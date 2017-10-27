₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,124 members, 3,877,420 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 12:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja (2296 Views)
|VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by AutoJoshNIG: 8:37am
It all happened around 3:30pm yesterday at Jabi Area of Abuja.. when an unnamed VIO officer started dragging the steering with a taxi driver who was trying to escape arrest.
Consequently, the car with registration number ABJ 189 XD ploughed straight into the Mr Bigg's restaurant on Awolowo Way. The accident injured the lady sitting on the passenger's seat of the taxi as well as some staff of the restaurant which was badly damaged.
https://autojosh.com/vio-officer-forces-taxi-driver-crash-restaurant-abuja-photos/
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by pyyxxaro: 8:39am
shuuooo see egbese oh
See as the taxi drive enter Mr Biggs like all those American movie own
So who wud pay now
Driver or VIO
1 Like
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by phadriz(m): 8:46am
So these people behave the same way in all part of the nation. His eyes must have been cleared now
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by eezeribe(m): 9:01am
uncultured and uncivilised citizens...
I am sure the driver had incomplete documents and vehicle accessories...
I am sure the VIO agent is a tout,who was more interested in collecting bribe than doing actual inspection...
Nigeria's biggest problem is her citizens... We have some of the worst attitudes the world over...
walk into the premises of a Nigerian owned business with Nigerian staff...
walk into the premises of a foreign owned establishment with foreign staff....
You have simply seen two different worlds of work ethics...
Bad citizens become bad leaders...
It is very easy to blame politicians and uniformed personnel,but they are only a reflection of the society which includes you and me.
8 Likes
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by NOC1(m): 9:11am
everything about this country is sick.
sick government officials, sick citizens.
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by eezeribe(m): 9:12am
NOC1:Exactly
1 Like
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by Jboy5050(m): 11:59am
Naija sha and everyday problem
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by obataokenwa(m): 11:59am
VIO really need to be banned in Abuja entirely cos this accident is almost everyday. If you are heading towards Gwarimpa from Nicon, that their office very close to AA Rano Filling station caused serious accident last week and this week and I fear if the people in that car survived... How can they block a service high way just to check papers..
I don't even know the name of the FCT minister...I don't blame them anyway.
I heard they've been banned in Lagos.
Thank God gun is not legalised in this country cos what fits most of all this touts in Abuja is just to give them a shot to serve as a deterrent to others.
1 Like
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by Profcamsey(m): 11:59am
Because of #50
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by Ekeseges(f): 12:00pm
So not FRSC this time
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by Mutuwa(m): 12:00pm
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by danist(m): 12:01pm
Jboy5050:
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by Explorers(m): 12:01pm
So sad, gbese.
Thank God he didnt kill anyone
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by zacchybros: 12:02pm
What good has this VIO served in the past? Why do we still have them on our roads?
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by oruma19: 12:02pm
Buhari sef!!!!
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by careytommy7(m): 12:02pm
Nice!
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by DozieInc(m): 12:03pm
hmmm
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by Alfreda120(f): 12:03pm
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by sojiboy(m): 12:03pm
Madness
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by Ideyontop: 12:04pm
Mr Biggs should sue VIO sharply ooo before they change the story. They need to pay. The taxi man no go get money to pay them oooo.
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by free2ryhme: 12:04pm
AutoJoshNIG:
And they will run away after it happened
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by kingdenny(m): 12:05pm
Thank you gov ambode for banning them on streets of Lagos
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by itoldu: 12:05pm
lol
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by 400billionman: 12:09pm
Nigerians behave like ANIMALS.
Zoo animals.
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by tyanan: 12:10pm
Blood suckers
|Re: VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja by flimzy24: 12:11pm
.
(0) (Reply)
Ibori Case Bandwagon: British Police Detective Accused Of Bribery / Retired Pastor Arrested For Killing His Two Wives / Security Alert
Viewing this topic: KAYD007(m), Hahdi(m), lummyD, udemzyudex(m), dezo(m), Godswill970, GJOHN001, Badabada, Partyrider(m), UltimatedeBest(m), PERFECT2(m), xterra2(m), Physicist(m), bounju(m), Blessingbenson(f), lelvin(m), vkeeshez(m), donobecs(m), nwamehn, shocks(m), SPDAZZY(f), chelsea2014, SOPIGO, Meedot2(m), 400billionman, maco22(m), Aieboocaar(m), gifftson101, dxplicit, klap4gbens, tosign4real(m), Mystic216, gabbywatch77, orobless(m), iornenge81(m), icecream2, anselm791(m), highchiefpee(m), Evergreen4(m), itohanphait(f), segoj, Huw(m), Abiona001(m), anitank(f), Rockyrocky, seunjungle1(m), Beorn, olasubomi007(m), TedBaker(m), ADUKKY(f), simonydurny(m), opeoluwaamusa(f), Nimzy1111, mahakurci010(m), youngsahito(m), princejones(m), Lextronggroup, Baronnaire, lookulooku01, donifez(m), mynaija123(m), MissBee2k13, sannibello(m), Posh3(f), wheelchairboy(m), psalmsjob, ellbreziy(m), rasojie, robonski15(m), walex25(m), AKENIBIAJE, Flirtyjane(f), thymee, Usguy(m), flimzy24, Elswaggzy(m), Josh44s(m), conyema12(m), Acepen(m), cutechi(f), sirneyo2005, UD101(m), Kenola(m), Sirheny007(m), CNNN, wale1982, deybholar(f), adeleye17, Gozychuks(m), dolak, Rotwell007(m), Johnayoola(m), Layjay, Daviddson(m), Somatic(m), GavelSlam and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20