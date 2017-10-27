Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / VIO Officer Forces Taxi Driver To Crash Into Mr Bigg's Restaurant In Abuja (2296 Views)

Consequently, the car with registration number ABJ 189 XD ploughed straight into the Mr Bigg's restaurant on Awolowo Way. The accident injured the lady sitting on the passenger's seat of the taxi as well as some staff of the restaurant which was badly damaged.



shuuooo see egbese oh



See as the taxi drive enter Mr Biggs like all those American movie own





So who wud pay now



So these people behave the same way in all part of the nation. His eyes must have been cleared now

uncultured and uncivilised citizens...

I am sure the driver had incomplete documents and vehicle accessories...

I am sure the VIO agent is a tout,who was more interested in collecting bribe than doing actual inspection...

Nigeria's biggest problem is her citizens... We have some of the worst attitudes the world over...

walk into the premises of a Nigerian owned business with Nigerian staff...

walk into the premises of a foreign owned establishment with foreign staff....

You have simply seen two different worlds of work ethics...

Bad citizens become bad leaders...

It is very easy to blame politicians and uniformed personnel,but they are only a reflection of the society which includes you and me. 8 Likes

everything about this country is sick.



sick government officials, sick citizens.

Naija sha and everyday problem 1 Like 1 Share

VIO really need to be banned in Abuja entirely cos this accident is almost everyday. If you are heading towards Gwarimpa from Nicon, that their office very close to AA Rano Filling station caused serious accident last week and this week and I fear if the people in that car survived... How can they block a service high way just to check papers..



I don't even know the name of the FCT minister...I don't blame them anyway.

I heard they've been banned in Lagos.



Thank God gun is not legalised in this country cos what fits most of all this touts in Abuja is just to give them a shot to serve as a deterrent to others. 1 Like

Because of #50

So not FRSC this time 1 Like 1 Share

So sad, gbese.



Thank God he didnt kill anyone

What good has this VIO served in the past? Why do we still have them on our roads?

Buhari sef!!!!

Madness

Mr Biggs should sue VIO sharply ooo before they change the story. They need to pay. The taxi man no go get money to pay them oooo.

Thank you gov ambode for banning them on streets of Lagos

Nigerians behave like ANIMALS.



Zoo animals.

Blood suckers