Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Kogi Govt Bans Unionism In State-owned Tertiary Institutions (1767 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kogi State government has banned the activities of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of Tertiary Institutions and all forms of unionism in the state-owned tertiary institutions.



The government made the announcement in a statement signed on Wednesday by the state governor, Yahaha Bello.



Institutions affected are Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja; Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa; Kogi State College of Education Technical, Kabba; College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede; College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah; and Kogi State University Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.



The government said it respects the rights of all citizens to responsibly associate and pursue their welfare within the ambits of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the laws of the state, the rights of other citizens and the general norms of a democratic society.



It added that it respects the rights of labour unions in relation to the responsibilities of the owners and proprietors of tertiary academic institutions.



It also said it has made tremendous progress in resolving all issues relating to adequacy and frequency of remuneration for all categories of civil servants in the state.



The state government, however, accused the unions in the state-owned tertiary institutions of impeding its efforts to carry out wholistic reforms of the civil service through their “unjustified and unjustifiable industrial actions.”



“The branch of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of Tertiary Institutions Owned by Kogi State in Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has proceeded on yet another strike for alleged non-payment of salaries and emoluments irrespective of clear evidence of Government’s good faith and efforts contradicting JAC’s position.



“Evidence of massive embezzlement of the Kogi State Polytechnic’s earnings in excess of N157m committed under JAC’s nose and government’s efforts to bring the fraudsters to justice have not persuaded JAC to work with government to resolve all extant issues bedevilling the institution’s cash flow,” the statement said.



The strike has grounded academic activities to a halt and thrown students out of their classrooms into an uncertain fate.



This prompted the government to immediately ban all activities of the JAC of trade unions of tertiary institutions owned by Kogi State, as well as all forms of unionism in its tertiary institutions.



The government further directed the State Ministry of Education to liaise with the Boards and Managements of the various Institutions to consider all staff who do not resume normal academic duties immediately as having resigned from their employment.



The Ministry was also asked to take steps to immediately find and engage suitable replacements for all academic staff vacancies, including those who have left or deemed to have left the service of the Kogi State Government because of the ban.



Similarly, Law enforcement and security agencies in the state were also directed to remain vigilant as usual and be proactive in preventing the breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.



The government said it remains committed to meeting its obligations to all genuine employees as promptly as available resources would permit, adding that it would ensure uninterrupted academic calendar in all basic education, secondary and tertiary academic institutions in the state.

Na so them.dey start.

5/1





Improper fraction

Ruggedism was actually Used to Fight Oppression! 6 Likes

Nigeria is a zoo where human rights are trampled at will, no government have the right to ban unionism.gradually Nigeria is becoming a jungle where only the strongest survives 6 Likes

Yeye Bello is a disaster 7 Likes

Space booked

I now understand Dino Malaye



Sue him to court ASAP!



He should not only pay your salaries but compensate for the delay of salaries! 6 Likes

God punish Yaya bello 2 Likes 1 Share

Na wa.

.

Tell me his joking

Hahaha Bello is a disgrace.What is the state HOA doing for God's sake 3 Likes

This arrogant Governor again?

Yaya Bello is a youth and a failure, he never made headlines for good reasons 2 Likes

Travel through Kogi State, and you will weep bitterly for the state and her people. How are they coping in that state sef?

Is either KOGITES are sleeping or they're in bondage.

I'm so pained. 4 Likes

Tyranny is gradually spreading in Nigeria. 4 Likes

These Rulers and the way they go about with their characteristics of false pride. Upon assumption to that position, this Bello has shown to a large extent - an exaggerated sense of self importance.



I've always known him to be a mean man. Continue. Shey people don dey donate food items to your state. Invariably tagging your state as te largest IDP camp in Nigeria. 7 Likes

Yahaya Bello and irrelevant things are like 5 and 6.

He should pay salaries jor 2 Likes

Robbin7:

Na wa.

Tyranny loading, miniature buhari in the making.



This is a template to show what one would get if you put the wrong people in power 1 Like

amalab30:

These Rulers and the way they go about with their characteristics of false pride. Upon assumption to that position, this Bello has shown to a large extent - an exaggerated sense of self importance.



I've always known him to be a mean man. Continue. Shey people don dey donate food items to your state. Invariably tagging your state as te largest IDP camp in Nigeria. 2 Likes

This is one of the reasons old men hold on to power. Cos "young men" like this kogi governor don't know how to run a govt. Owing workers eons of salary and now this. And another young man from the same state who's in the senate is showing off his fleet of cars and forming drama queen

My parents are the biggest cashew farmers in Nigeria. Our main farm at kogi. I know bello first hand. He is not the devil we paint him to be. He is also insecure too. His aim was to save enough money to carry out huge project at the end of his tenure. He would start doing mighty project to baffle the kogi people. Right now electricity is given daily. He expanded roads. He would do more

Bello is arguably the youngest governor in Nigeria and at the same time the worst. I don't think inadequate participation of youth in governance is the bane of the present Nigerian state. How have they fared at the micro level? How well have they managed their SUGs? It is still the same environment, attitude and mode of reasoning. However, the youths deserve a fair share of the national cake and anyway you choose to look at it, such clamour is justified.



I don't know if age is the problem of this governor or the fact that he came into power by "accident" is an excuse for his lack of management skills and gross inhumanity?

I also don't know why they have not pelted him/his car with stones? That might reset his thought process.



Oh...he drives a bulletproof Lexus GX460. What a pity!

May God comfort the structurally displaced people of Kogi these hard times. 1 Like

jossy4joseph:

Kogi State government has banned the activities of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of Tertiary Institutions and all forms of unionism in the state-owned tertiary institutions.



The government made the announcement in a statement signed on Wednesday by the state governor, Yahaha Bello.



Institutions affected are Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja; Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa; Kogi State College of Education Technical, Kabba; College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede; College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah; and Kogi State University Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.



The government said it respects the rights of all citizens to responsibly associate and pursue their welfare within the ambits of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the laws of the state, the rights of other citizens and the general norms of a democratic society.



It added that it respects the rights of labour unions in relation to the responsibilities of the owners and proprietors of tertiary academic institutions.



It also said it has made tremendous progress in resolving all issues relating to adequacy and frequency of remuneration for all categories of civil servants in the state.



The state government, however, accused the unions in the state-owned tertiary institutions of impeding its efforts to carry out wholistic reforms of the civil service through their “unjustified and unjustifiable industrial actions





Dem say dem no want faleke.,.say na youth Dem want... una never see anything Dem say dem no want faleke.,.say na youth Dem want... una never see anything 1 Like

Dictatorship. Not too young to run crew over to u nw. Yeye Bello has killed kogi state, d worst is there is no Street protest at all, all they do is go on strike. Dictatorship. Not too young to run crew over to u nw. Yeye Bello has killed kogi state, d worst is there is no Street protest at all, all they do is go on strike.

Bello is doomed. 1 Like

jossy4joseph:

Kogi State government has banned the activities of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of Tertiary Institutions and all forms of unionism in the state-owned tertiary institutions.



The government made the announcement in a statement signed on Wednesday by the state governor, Yahaha Bello.



Institutions affected are Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja; Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa; Kogi State College of Education Technical, Kabba; College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede; College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah; and Kogi State University Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.



The government said it respects the rights of all citizens to responsibly associate and pursue their welfare within the ambits of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the laws of the state, the rights of other citizens and the general norms of a democratic society.



It added that it respects the rights of labour unions in relation to the responsibilities of the owners and proprietors of tertiary academic institutions.



It also said it has made tremendous progress in resolving all issues relating to adequacy and frequency of remuneration for all categories of civil servants in the state.



The state government, however, accused the unions in the state-owned tertiary institutions of impeding its efforts to carry out wholistic reforms of the civil service through their “unjustified and unjustifiable industrial actions.”



“The branch of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of Tertiary Institutions Owned by Kogi State in Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has proceeded on yet another strike for alleged non-payment of salaries and emoluments irrespective of clear evidence of Government’s good faith and efforts contradicting JAC’s position.



“Evidence of massive embezzlement of the Kogi State Polytechnic’s earnings in excess of N157m committed under JAC’s nose and government’s efforts to bring the fraudsters to justice have not persuaded JAC to work with government to resolve all extant issues bedevilling the institution’s cash flow,” the statement said.



The strike has grounded academic activities to a halt and thrown students out of their classrooms into an uncertain fate.



This prompted the government to immediately ban all activities of the JAC of trade unions of tertiary institutions owned by Kogi State, as well as all forms of unionism in its tertiary institutions.



The government further directed the State Ministry of Education to liaise with the Boards and Managements of the various Institutions to consider all staff who do not resume normal academic duties immediately as having resigned from their employment.



The Ministry was also asked to take steps to immediately find and engage suitable replacements for all academic staff vacancies, including those who have left or deemed to have left the service of the Kogi State Government because of the ban.



Similarly, Law enforcement and security agencies in the state were also directed to remain vigilant as usual and be proactive in preventing the breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.



The government said it remains committed to meeting its obligations to all genuine employees as promptly as available resources would permit, adding that it would ensure uninterrupted academic calendar in all basic education, secondary and tertiary academic institutions in the state.





Useless govt run by yahaya bello, I just pity the ordinary people of Kogi state. What a disaster!!! Useless govt run by yahaya bello, I just pity the ordinary people of Kogi state. What a disaster!!!

This yeye Bello has lost it. Look at youth o!!!

Good move.......Private companies should follow suit