss said the woman would be handed over to the Police for prosecution so as to serve as a deterrent to others.



“It is an offence to bring these articles to the yard without the permission of the Prisons officials.



“The Controller General frowns at such action because he knows that it impinges on the national security and that is why he gave a tall order that Special Intelligence Unit should be formed in all the Prisons formations nationwide,” Abolade said.



Balogun upon interrogation confessed to the crime that she indeed hid a phone inside a soup for her boyfriend identified as Ganiyu Ajibode who was remanded in the Prison for armed robbery.



The suspect said, “I hid the phone inside the stew because I know they will not allow me to take it to him in the Prison. I did not know it is bad. I wrapped it in a cellophane bag. We have been together for two years. I live with my father having been abandoned by my husband who left me with two children. I regretted my action and I plead for forgiveness.”



That's what I call "hot phone" 10 Likes

What women could do for love.



She only wanted him to get this poem:



I see you in my thoughts and dreams,

When I awake, how real it seems.

You aren't here to comfort me,

But soon I hope you will be.



No one truly knows or understands;

You have my heart in your hands.

My love is what you truly own.

Come soon and make our house a home.



Behind those bars you are doing your time,

Not being here with me is your only true crime.

Others in your life will come and go,

But my love is true, and I'm sure you know.



I may not be rich or the prettiest one,

But I love you so much; you are my sun.

You light up my life every time you call.

When the time is up, I begin to fall.



You are my stars, you are my moon,

Being with you will come very soon

So when you sleep, take this to heart,

No one or nothing will keep us apart. 12 Likes

Unlucky her, I hope she doesn't end up in jail like him.





This is news only because she failed at the attempt. 6 Likes

Chai is my yoruba sister,i taught is ipod. 3 Likes

LIAR!! you claim you did not know it was bad, yet you hid it in the cooler of stew 2 Likes

Ogun state is really becoming notorious these days. Hardly a day goes by where you don't hear a story about ritual killings, beheadings, eiye cultists, drug abuse, armed robbery amongst other nefarious activities. 1 Like

Chaiii!! she for find something for the officers there mk dey smuggle am for her 1 Like

DAT BOYFRIEND MUST BE INDISPENSIBLE 1 Like

She didn't know it's bad yet she hid the phone in a cooler of hot soup.

Story for the Kenyan gods.



She's just unlucky, this one don reach comptroller ear, if not, one round with the prison warder, her sins would have been forgiven. 1 Like

I beg don't blame the woman.na love ooooo

You didn't have to look to confirm she is your sister.

