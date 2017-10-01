₦airaland Forum

UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 7:40am
Two students of the University of Calabar, UNICAL in Cross River state, have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria police command over Internet scam. According to reports, the students were arrested for duping three clients to the tune of N400,000 after parading themselves on their Facebook pages as Colonel and Major of the Nigerian Army and promising to secure recruitment into the force for their clients.

The suspects who reportedly said they wanted to buy iPhones before the December celebration, blamed the devil for the act.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/two-unical-students-apprehended-security-operatives-internet-scam-photo.html

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 7:41am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by whateverkay(m): 7:41am
sad Useless jobless IPOB yoots doing what they know best. Since there are no more ipob rallies that gives them the opportunity to rob and pick pocket, they've resorted to internet scam. All they know is to bring shame and ridicule to patriotic Nigerians. God knows biafra will be the crime capital of the world if it ever come to pass. Brainless vermins. This is why i will always hate Biafra. sad

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by Spylord48: 7:41am
They want to buy iPhone 7 that they will use and terrorize guys in the village during Xmas celebration.
People and fake lives eh...
They want to show off and act like big and happening guys
Guys need to be careful esp now Xmas done dy reach.
Crimes go increase as people will like to drive the latest car to the village during Xmas.

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by prospero5(m): 7:41am
b
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by hatchy: 7:49am
I know them oo

Colonel Nwankwo and Major Chukwudi

Na them, from the east side.

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by Seeker17(m): 7:51am
Well they've ended up buying trouble for theirselves and shame for their folks.. Awon bozos
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by VoltageDivida(m): 7:52am
Good job by the police.


Btw,
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:10am
whateverkay:
sad Useless jobless IPOB yoots doing what they know best. Since there are no more ipob rallies that gives them the opportunity to rob and pick pocket, they've resorted to internet scam. All they know is to bring shame and ridicule to patriotic Nigerians. God knows biafra will be the crime capital of the world if it ever come to pass. Brainless vermins. This is why i will always hate Biafra. sad

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:12am
Can you imagine undecided
They even have the guts to blame the devil

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:13am
hatchy:
I know them oo

Colonel Nwankwo and Major Chukwudi

Na them, from the east side.

Will you shut up!!

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by Riko2(m): 8:23am
it is dem our brothers from d east, fraudsters

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by hatchy: 8:38am
MhizzAJ:


Will you shut up!!
E pain am.

Please dont go and ....

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:28am
Lazy fools.

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by XXLDICK(m): 11:29am
whateverkay:
sad Useless jobless IPOB yoots doing what they know best. Since there are no more ipob rallies that gives them the opportunity to rob and pick pocket, they've resorted to internet scam. All they know is to bring shame and ridicule to patriotic Nigerians. God knows biafra will be the crime capital of the world if it ever come to pass. Brainless vermins. This is why i will always hate Biafra. sad
Senseless

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by holysainbj(m): 11:29am
whateverkay:
sad Useless jobless IPOB yoots doing what they know best. Since there are no more ipob rallies that gives them the opportunity to rob and pick pocket, they've resorted to internet scam. All they know is to bring shame and ridicule to patriotic Nigerians. God knows biafra will be the crime capital of the world if it ever come to pass. Brainless vermins. This is why i will always hate Biafra. sad
Shut up!
Empty vessel
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by ibkgab001: 11:30am
Trap in the closet
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by holysainbj(m): 11:31am
hatchy:
E pain am.

Please dont go and ....
Shut up again!

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by roqrules04(m): 11:31am
Hungry boys

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by Josh44s(m): 11:31am
I hate when a Nigerian scam fellow Nigerians
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by zinaunreal(m): 11:31am
Sure boys

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by GREATESTPIANIST: 11:31am
Greed! Greed!! Greed!!! The monster that lurks in the darkest corners of the human heart!!! Contentment is better than oju ko ko ro..... Be content with what you have......cus u dey drink garri no mean say ur tommorow no go beta..... ####e go beta
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by Collins0609(m): 11:31am
na waoh
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by Dasherz(f): 11:32am
lah way o .. you want to do yahoo and you can't even buy a better boxer atleast if you get caught and shamed in public ya boxers will stand out undecided undecided undecided next time be a yahoo boy full of pride na

Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by IditaBoy: 11:32am
.
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by motun2017(f): 11:32am
These people are so poor. No wonder they are lamenting in the other thread just because Osun is better than their potopoto regions. buhahahhahahaha
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by imori22: 11:32am
This one weak me
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by AkupeMBANO(m): 11:34am
At gun point if you are given drugs to sell or laptop to do fraud, please sell drugs. in drug deals both the buyer and seller are happy. the buyer wants to get High, while the seller wants to make money. both are happy.

but in yahoo, it's a one way thing, only the Scammer is happy. karma excess inside fraud. Goan ask questions. atimes when i see some boiz claiming yahoo boiz, i just laugh in Swahili.
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by TomHorn: 11:34am
Re: UNICAL Yahoo Boys Who Wanted To Buy iPhones Before December Arrested (Photo) by sotall(m): 11:34am
OK

(0) (1) (Reply)

